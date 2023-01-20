ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 6

Related
Texas Observer

Meet the Latest Wingnuts to Join the State Board of Ed

Seditious Texiters. Conspiracy theorists. A January 6 insurrectionist. A newly elected band of bankrupt, bought, and criminal-abetting representatives joined the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) this year. The 15-member SBOE sets curriculum standards; reviews and updates instructional materials; makes decisions on new charter school applications; and oversees the state’s Permanent School Fund—a $56 billion endowment that gives Texas local public schools another form of revenue besides tax dollars.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announces Texas Senate Committee appointments

AUSTIN, Texas - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has announced his 2023 Texas Senate Committee appointments. He said, "This is the strongest, best equipped group of senators in Texas history. They are proven leaders with the expertise and experience needed to keep Texas moving in the right direction. That includes the most outstanding freshman class we have ever had."
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Texas border shariff sends SOS: 'Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities'

(The Center Square) – Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe is pleading for help from his colleagues in three states as his department is overwhelmed by the surge in illegal foreign nationals who are "wreaking havoc in our communities.” Coe sent letters to sheriffs in all 254 counties of Texas, all 75 counties in Arkansas and all 77 counties in Oklahoma asking for help to defend his residents from the surge in illegal immigration. ...
KINNEY COUNTY, TX
texasstandard.org

Extra SNAP food benefits for Texans set to expire next month

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020, families around the nation have been receiving emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly known as SNAP and often thought of as “food stamps.”. In practice, this extension of benefits is relatively modest, mostly...
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Food made of aborted fetuses needs clear labels, new Texas bill says

A Texas Republican proposed a bill in the state legislature calling for any food that contains "aborted human fetal tissue" to be clearly labeled, however according to one federal agency there is no need. The bill was filed by state Senator Bob Hall, who represents Texas District 2 which is...
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Texas

As you may already know, Texas is not exactly known for its snow and icy winter weather. In fact, many parts of the state experience relatively mild winters compared to other parts of the country. However, Texas is a massive state, with the most northern parts nearly 1,000 miles north of the most southern region, so the weather varies depending on where you are in the state.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.19.23

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. K&W Bar and Grill at 6285 North Highway 6 in Woodway passed a recent inspection with a 91, but still needed to address some issues. According to the food safety worker, some ground beef, raw...
WACO, TX
KSNT News

Kansas suing maker of ‘Fireball’ for misleading branding

TOPEKA (KSNT)- A class action lawsuit against the maker of the popular Fireball Cinnamon Whisky filed in January 2023 alleges the brand mislead consumers with one of its bottles. Sazerac Company Inc., the maker of Fireball, is being sued by an Illinois citizen who claims the company sold smaller bottles of Fireball at gas stations […]
KANSAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Man wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
ALTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy