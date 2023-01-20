2 dead after small plane bound for Cuyahoga County Airport crashes in New York, reports say

Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Local man laid to rest after plane crash in New York
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) -Dozens gathered at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights Sunday to remember Boruch Taub. Taub and Ben Chafetz were killed in a crash Thursday evening, when their plane went down in Westchester County, New York. They were returning to Cleveland after attending a funeral when they crashed.
2 men dead after plane bound for Cuyahoga County Airport crashes in New York: Here's what we know about the timeline and aircraft
CLEVELAND — The investigation is underway after a small plane bound for Cuyahoga County Airport crashed near Westchester County Airport in New York, killing two Northeast Ohio men on Thursday evening. According to Westchester County officials, Binyamin Chafetz and Baruch Taub were flying back to the Cleveland area after...
The Jewish Press
2 Haredim in White Plains Fatal Plane Crash
Baruch Taub and Binyamin Hefetz, two Haredi men from Cleveland, were onboard a single-engine Beechcraft A36 Bonanza that crashed in a wooded area in White Plains, Westchester County Thursday afternoon. The plane left JFK Airport and was on its way to Cuyahoga County, Ohio. The pilot reported engine trouble when...
Funeral services held for man killed in Westchester plane crash
Boruch Taub and Ben Chafetz were both members of the Jewish community in Cleveland, who have been devastated by their passing.
City details plans for reconstruction of West Smith Road in Medina
MEDINA, Ohio -- The city will be kicking off its roadwork for the year with the West Smith Road reconstruction project, covering a portion of West Smith from just east of State Road to South Court Street. This project will involve the removal and replacement of the existing concrete pavement,...
Scenes from Tom Hanks’ latest film, ‘A Man Called Otto,’ were shot on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio audiences are loving “A Man Called Otto.” Sony Pictures Entertainment reported that the latest Tom Hanks film, released earlier this month, is over-performing in the Midwest with older moviegoers. It turns out that Cleveland connections abound in the film, which tells the story...
Willoughby woman charged for Eastlake hit-skip crash that left man dead
A 69-year-old Willoughby resident has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide for the death of bicyclist in a crash that happened last week.
Fox 8 cuts out of ‘Accused’ early, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What happened at the end of the series premiere of “Accused” on Sunday night? That’s what viewers of the new Fox crime anthology series are asking after WJW Channel 8 cut to a commercial early, robbing the audience of the climactic conclusion. Turns out,...
Prominent Cleveland Heights advocate for deaf sues Cleveland Clinic, accuses hospital of failing to provide sign language interpreters
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A prominent advocate for the deaf is suing the Cleveland Clinic over accusations that the hospital failed to provide sign language interpreters during his doctor’s appointments and hospital stays. Charles Williams, 91, of Cleveland Heights filed the suit earlier this month in federal court in...
Where sharpshooters are killing deer in Cuyahoga County: The Wake Up for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Deer are adorable. But they’re ubiquitous in Northeast Ohio. They eat our landscaping, run into our cars. A Willowick runner almost lost an ear when deer slammed into her during race.
Have luggage, will travel: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- There are good people in this world. We found that to be the case this weekend. Bob and I were on our way to visit our daughter’s family. We were on Ohio 83, heading south to pick up Interstate 71 in Lodi. Bob received a phone call when we were about 10 minutes south of Ohio 82.
How does an ambulance for your next car sound? Munroe Falls holding online auction for 2006 Ford emergency vehicle
MUNROE FALLS, Ohio – If you spent the early aughts watching TV shows like “Monster Garage” or “Trick My Truck” and dreamed of transforming an ambulance into a vehicle of your choice, it’s your lucky week: The city of Munroe Falls is auctioning off a 2006 Ford E450 SD Ambulance.
cleveland19.com
Ma shot inside SUV on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot inside a SUV Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of W. 51st Street and Clark Avenue. This is in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. Cleveland EMS transported the...
Householder trial: How federal prosecutors say the former Ohio House speaker pulled off the biggest bribery scheme in state history: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. On July 21, 2020, federal investigators swarmed the farm of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, launching the news of the $60 million bribery scheme behind the $1 billion FirstEnergy bailout. Five men were arrested.
Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some eastern suburbs top 6 inches
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The eastern suburbs of Cleveland appeared to take the brunt of Sunday’s snowfall, with Chagrin Falls recording 6.5 inches and Shaker Heights 6 inches. Parts of Medina County also had a good amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Lodi had 6.5 inches and Hinckley had 62 inches.
Police investigate fatal shooting in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was killed Monday in the city’s Central neighborhood, according to police. Timothy Mark Nash, 61, was found shot to death about 11:30 p.m. at his home in the 2300 block of East 61st Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
cleveland19.com
Geauga County firefighter dies unexpectedly
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Thompson Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own following the death of a firefighter. Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 22, according to a department Facebook post. Fanti, a former U.S. Marine, served in the department for four...
Wayne Hudson sworn in as next Shaker Heights police chief
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After being sworn in as the city’s new police chief, Wayne Hudson listened to the advice of his pastor -- sort of. “I didn’t want to prepare any speech at all. One thing my pastor said is that sometimes it’s nice to just say ‘thank you,’” the “humbled” former chief deputy from the Greater Omaha, Neb., area told the packed City Council chambers Monday night (Jan. 23).
Winter storm arrives Wednesday morning in Northeast Ohio, with 3-4 inches of snow possible
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Another round of snow is expected Wednesday in Northeast Ohio and it’s timing might be unfortunate for commuters. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say heavy snow is expected to start falling in the Cleveland area around 5 a.m. and it could come down at a rate of 1 inch per hour. That would present a challenge to people driving into work. The Ohio Department of Transportation warns that roads likely will become snow-covered even with snow plows out in force.
Cleveland Heights gets good deal on mini-fleet of electric cars for new inspectors
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- New city inspectors will be greeted with a small fleet of new electric cars to make their rounds. City Council signed off Monday (Jan. 23) on the purchase of six 2023 Chevy Bolt EVs for $180,000 -- enough of a price break to allow for an extra car to be added to earlier funding projections.
