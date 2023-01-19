Police Log: 01-20-2023

All address information, particularly arrests, reflects police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Andony Arias-Sanchez , 33, of 29 Brimblecom, Lynn was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license at 5:17 a.m. Thursday.

Marcos Chivalan , 36, was arrested on charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and violation of marked lanes at 5:17 a.m. Thursday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday at 160 Market St.; at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Batchelders Court and Waterhill Street.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Centre Street and Western Avenue; at 3:01 p.m. Wednesday at 270 Western Ave.; at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Sheldon Street; at 3:13 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Sheldon Street; at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday at 200 S common St.; at 4:42 p.m. Wednesday at 106 broad St.; at 5:14 p.m. Wednesday at 103 Broad St.; 9:52 p.m. Wednesday at 117 Tracy Ave.; at 4:40 a.m. Thursday at 116 Boston St.; at 7:37 a.m. Thursday at 156 Linwood St.; at 10:09 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Alley St and Blossom St.

A report of a hit & run crash at 1:46 p.m. Wednesday at 175 Union St.; at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday at 233 Western Ave.; at 4: 57 p.m. Wednesday at 844 Summer St.

Theft

A report of breaking and entering at 10:42 a.m. Wednesday at 42 Woodman St.

A report of motor vehicle theft at 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Union Street.

Assault

A report of Assault at 10:47 a.m. Wednesday at 33 North Common St.; at 12: 17 a.m. Thursday at 65 Boston St.

A report of fight at 6:36 p.m. Wednesday at 41 Barrett St.

MARBLEHEAD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Pickett Street and Stacey Street.

PEABODY

Arrest

Kristen Deanne Shanin, 33, of 2A Sparrow Lane, Peabody was arrested on charges of serving the Peabody Police Department warrant at 5:52 p.m. Wednesday.

Summon

A vehicle complaint at 10:33 a.m. Wednesday on Donegal Road. Justin J Cain, 41, of 7 Donegal Road was summonsed on charges of operating with registration revoked, and having an unregistered motor vehicle.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 2:09 a.m. Wednesday at 180 Lynn St. The car crashed into a pole and was on fire. Two parties were seen fleeing from the scene. Todisco Towing towed the car.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday at 210T Andover St.; at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday at 132 Newbury St.

A report of a hit & run crash at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday at 80 Foster St.

Theft

A report of Larceny at 8:21 a.m. Wednesday at 637 Lowell St.; at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday at 13214 Bay Drive.

Assault

A report of Assault and battery at 2:17 p.m. Wednesday at 400 Brooksby Village Drive.

SAUGUS

Prisoner Transport

A report of prisoner transport at 9:02 a.m. Tuesday to Lynn District court.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday. The caller from Lowe’s reports past larceny o $1,500; at 10:43 p.m. Tuesday. The caller from Walmart reports her purse was stolen.

A report of a breaking and entering a motor vehicle at 8:44 a.m. Wednesday at 863 Broadway; at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday at 863 Broadway; at 12:38 p.m. Wednesday at 857 Broadway; at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 863 Broadway; at 7:46 p.m. Wednesday at 857 Broadway. All reports show the breaking and entering happened on Tuesday night.

A report of a breaking and entering a motor vehicle at 9:33 p.m. Wednesday at 36 Pleasant St. The vehicle was broken into in front of the owner’s home at approximately 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

A report of shoplifting at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday at 1201 Broadway.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 5:01 p.m. at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Lawndale Avenue; at 9:37 a.m. Wednesday at 999 Broadway; at 1:56 p.m. Wednesday at 259 Essex St.; at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday at 24 Frank Bennett Highway; at 8:41 p.m. Wednesday at 192 Central St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday at 670 Broadway.

A report of a hit & run crash at 5:17 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Main Street and Summer Street.

SWAMPSCOTT

Fraud

A report of fraud at 2:43 p.m. Monday. The caller from 100 Vantage Terrance reported a past mail fraud.

Medical Aid

A request for medical aid at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday. The caller was an 86-year-old male who was in pain and having trouble walking and living at 17 Nason Road. The patient was transported to Salem.

A request for medical aid at 3:51 a.m. Wednesday. The caller was a 78-year-old female who has severe abdominal pain and living at 1008 Parasite Road. The patient was transported to Salem hospital.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday at 450 Paradise Road. The party reported an emblem had been ripped off her car.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 3:44 p.m. Tuesday at 2 Superior St.; at 6:23 p.m. Tuesday on Salem Street.

Theft

A report of a lost art at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday at 331 Paradise Road. A silver necklace with St. Christopher’s pendant was lost.

