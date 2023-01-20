Read full article on original website
Related
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"
"Texas lawmakers] are continuing to rob the public schools and send money to private charters and are trying to privatize our schools.They are starving us to death, and then they wonder why we don't meet certain accountability standards." Jackie Anderson, President of the Houston Federation of Teachers.
fox26houston.com
Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant Program application reopens Feb. 1 with new category
Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing more help for businesses recovering from the pandemic. Beginning Feb. 1, the Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant Program will open applications for one-time grants of up to $20,000 to eligible businesses in the tourist, travel, and hospitality industries. A new category of business will...
Meet the Latest Wingnuts to Join the State Board of Ed
Seditious Texiters. Conspiracy theorists. A January 6 insurrectionist. A newly elected band of bankrupt, bought, and criminal-abetting representatives joined the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) this year. The 15-member SBOE sets curriculum standards; reviews and updates instructional materials; makes decisions on new charter school applications; and oversees the state’s Permanent School Fund—a $56 billion endowment that gives Texas local public schools another form of revenue besides tax dollars.
fox26houston.com
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announces Texas Senate Committee appointments
AUSTIN, Texas - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has announced his 2023 Texas Senate Committee appointments. He said, "This is the strongest, best equipped group of senators in Texas history. They are proven leaders with the expertise and experience needed to keep Texas moving in the right direction. That includes the most outstanding freshman class we have ever had."
This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows
Can you guess which Texas college is the hardest to get into?
Texas border shariff sends SOS: 'Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities'
(The Center Square) – Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe is pleading for help from his colleagues in three states as his department is overwhelmed by the surge in illegal foreign nationals who are "wreaking havoc in our communities.” Coe sent letters to sheriffs in all 254 counties of Texas, all 75 counties in Arkansas and all 77 counties in Oklahoma asking for help to defend his residents from the surge in illegal immigration. ...
fox26houston.com
Texas: The Issue Is - Discussion about Gov. Greg Abbott's priorities going into his 3rd term
Texas: The Issue Is - Discussion about Gov. Greg Abbott's priorities going into his 3rd term. We know Texas has a record surplus and a lot of the focus has been on property tax relief, but in his inaugural address, Gov. Greg Abbott gave a preview of what other priorities he has for this legislative session.
fox26houston.com
New bill looks to expand gambling in Texas, bringing casinos to state
In Texas, you can play the lottery and win at bingo, but betting on sports and playing your luck in a casino is not legal. However, there’s a push now to bring casinos to Texas under a new bill called SJR-17 filed by State Senator Carol Alvarado.
texasstandard.org
Extra SNAP food benefits for Texans set to expire next month
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020, families around the nation have been receiving emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly known as SNAP and often thought of as “food stamps.”. In practice, this extension of benefits is relatively modest, mostly...
MySanAntonio
Food made of aborted fetuses needs clear labels, new Texas bill says
A Texas Republican proposed a bill in the state legislature calling for any food that contains "aborted human fetal tissue" to be clearly labeled, however according to one federal agency there is no need. The bill was filed by state Senator Bob Hall, who represents Texas District 2 which is...
KSAT 12
Texas GOP launches radio attack ads against Republican state House speaker
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Republican Party of Texas launched a striking attack on one of its own this week, state House Speaker Dade Phelan, sparking a backlash from some Republicans in the chamber.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Texas
As you may already know, Texas is not exactly known for its snow and icy winter weather. In fact, many parts of the state experience relatively mild winters compared to other parts of the country. However, Texas is a massive state, with the most northern parts nearly 1,000 miles north of the most southern region, so the weather varies depending on where you are in the state.
Bundle Up Buttercup Snow Is Headed To The Great State of Texas
After the fluke snowfall on Christmas Eve of 2004 bringing a record of 4.4 inches to the Crossroads, South Texans have especially been counting the days until they get to see snow again!. As a South Texan myself, I can account for how ill-prepared we were for the incredible Christmas...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.19.23
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. K&W Bar and Grill at 6285 North Highway 6 in Woodway passed a recent inspection with a 91, but still needed to address some issues. According to the food safety worker, some ground beef, raw...
Why are Buc-ee's wages so high? Some roles pay four times more than teachers earn!
Recently on a drive down I35 from Austin to San ABuc-ee'sI stopped at Buc-ee's. It had been a while since my last visit, and I needed to stock up on Beaver Nuggets and some jerky.
A California Man’s Surprising Reaction to Whataburger is Confusing Texans
This guy drives through a Whataburger as soon as he lands in Dallas, TX, and his reaction has me wondering if perhaps his taste buds never made it off the plane and are currently on a flight to Topeka. Listen, I know it's fashionable in the Lone Star State to...
Kansas suing maker of ‘Fireball’ for misleading branding
TOPEKA (KSNT)- A class action lawsuit against the maker of the popular Fireball Cinnamon Whisky filed in January 2023 alleges the brand mislead consumers with one of its bottles. Sazerac Company Inc., the maker of Fireball, is being sued by an Illinois citizen who claims the company sold smaller bottles of Fireball at gas stations […]
Feud over the use of trash cans results in neighbor mowing down woman in north Texas
The woman said the dispute stemmed from her using her neighbor's trash bin over the holiday season after hers began to overflow.
everythinglubbock.com
Man wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
Comments / 6