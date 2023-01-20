ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Mixed, Tracking Wall Street's Struggle for Direction

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded mixed on Wednesday, taking the lead from Wall Street's struggle for direction as China and Hong Kong markets remain closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. In South Korea, the Kospi rose 1.3%, while the Kosdaq climbed 1.16% in...
Australian Inflation Hits a Post-1990 Peak

Inflation in Australia rose to a new 32-year high of 7.8% in the final quarter of the fiscal year of 2022. The "trimmed mean annual inflation," excluding large movements of increases and declines, hit its highest since the government has started publishing the print in 2003. Inflation in Australia rose...
Reuters

Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
