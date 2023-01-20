The Spring Lake Lakers boys basketball team got off to a good start on Friday evening against OK Conference-Blue foe Hamilton, however, the second and third quarters proved to be costly as the Lakers fell to the Hawkeyes by a final score of 63-48 Spring Lake held a 15-14 lead after the first eight minutes of action. Hamilton got their offense rolling in the second stanza and held the Lakers offense in check. The Hawkeyes racked up a 21-10 scoring advantage in the quarter and took a 35-25 lead at the halftime break.

SPRING LAKE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO