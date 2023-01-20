Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
9 Upshur County archers capture top honors at B-UMS
TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Nine Upshur County archers secured either first- or second-place individual finishes as Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School hosted 12 full teams and 346 individual competitors from 24 schools for a home archery meet last Saturday. For the second straight week, Upshur County Homeschool Archery's Clay Tenney...
WVNews
Grafton girls fall to Preston in physical Big 10 encounter
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Grafton’s Hadley Horne scored a game-high 20 points while Kenne Keener had 13 points and 14 rebounds but it wasn’t enough to beat homesteading Preston on Friday night. The Knights picked up a solid win, holding off the Bearcats, 53-44, in a...
WVNews
Class action complaint filed against Clarksburg (West Virginia) Water Board over lead in pipes
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A class action complaint has been filed against the Clarksburg Water Board and related businesses and entities over lead found in the water supply. The lead plaintiffs are Water Board customers and the parents of two children who had elevated blood levels in testing...
WVNews
Charles M. Pratt, Jr.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Charles M. Pratt, Jr., 98 of Bridgeport, passed away Saturday morning, January 21, 2023, in the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility. He was born in Salem on July 17, 1924, a son of the late Charles M. Pratt and Eva Mae (Wise) Pratt. On...
WVNews
Rosemont, West Virginia man charged with wanton endangerment
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A Rosemont man is behind bars following an incident that occurred Saturday morning. 48-year-old Travis Joel Blake has been charged with two counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
WVNews
Christina Royer Casey Nelson
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Christina Royer Casey Nelson, 73, of Salem, died Saturday, Jan 21, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, following a long period of failing health. Born August 17, 1949 in Clarksburg, she was the daughter of Christof W. Royer and Virginia Summers Royer. Christina was pre-deceased by her parents, husband Robert Michael Nelson, and half-brother Robert Bailey, Jr.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Madisen Smith 1/24/23
West Virginia guard Madisen Smith believes better ball movement has helped spur the team's recent success. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Jayla Hemingway 1/24/23
West Virginia guard Jayla Hemingway shares the keys to her success as a rebounder against taller opponents and identifies her parents as two influential people in her development as a player. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
WVNews
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Tech Red Raiders
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More looks at West Virginia's women's basketball win over Texas Tech on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers moved into fifth place in the Big 12 with the victory. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content....
WVNews
New Grafton, West Virginia outreach ministry seeking community input
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The congregation at New Season Assembly of God is hoping to make a positive impact on the community while carrying out God’s will to care for one another. To do so, church members will be focusing their attention on community outreach, and the...
WVNews
West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation partners with Marshall Health on medical management
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation has established a new partnership with Marshall Health for medical management of health care services across WV DCR facilities. Ayne Amjad, M.D., M.P.H., has been named director of correctional healthcare for the West Virginia Department of...
WVNews
Gregory Lynn Harvath
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gregory Lynn Harvath, 65, of Clarksburg, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on March 31, 1957, to the late William Clinton Harvath and the late Mary Lee (Coburn) Harvath. Gregory was a graduate of...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Josh Eilert 1/24/23
West Virginia mens basketball assistant coach Josh Eilert shares his thoughts and findings on Texas Tech, and notes that sharing and moving the ball and not being selfish with it is probably the most important factor in Wednesday evening's game. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase...
WVNews
No additional COVID deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — No additional COVID-related deaths were reported Tuesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, leaving the total at 7,808. There were 787 active COVID-19 cases statewide, with 250 new cases and 632,661 total cases.
WVNews
Barbour, West Virginia, Sheriff's Office seeks help locating missing girl
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Barbour County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old Philippi female. Sunday night, Lucinda "Cindy" Miller got into a white four-door Chevy Cruze with Pennsylvania plate LZV3385, according to the Sheriff's Office.
WVNews
No easy games in the Big 12, even against last-place Texas Tech
Two Big 12 men’s basketball teams desperate for a victory clash Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas (7 p.m. Eastern on ESPNU). West Virginia (11-8/1-6) has struggled since the start of conference play, but Texas Tech (10-9/0-7) has been in an even greater slump.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Dawn Plitzuweit 1/24/23
West Virginia women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit is happy with the way her team navigated a four games in 11 day stretch (going 3-1) and anticipates a good recovery stretch with its next game against TCU not coming up until Saturday. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!
WVNews
Carol Jean Crow
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Carol Jean Crow went home to be with her Lord and Savior on the morning of January 9, 2023. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 93 in Masonic Village of Lafayette Hill. She enjoyed her last years there and made many friends with both staff and fellow residents alike. All her children spent time with her during Christmas, shortly before her passing.
WVNews
Courthouse annex temporarily closed after intruder falls through ceiling
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Courthouse Annex was evacuated Monday after an intruder fell through the ceiling into the county administrator’s office. No one was injured. The administrator was in Charleston and the county executive secretary was in another room, when the incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. The intruder was caught by Preston Sheriff’s Department officers as he tried to leave the building.
WVNews
Four Preston towns will hold elections in 2023
KINGWOOD — Four Preston County towns will be holding city elections in 2023. Albright, Masontown, Newburg and Terra Alta will hold elections in June for a mayor, recorder and five council members. Albright’s election will be June 6; the other three will be June 13.
Comments / 0