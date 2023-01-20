ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

Police warn pet owners of tainted marshmallows found near Farmington Hills homes

By Alex Bozarjian, David Kalman
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ljiy3_0kKwdGaU00

The Farmington Hills Police Department thinks someone is trying to bait and hurt local animals.

They launched an investigation after neighbors reported finding marshmallows stuffed with nails and hooks on their front lawns.

"It was actually right here on this corner, one of her favorite sniffing spots," said Dawn Smith, who lives on Hunters Whip Lane.

Lucky for Smith's dog Lucy, she didn't put the marshmallow in her mouth. Smith says her husband spotted it on the ground and was horrified to find out there were nails inside.

"My husband called the police and the police came to our house and they said that it wasn't their jurisdiction that it was the jurisdiction of the DNR and they said thank you and that was it," Smith recalled.

Lucy's discovery was reported to police in May of last year. According to Farmington Hills police, three more pet owners came forward with similar encounters.

These marshmallows have been found placed in the front yards of homes in the area of Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane, near 14 Mile Road and Farmington Road.

"I haven't seen this before," Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King said. "This is a very concentrated area to the distance of approximately five to six homes in this area, 14 Mile and Farmington (Road)."

No animals have been hurt, according to King. Erika Hatcher says her dog Diesel found one and put it in his mouth. He is OK, but it was a close call.

"Those nails going through your intestines would kill you," Hatcher said. "A child or dog."

Hatcher she has a theory as to why this person is targeting animals.

"My personal belief is that someone's mad that people are letting their dogs go to the bathroom on their yard," Hatcher said.

Whatever the motivation is, neighbors and King have a message for the person responsible.

"If this is some silly prank, please stop," King said.

Smith says she worries about the culprit's mental state.

"Get some help because this is not a good choice," Smith said.

Hatcher is asking for empathy.

"Please stop. My dog literally could be dead right now. He would not be walking on this earth because I would not have known what he ate," Hatcher said.

Police are aggressively investigating this and the person responsible could face criminal charges. Hatcher says police sent the marshmallows in for lab testing.

King says if you or your pet come across one of these marshmallows, do not touch it and call police immediately, so they can process the scene.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Westland Kroger manager pepper-sprayed by liquor thief

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman pepper-sprayed a store manager at a Westland Kroger when she was confronted while trying to steal liquor last fall. According to police, the woman and a man put nine bottles of liquor into a large bag shortly after 9:40 p.m. Oct. 4, 2022, at the store at 36460 Ford Rd. When a manager confronted the pair, the woman pepper-sprayed the manager.
WESTLAND, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police seek suspects after man carjacked while pumping gas

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying three suspects wanted for carjacking a man at a gas station.The incident happened at about 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at a gas station in the 1500 block of E. Outer Drive. Police say a 24-year-old man was pumping gas when three suspects walked up to him. One of the suspects pointed a weapon at him and demanded his car keys and money. After that, the three suspects got into the victim's silver Hyundai Accent and drove off.No one was injured. According to police, the first suspect...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Human remains found inside burned, abandoned Detroit home

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said it is investigating the discovery of human remains inside of a burned and abandoned home on Detroit's west side. According to police, human remains were found inside a home on Lesure Street, just west of Schaefer Highway and north of Fenkell. This section of Lesure dead ends before Fenkell Ave.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police report 20 armed dollar store robberies since Jan. 1

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit dollar stores have been the target of armed robberies recently, with 20 reported since the beginning of the year, police Chief James White said Monday. White said that a suspect, Fernando Ford, has been arrested in connection with one robbery. He was charged with armed...
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

One man and dog dead after fatal crash Lima Township

LIMA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Troopers were sent to the area on Lima Center and Seitz Rd. for a car fire on Jan. 21 around 7:55 a.m. 33-year-old Karl Weber of Dexter was found dead in the car along with a dog who was also deceased. The investigation shows the...
DEXTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

5 charged in attempted Stellantis car theft • 5 charged in Ulta robbery • Rochester woman wins $500k Powerball

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nine arrests were made with five currently facing charges for trying to steal trucks from the Stellantis SHAP Tuesday, Five women are charged after stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from a Livingston County Ulta store, and a Rochester woman credits a sleepless night to her $500k Powerball win: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ROCHESTER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Body of man shot, killed found on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit

DETROIT – The body of a 22-year-old man who had been shot and killed was found early Monday morning on a freeway ramp in Detroit. Michigan State Police say that at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, they responded to reports of a body lying on the ground on Southfield Freeway (M-39). When police arrived, they found the body of a 22-year-old man on the northbound M-39 ramp to I-96.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

Driver robbed, shot at while delivering food to apartment complex in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A delivery driver is safe after being robbed at gunpoint early Sunday in south Toledo. The 30-year-old delivery driver told Toledo police he was delivering food to an address at the Byrneport Apartments on Byrneport Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a TPD report. The delivery driver said that when he arrived, a man pointed a gun at him and took money and food. The suspect shot into the delivery driver's car as he fled the scene, police claim.
TOLEDO, OH
CBS Detroit

Suspected drunk driver charged in Macomb County crash that killed one person

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 36-year-old man, who prosecutors say was on bond for driving while intoxicated, is charged in connection with another drunk driving crash that killed one person in Macomb County.According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Demetrius Benson is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death, driving while license suspended causing death, attempted carjacking, possession of a control substance, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.Benson was arraigned and given a $500,000 cash/surety bond. If released, he will be required to have a steel GPS tether, no alcohol or drugs.Officials say on Jan....
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Finley: Freezing deaths indict system

It wasn't a crack in the system that Monica Cannady and her family fell through. It was a huge, gaping crevice in our ability to protect the mentally ill from themselves. Cannady and two of her children plunged into that gap on the frigid night of Jan. 13, freezing to death as they slept in a Pontiac field. They had only sweatshirts and bed sheets to protect them from temperatures that dipped into the 20s. A third child, a 10-year-old daughter, woke up and ran to a neighboring home to report her mom and brothers were dead.
PONTIAC, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy