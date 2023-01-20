A witness to a Monday mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, California, told CNN that he saw the alleged gunman drive away from the scene on a forklift. The witness, an employee at the local mushroom farm where suspect Zhao Chunli worked, said that he’d run for cover after the gunfire began. “I’m still scared trying to figure out what happened,” the worker said. “I don’t understand.” He told CNN that he’d known Zhao for about six years, and had previously considered him “very friendly” and a “nice guy.” It was reported earlier on Tuesday that Zhao, 66, once tried to suffocate a roommate and colleague, telling the man, “Today I am going to kill you,” according to court records. “He then took a pillow and started to cover my face and suffocate me,” the roommate wrote in a granted restraining order application. “While I couldn’t breathe, I used all my might within the few seconds to push him away with my blanket.”Read it at CNN

HALF MOON BAY, CA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO