ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

23-year-old charged with shooting, killing his father in Hampton, police say

By Jay Greene
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39QH5F_0kKwd7jC00

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after police said he shot and killed his father early Thursday morning in Hampton.

It happened just after 4:25 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of Hemlock Avenue, police said. When officers got to the scene they found 65-year-old Elliott Tubbs in a home with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Later Thursday night, police announced they arrested James Tubbs, Elliott's son, on charges that include first-degree murder.

Police said the incident is domestic-related, and the motive is under investigation.

Comments / 5

Johnnie Rodgers
4d ago

Let's stop speculating and pray for the family because we all need Jesus in our life and that's why this world is so crazy now

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTKR

15-year-old girl initially reported missing in VB returns home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.—A 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing in Virginia Beach returned home safe, police said. Previously, Virginia Beach police reported Chanetta Chavez had been missing since Jan. 18. Investigators said she left her home that evening at 7:30 p.m. for an ROTC event at her high school, but she never arrived.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WRIC TV

Man shot and killed in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after being found with gunshot wounds near the intersection of Langston Park Drive and Winston Churchill Drive in Hopewell. Hopewell Police say they were called to the area around 1:12 a.m. on Jan. 23 for the report of shots fired. Once on scene, officers found 26-year-old Teandrey Taylor, of Hopewell, with gunshot wounds.
HOPEWELL, VA
13News Now

1 dead after shooting in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on January 10, 2023. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Friday. According to police, the shooting happened at 11:52 p.m. on the 3500 block...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Police: Woman dies after Hampton car crash

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman died Sunday nearly a week after she was hurt in a car crash in Hampton, police said. The crash happened during the early morning hours of January 16 in the area of West Mercury Boulevard and Martha Lee Drive and involved two vehicles. Police responded shortly after 2 a.m. that morning.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Cars damaged by gunshots in Suffolk on Hardy Court

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are investigating cars found damaged by gunshots on Saturday, January 21. Police received a call around 8:10 p.m. for shots fired on the 4600 block of Hardy Court. When officers arrived they saw several cars damaged from gunshots. There were no injuries reported...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Portsmouth police investigate homicide on Newport Ave.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on January 17, 2023. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a homicide on Sunday night that left a man dead. According to a tweet from police, officers found out about the incident...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy