FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox4beaumont.com
Girls' Haven schedules annual Gumbo Festival to help benefit at-risk young girls
BEAUMONT — Girls' Haven has officially scheduled their 28th Annual Gumbo Festival to be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Classic Southeast Texas in Beaumont, TX from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (File video is from a previous 2020 event and is intended to provide additional context.) Teams...
fox4beaumont.com
PAEDC-LSCPA scholarship available to graduating seniors
PORT ARTHUR — Applications are open for the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation's scholarship to Lamar State College Port Arthur. Graduating seniors living in Port Arthur may be eligible even if they don't go to school in Port Arthur. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports.
fox4beaumont.com
City of Beaumont looking at properties on public nuisance list
Beaumont — Tall grass, junk, standing water, dangerous homes falling apart. No one wants that in their neighborhood. Tuesday, the City of Beaumont will hold a public hearing on properties that are deemed a public health nuisance. KFDM/Fox 4 learned the council will decide if owners will be given...
fox4beaumont.com
Safety and security take center stage at second LISD town hall meeting
Lumberton — Fentanyl was the focus of concern, along with safety, security and awareness, during the second Lumberton ISD town hall meeting on reducing threats to safety in LISD. The first town hall was in December. The superintendent and security director say nothing is more important. "Prevention is key...
fox4beaumont.com
On the Run seeking your help in finding fugitive felon sheriff says poses threat
Jefferson County — In this week's On the Run report, Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens is looking for a man she says poses a threat to the community, especially children. He's already been convicted, so the sheriff says he definitely belongs in prison. Angel San Juan with this week's...
fox4beaumont.com
LISD board to consider hybrid 4-day calendar and traditional option next month
Lumberton — The Lumberton ISD superintendent has reached out to KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan and other reporters, explaining that the board president and other trustees have decided to bring two calendar options to the full board in February. They include the hybrid 4-day option that was presented in January but didn't move forward because the vote was 3-3 with one board member abstaining. The other is a traditional calendar.
fox4beaumont.com
Local schools announce early release ahead of potential severe weather
TEXAS — Schools across Southeast Texas announce early dismissal and closures as the area prepares for severe weather. We will update this story as more closures are announced. Kountze ISD: Due to the threat of inclement weather, we will be releasing at 12:30 p.m. today. We will make sure...
fox4beaumont.com
Longtime Orange County Assistant D.A. Krispen Walker plans to run for D.A. in 2024
Orange County — Longtime Orange County Assistant District Attorney Krispen Walker tells KFDM/Fox 4 News she plans to run for Orange County District Attorney in the March, 2024 primaries. Walker has served more than two decades as an assistant district attorney. She says Orange County is her home and...
fox4beaumont.com
One pill kills: U.S. Attorney and new Jefferson County D.A. sending warning about Fentanyl
Jefferson County — In the past year, the Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than 379 million potentially deadly doses of Fentanyl. These seizures are enough to kill every American. It's a staggering statistic, but the Fentanyl epidemic doesn't seem to be causing alarm in Southeast Texas. Two men are...
fox4beaumont.com
Micah Tyler visits The Morning Show to talk about his book, Walking Free
BEAUMONT — Micah Tyler, a Christian music recording artist and former Youth Pastor from Buna visits with Dan about his book Walking Free. Micah will be performing some of his top songs as well as signing copies of his book tonight (Tuesday, January 24th) at Mardel Christian & Education store at 6pm.
fox4beaumont.com
West Orange Stark cancels sports and after school activities
WEST ORANGE — West Orange Stark Mustangs are canceling the Tuesday night basketball game in an abundance of caution for potential severe weather. The basketball game is rescheduled for Wednesday, January 25th. All other after school activities are also canceled for January 24th. Stay with your Local Weather Authority...
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show visits Sachi's Cakes and Desserts Lab
BEAUMONT — The owner of Sachi's Cakes and Desserts Lab creates her menu based on her life in the Philippines and world travels. Sachi's offers a wide variety of treats from cheesecake to potato chip chocolate cookies, there is sure to be something for everyone. You can visit Sachi's...
fox4beaumont.com
Storms knock out power to thousands in Southeast Texas
Southeast Texas — Fast-moving storms packing strong winds have knocked out power to thousands of Southeast Texans. At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Entergy outage map showed about 1,700 people without power in Beaumont, roughly 2,300 in Port Arthur and close to 1,300 in Orange. Check out some of our...
fox4beaumont.com
Port Arthur Police Department seeks identity of aggravated robbery suspect
PORT ARTHUR — The PAPD is asking the public to check out a video of a recent aggravated robbery that occurred at what appears to be a Port Arthur gas station on January 19. If you are able to discern any identifying features, call Criminal Investigation Division at 409-983-8624 or Detective Cousins at 409-983-8646.
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show visits Gator Country
BEAUMONT — Gator Country is bringing back crawfish with the gators. Every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 5pm to 10pm at Gator Country you can feast on crawfish, hamburgers, pizza, catfish and more. Gator Country is also giving away 5lbs of crawfish each day this week on their Facebook....
fox4beaumont.com
Suspect arrested in Tyler County with outstanding warrants
TYLER COUNTY — Tyler County Deputies arrested Steven Brown Jr of Colmesneil January 18th during a routine patrol. Deputies were patrolling Hwy 69 N when 8 individuals were seen pulling a portable generator down the road by hand. Steven Brown Jr was identified and arrested on three outstanding Arrest Warrants issued for Felony Assault Public Servant Enhanced-Repeat Felony Offender, Felony Taking Weapon from Officer Enhanced-Repeat Felony Offender, and Felony Tamper-Fabrication Physical Evidence Enhanced-Repeat Offender. Brown was transported to the Tyler County Jail with no bonds set by District Judge Delinda Gibbs-Walker.
