Palo Alto, CA

TheDailyBeast

Half Moon Bay Shooting Suspect Fled on Forklift: Report

A witness to a Monday mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, California, told CNN that he saw the alleged gunman drive away from the scene on a forklift. The witness, an employee at the local mushroom farm where suspect Zhao Chunli worked, said that he’d run for cover after the gunfire began. “I’m still scared trying to figure out what happened,” the worker said. “I don’t understand.” He told CNN that he’d known Zhao for about six years, and had previously considered him “very friendly” and a “nice guy.” It was reported earlier on Tuesday that Zhao, 66, once tried to suffocate a roommate and colleague, telling the man, “Today I am going to kill you,” according to court records. “He then took a pillow and started to cover my face and suffocate me,” the roommate wrote in a granted restraining order application. “While I couldn’t breathe, I used all my might within the few seconds to push him away with my blanket.”Read it at CNN
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS LA

Authorities seeking additional information on burglary at home in Valencia

Authorities are seeking additional information from the public in a burglary that occurred at a home in Valencia back in December. According to deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the burglary took place at some time between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Dec. 17., at a home in the 24500 block of Lorikete Lane. An estimated $85,000 worth of property was taken from the home. "During the investigation, deputies learned that the power had also been shut off via an unlocked electrical panel, most likely by the thieves," LASD said. Anyone with information on the incident was urged to contact detectives at (661) 260-4000.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
WRAL

Chase closes some New York ATMs early because of 'rising crime'

CNN — Citing "rising crime and vagrancy," Chase Bank has shuttered 24-hour access to some of its New York ATMs. Select ATM vestibules are closing at 5 pm or 6 pm, aligning more closely with normal branch hours, the bank tweeted in response to a complaint last week. A JPMorgan Chase spokesperson said some other ATMs are closing at 10 pm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
102.5 The Bone

Man, minor charged with murder of Oklahoma couple

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. — A man was charged on Monday for allegedly killing a Washington County, Oklahoma couple, officials say. In a news release, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson announced that Lucas Anthony Walker, 20, was charged Monday in a federal court. Walker has been charged with first-degree murder in...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK

