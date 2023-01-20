ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

2 dead after small plane bound for Cuyahoga County Airport crashes in New York, reports say

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
 4 days ago
cleveland19.com

Local man laid to rest after plane crash in New York

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) -Dozens gathered at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights Sunday to remember Boruch Taub. Taub and Ben Chafetz were killed in a crash Thursday evening, when their plane went down in Westchester County, New York. They were returning to Cleveland after attending a funeral when they crashed.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

2 men dead after plane bound for Cuyahoga County Airport crashes in New York: Here's what we know about the timeline and aircraft

CLEVELAND — The investigation is underway after a small plane bound for Cuyahoga County Airport crashed near Westchester County Airport in New York, killing two Northeast Ohio men on Thursday evening. According to Westchester County officials, Binyamin Chafetz and Baruch Taub were flying back to the Cleveland area after...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
The Jewish Press

2 Haredim in White Plains Fatal Plane Crash

Baruch Taub and Binyamin Hefetz, two Haredi men from Cleveland, were onboard a single-engine Beechcraft A36 Bonanza that crashed in a wooded area in White Plains, Westchester County Thursday afternoon. The plane left JFK Airport and was on its way to Cuyahoga County, Ohio. The pilot reported engine trouble when...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Cleveland.com

Prominent Cleveland Heights advocate for deaf sues Cleveland Clinic, accuses hospital of failing to provide sign language interpreters

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A prominent advocate for the deaf is suing the Cleveland Clinic over accusations that the hospital failed to provide sign language interpreters during his doctor’s appointments and hospital stays. Charles Williams, 91, of Cleveland Heights filed the suit earlier this month in federal court in...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Have luggage, will travel: Olmsted Dates and Data

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- There are good people in this world. We found that to be the case this weekend. Bob and I were on our way to visit our daughter’s family. We were on Ohio 83, heading south to pick up Interstate 71 in Lodi. Bob received a phone call when we were about 10 minutes south of Ohio 82.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
cleveland19.com

Ma shot inside SUV on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot inside a SUV Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of W. 51st Street and Clark Avenue. This is in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. Cleveland EMS transported the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Householder trial: How federal prosecutors say the former Ohio House speaker pulled off the biggest bribery scheme in state history: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. On July 21, 2020, federal investigators swarmed the farm of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, launching the news of the $60 million bribery scheme behind the $1 billion FirstEnergy bailout. Five men were arrested.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Geauga County firefighter dies unexpectedly

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Thompson Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own following the death of a firefighter. Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 22, according to a department Facebook post. Fanti, a former U.S. Marine, served in the department for four...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Wayne Hudson sworn in as next Shaker Heights police chief

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After being sworn in as the city’s new police chief, Wayne Hudson listened to the advice of his pastor -- sort of. “I didn’t want to prepare any speech at all. One thing my pastor said is that sometimes it’s nice to just say ‘thank you,’” the “humbled” former chief deputy from the Greater Omaha, Neb., area told the packed City Council chambers Monday night (Jan. 23).
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Winter storm arrives Wednesday morning in Northeast Ohio, with 3-4 inches of snow possible

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Another round of snow is expected Wednesday in Northeast Ohio and it’s timing might be unfortunate for commuters. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say heavy snow is expected to start falling in the Cleveland area around 5 a.m. and it could come down at a rate of 1 inch per hour. That would present a challenge to people driving into work. The Ohio Department of Transportation warns that roads likely will become snow-covered even with snow plows out in force.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
