Read full article on original website
Related
Google Job Cuts Hit 1,800 Employees in California, Including 27 Massage Therapists
Google's layoff included more than 1,800 employees in California, state fillings show. More than 100 were cut from the company's YouTube campus in San Bruno, south of San Francisco. The company let go of more than two dozen on-site massage therapists. Google eliminated over 1,800 jobs in its home state...
Microsoft Offers Lackluster Guidance, Says New Business Growth Slowed in December
Microsoft's Azure cloud growth slowed to 31%, barely beating analysts' projections. Management called for $50.5 billion to $51.5 billion in revenue for the next quarter, while analysts expected over $52 billion, with Azure growth slowing further. The software maker took a $1.2 billion charge in the quarter in connection with...
‘Outright Negative' on Stocks: JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic Braces for Correction, Hard Landing
JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic is abstaining from the early 2023 rally. Instead, the Institutional Investor hall-of-famer is bracing for a 10% or more correction in the first half of this year, telling investors he's "outright negative" on the market. "Fundamentals are deteriorating. And, the market has been moving up. So, that...
NBC Chicago
NYSE Says It Will Cancel Some Early Trades After Technical Issue Led to Halts for Over 200 Stocks
The major stocks impacted included Morgan Stanley, Verizon, AT&T, Nike and McDonald's, according to the NYSE's website. Many stocks were shown to have abnormally large moves when the market opened, which may have triggered volatility halts. The NYSE said at roughly 9:50 a.m. all of its systems were operational. Trading...
BlockFi Secret Financials Show a $1.2 Billion Relationship With Sam Bankman-Fried's Crypto Empire
Financial documents that were mistakenly uploaded from bankrupt crypto firm BlockFi show a $1.2 billion relationship with FTX and Alameda Research. The presentation, assembled by M3 Partners, offers a previously unseen overview of BlockFi's balance sheet. BlockFi filed for bankruptcy in late November after the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto...
Stock Futures Fall in Overnight Trading as Microsoft Reverses Earlier Gains
Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market. Stock futures fell in overnight trading on Tuesday. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 106 points, the Nasdaq 100 shed 0.8% and S&P 500 futures fell 0.5%. Shares of Microsoft dropped about 1%, reversing earlier gains in...
NBC Chicago
Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Mixed, Tracking Wall Street's Struggle for Direction
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded mixed on Wednesday, taking the lead from Wall Street's struggle for direction as China and Hong Kong markets remain closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. In South Korea, the Kospi rose 1.3%, while the Kosdaq climbed 1.16% in...
Australian Inflation Hits a Post-1990 Peak
Inflation in Australia rose to a new 32-year high of 7.8% in the final quarter of the fiscal year of 2022. The "trimmed mean annual inflation," excluding large movements of increases and declines, hit its highest since the government has started publishing the print in 2003. Inflation in Australia rose...
Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
88K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0