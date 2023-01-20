Read full article on original website
Walkerville falls to Algoma Christian
Walkerville’s boys basketball team lost its third consecutive game Monday night with a 66-34 non-conference loss to Algoma Christian at home. The Wildcats trailed by only six, 20-14 at the end of the first quarter, but couldn’t keep pace with the visitors in the second quarter and were outscored, 14-1 to fall further back, 34-15 at the half.
Fox, Mosley lead Hesperia over Mason County Eastern
Ian Fox and Maddox Mosley combined for 38 points for Hesperia’s boys basketball team Monday night in a 66-59 non-conference victory over visiting Mason County Eastern. Fox poured in 20 points and Mosley finished with 18 for the Panthers to snap a four-game losing streak. The Cardinals have lost...
McDonald, Miller lead Fremont over Mason County Central
Fremont won its second consecutive game Monday night with a 72-61 non-conference victory over Mason County Central in Scottville. The Spartans gained a six-point lead, 16-10 after the first quarter. But the Packers regrouped during the break between periods and exploded for a big 22-6 second quarter and entered the half with a 32-22 lead.
Richards has double-double as Calvary Christian gets by Shelby in Monday hoops action
It came down to the final moments, but the Fruitport Calvary Christian boys’ basketball team scored the last six points of the game to pull out a 51-47 non-conference win over visiting Shelby Monday night. After taking a 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, each team...
Ravenna cruises past Holton in Monday night hoops action
The Ravenna boy’s basketball team cruised to a 83-43 win over the Holton Red Devils on Monday evening in a West Michigan Conference-Rivers contest. The Bulldogs raced out to a 21-14 lead after the first eight minutes of action. They extnded that lead to 43-24 by the halftime break by outscoring Holton 22-10 in the second stanza.
Kent City’s Bowers Joins Elite 1,000-Point Club
As the clock wound down in the third quarter of a non-conference matchup against Fowler back on January 3, Kent City’s Lexie Bowers dribbled around the top of the key. Just before the clock hit zero, the senior crossed over, stepped back and launched a three-pointer from 4 feet behind the arc that fell softly through the hoop. With that shot, Bowers reached 1,000 career points and joined an exclusive group of prep athletes.
Chye reaches 1000th career milestone at Mason County Central
When Mason County Central’s Will Chye was brought up to varsity as a freshman, he was predominantly a perimeter scorer. Now a senior, Chye has altered his game to be more of an inside threat. Despite tweaking his ankle, and drawing extra attention from opposing defenses, Chye has continued...
North Muskegon rallies for win over Muskegon Heights
The North Muskegon boys’ basketball team rallied for a 57-54 win over the Muskegon Heights Tigers on Monday evening in a non-conference battle played at the Heights. The Norse and the Tigers finished deadlocked in a 12-12 tie at the end of the first quarter. Muskegon Heights carried a...
Spring Lake boys fall to Hamilton in Friday night hoops action
The Spring Lake Lakers boys basketball team got off to a good start on Friday evening against OK Conference-Blue foe Hamilton, however, the second and third quarters proved to be costly as the Lakers fell to the Hawkeyes by a final score of 63-48 Spring Lake held a 15-14 lead after the first eight minutes of action. Hamilton got their offense rolling in the second stanza and held the Lakers offense in check. The Hawkeyes racked up a 21-10 scoring advantage in the quarter and took a 35-25 lead at the halftime break.
Muskegon girls fall to highly ranked Detroit Renaissance
The Muskegon Lady Big Reds were no match for the highly ranked Detroit Renaissance Phoenix on Saturday afternoon. The Phoenix, ranked No. 2 in Division 1, ran away from Muskegon, 74-45. The Phoenix, members of the Detroit Public School League-Blue led from start to finish. They hit 10 shots from...
Dempsey, Carnes lead Whitehall girls past North Muskegon
The Whitehall Vikings girls basketball team cruised to a 52-28 win over the North Muskegon Norsemen on Saturday afternon in a contest played at Whitehall. Onnyka Dempsey from Whitehall burned the North Muskegon defense for a game high 19 points, while hitting five shots from beyond the arc. Her teammate Hailey Carnes also finished in double digits with 10 points. She hit two 3-pointers.
David Day III signs national letter of intent to play for Aquinas College
David Day III from Muskegon High School signed his national letter of intent to continue his basketball career next fall at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids. The signing ceremony took place at Muskegon High School on Thursday at noon. Day, a 5-9 senior guard for the Big Reds became the...
Kiara Mikkelsen signs national letter of intent with Aurora University
Kiara Mikkelsen from Montague signed her national letter of intent last Thursday afternoon to continue her softball career at Aurora University located in Aurora, Illinois. Mikkelsen a senior at Montague plays centerfield for the Wildcats and will enter the spring softball season as a two-year starter. Mikkelsen also plays softball...
Winter storm taking aim at West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A winter storm is projected to brush West Michigan Wednesday, likely bringing the most snow we've seen since the blizzard just before last Christmas. A powerful storm is projected to move from the southern Plains to the Ohio Valley during the day Tuesday. By early Wednesday morning, the storm will be close enough to West Michigan to bring snow, moving in from south to north during the early morning hours.
Winter roaring back, 3 snowstorms possible in Michigan before end of January
UPDATE: Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan. The storm track will be very active now through at least the end of January. It looks like Lower Michigan will be in line for at least three accumulating snows in the next 10 days. We’ve...
Bill’s Blog: The Blizzard of ’78 – 45 Years Ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever.
Holland student expected to be OK after impaling himself with pencil
A Holland Middle School student is expected to make a full recovery after the school says he accidentally impaled himself while running with a pencil in his hand.
Missing dog helps lead to body of Wyoming man
The body found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday afternoon is that of a man who has been missing since November.
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
Family of missing Wyoming man thankful for 'enormous support'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Amanda McCarty, the daughter of Ray Tarasiewicz, addresses the community support at the end of an almost two month search for her father in a statement, saying in-part quote:. "My family and I would like to thank West Michigan and beyond for the enormous support,...
