Suspect arrested: Man unloads 8 bullets on home with mother, kids inside

UPDATE: The 46-year-old Milwaukee man suspected in this incident was arrested on Friday, according to Milwaukee police. Criminal charges will be referred to the district attorney's office soon, police said.

Original report: A Milwaukee mom says she can no longer go inside the house she once called home after it was shot at multiple times by a man she didn't know in broad daylight.

" ​ I don't think that I'll ever feel safe there again."

Too afraid to show her face on camera or even share her name, the owner of a Milwaukee home, that's now covered in bullet holes, shared chilling video footage of the shooting. It was caught entirely on her doorbell camera.

WATCH: Unknown man shoots at Milwaukee woman's home

Man shoots up home on 17th Street

" ​ I'm distraught, I'm terrified, I just don't feel safe."

It happened Monday afternoon in a neighborhood along north 17th street. According to the victim, she had the day off from work and was upstairs listening to music while she cleaned. Her 14-year-old daughter and 2-year-old twin grandsons were also upstairs asleep. That was until her daughter heard a loud noise.

" ​ She was like, 'did you just hear that?' And I'm like, 'hear what?'"

The victim says she replayed her doorbell camera to see if it captured anything. That's when she saw a man, who she says she'd never seen before, standing at her doorstep.

" ​ I was like, 'oh, somebody was here. Maybe he dropped something off. Maybe he left something.'"

But what happened next shocked her to her core.

He's seen casually walking up to her home and ringing the doorbell twice. After no one answers, he begins to walk away. Until he turns around and starts shooting multiple times at the house.

" ​ There were eight bullets," she said. "Where the bullets entered the house, they started low so my grandchildren who just came from downstairs probably would've gotten a head or neck injury. For my daughter, who was sleeping on the couch, it would've been, who knows for her."

Luckily, no one was hurt. Milwaukee police say they're still searching for the person involved in the shooting. But the victim is hopeful that by sharing the video and telling her story, he'll be caught soon.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

