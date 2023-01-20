ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sofia Vergara watches Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia with her son

By Jovita Trujillo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LH5fg_0kKwcQv300

Sofia Vergara is enjoying her time in Saudi Arabia! The actress is one of the lucky soccer fans to watch Paris Saint-German take on Riyadh All-Stars in a friendly match. With Lionel Messi on PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo on Al Nassr, it was a highly anticipated match. After 90 minutes of play, PSG ended up winning. Vergara shared photos from her day in Riyadh, the Middle Eastern nation’s capital, and it looked like she was in great company and enjoyed her time. Check out the pics below.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NoAol_0kKwcQv300

Sofia Vergara takes Saudi Arabia

As expected she had amazing seats at the state-sponsored Saudi festival known as Riyadh Seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09kIlD_0kKwcQv300

Sofia Vergara takes Saudi Arabia

Sofia traveled to the middle eastern country with her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara , who she shares with Joe Gonzalez. Her niece Claudia Vergara was also along for the family trip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MH8TL_0kKwcQv300

Sofia Vergara takes Saudi Arabia

Sofia and Claudia have been called “twins” in the past. The aunt and niece duo both looked fashionable at the game with ripped jeans and coats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NLAca_0kKwcQv300

Sofia Vergara takes Saudi Arabia

Both Messi and Ronaldo scored, with PSG emerging with a 5-4 victory. Messi scored in the 3rd minute, with Ronald scoring in the 34th via penalty and 45th, per Sporting News. Sky Football announced on Twitter that Ronaldo took home Man of the Match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LEio4_0kKwcQv300

Sofia Vergara takes Saudi Arabia

After the game Vergara and her son posed at a cafe with beautiful pastries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BYOPW_0kKwcQv300

Sofia Vergara takes Saudi Arabia

The Colombian looked picture perfect during her time and she made sure to get in a good selfie. We will have to wait and see how long she is in the country and what lies ahead.

