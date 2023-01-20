Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Killed In San Mateo Mass Shooting; Suspect In CustodyWestmont Community NewsSan Francisco, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Former NFL Star and Coach DiesOnlyHomers
Pelosi Evokes Catholic Church to Expel SF Home of Evil, According to DaughterThe Veracity Report - New York Edition
In the Name of Nancy Pelosi, You are Vanquished! – Former Speaker Calls on Priests to Rid Home of EvilKurt Dillon
WRAL
Elon Musk is back on the stand in trial over controversial 'funding secured' tweet
CNN — Tesla CEO Elon Musk returned to the witness stand for a third day in a California court room Tuesday, as he testified in a class-action lawsuit over his controversial "funding secured" tweet from 2018. It will likely be Musk's final day of testimony. Musk, Tesla and company...
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Mass shooting at Oakland, California, gas station happened during filming of music video: report
A mass shooting at a Valero gas station in Oakland, California that left one dead and seven others injured happened while a music video was being filmed, reports say.
WRAL
'420 price was not a joke.' Elon Musk testifies again in trial over controversial tweet
CNN — Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the stand again on Monday morning in a California courtroom to testify for a second day in the lawsuit over his controversial "funding secured" tweet from 2018. Musk, Tesla and company directors are facing the shareholder lawsuit over the tweet, in which...
Half Moon Bay Shooting Suspect Fled on Forklift: Report
A witness to a Monday mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, California, told CNN that he saw the alleged gunman drive away from the scene on a forklift. The witness, an employee at the local mushroom farm where suspect Zhao Chunli worked, said that he’d run for cover after the gunfire began. “I’m still scared trying to figure out what happened,” the worker said. “I don’t understand.” He told CNN that he’d known Zhao for about six years, and had previously considered him “very friendly” and a “nice guy.” It was reported earlier on Tuesday that Zhao, 66, once tried to suffocate a roommate and colleague, telling the man, “Today I am going to kill you,” according to court records. “He then took a pillow and started to cover my face and suffocate me,” the roommate wrote in a granted restraining order application. “While I couldn’t breathe, I used all my might within the few seconds to push him away with my blanket.”Read it at CNN
Florida airport partially evacuated after Frontier Airlines passenger makes bomb threat
A Frontier Airlines in Florida allegedly made a bomb threat, prompting the evacuation of a portion of an airport.
Authorities seeking additional information on burglary at home in Valencia
Authorities are seeking additional information from the public in a burglary that occurred at a home in Valencia back in December. According to deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the burglary took place at some time between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Dec. 17., at a home in the 24500 block of Lorikete Lane. An estimated $85,000 worth of property was taken from the home. "During the investigation, deputies learned that the power had also been shut off via an unlocked electrical panel, most likely by the thieves," LASD said. Anyone with information on the incident was urged to contact detectives at (661) 260-4000.
WRAL
‘Tragedy Upon Tragedy’: January Brings Dozens of Mass Shootings So Far
There was the mass shooting near a youth center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and the one at a Subway restaurant in Durham, North Carolina. Another took place behind a beer hall in Oklahoma City, and another at a strip club outside Columbus, Ohio. Two mass shootings ended parties in different Florida cities.
WRAL
Chase closes some New York ATMs early because of 'rising crime'
CNN — Citing "rising crime and vagrancy," Chase Bank has shuttered 24-hour access to some of its New York ATMs. Select ATM vestibules are closing at 5 pm or 6 pm, aligning more closely with normal branch hours, the bank tweeted in response to a complaint last week. A JPMorgan Chase spokesperson said some other ATMs are closing at 10 pm.
WRAL
Washington Post lays off 20 newsroom employees, shuts down gaming section
CNN — The Washington Post on Tuesday became the latest media company to conduct layoffs, cutting 20 roles in a move that publisher Fred Ryan had indicated last month the newspaper would take in early 2023. Sally Buzbee, executive editor of The Post, described the decision to cut the...
Man, minor charged with murder of Oklahoma couple
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. — A man was charged on Monday for allegedly killing a Washington County, Oklahoma couple, officials say. In a news release, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson announced that Lucas Anthony Walker, 20, was charged Monday in a federal court. Walker has been charged with first-degree murder in...
