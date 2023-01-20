BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Carol Jean Crow went home to be with her Lord and Savior on the morning of January 9, 2023. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 93 in Masonic Village of Lafayette Hill. She enjoyed her last years there and made many friends with both staff and fellow residents alike. All her children spent time with her during Christmas, shortly before her passing.

