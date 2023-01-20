Read full article on original website
Wednesday storm weather blog
MOOSIC, Pa. — Summary:. We're tracking a storm that is set to arrive on Wednesday morning and stay with us through Wednesday night. It will start as snow and we may experience moderate snow for a couple of hours in the middle of the day before the changeover to sleet and rain occurs. The storm will end as light rain or a light icy mix Wednesday night. Both the morning and evening commute will likely be impacted.
Lehigh Valley weather: How much snow will you get Wednesday? Check our map for snowfall totals near you.
Forecasters are tracking a Wednesday winter storm that, while not a monster, could deliver the Lehigh Valley’s most significant snowfall yet this season. As of Monday evening, the National Weather Service forecasted 3 to 4 inches generally across Lehigh, Northampton and Warren counties with up to 6 inches in higher elevations. Expectations were downgraded to 1 to 3 inches on Tuesday, which is the same range predicted by AccuWeather. A winter weather advisory has been issued urging caution, particularly during the morning commute when snow may be heaviest.
Community weather announcements
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PennDOT temporarily reduces the speed limit to 45 mph on several roadways in the region when weather conditions warrant. PennDOT alerts are available at 511PA.com. LACKAWANNA COUNTY. Employees under the Governor's jurisdiction who physically report to work in the Scranton State Office Building are authorized to...
Snowy roads in Lackawanna County
MT COBB, Pa. — The snow and slush make for sloppy road conditions in the Mount Cobb area. Newswatch 16's Andy Palumbo was in Jefferson Township, Lackawanna County, Monday morning to look at the conditions there. IMPORTANT LINKS:. For the most up-to-date information on power, check out these outage...
Lehigh Valley weather: Where will it snow this weekend? Check our snowfall projections map.
A wintry mix on Sunday could leave some accumulating snow in parts of the Lehigh Valley for the first time since December. As of Friday, the National Weather Service anticipated measurable snow in the Poconos and possibly into the Lehigh Valley’s higher northern elevations, with little chance of accumulation in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton area where a few flakes may mix in before turning over to all rain. Meanwhile, AccuWeather put the Lehigh Valley on the very edge of its snowfall forecast, calling for 1 to 3 inches to the north.
Lack of ice prompts changes at Tobyhanna Ice Harvest
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — History will be on full display this weekend at Tobyhanna Millpond #1 in Coolbaugh Township for the Tobyhanna Ice Harvest. "We have a box car here full of ice harvesting tools that my dad had collected over the years, and people have donated more recently. And a lot of vintage equipment that was used 100 years ago in the ice harvesting industry, a couple of power saws, so we're going to have this on display," said Bill Leonard, the organizer.
Winter weather on the way
MONTICELLO – If you live in the Catskills area of our Mid-Hudson News territory, you can expect to be shoveling snow Monday morning. The National Weather Service is calling for a winter weather advisory for Sullivan and Delaware counties from 5 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday. Three to...
Bridge work to close Interstate 81 overnight
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Bridge work in part of Luzerne County will shut down a busy highway overnight. Interstate 81 north is scheduled to be closed beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to PennDOT. Crews are removing beams from the Suscon Road bridge project. A...
I-81 north to close tonight in Luzerne County
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Interstate 81 northbound will be closed tonight, January 24th, from 8 PM to 5 AM to remove beams from the Suscon Road Bridge. Take Exit 175 (Dupont/Pittston) to SR 315 to the Interstate 81 on-ramp in Avoca. Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles...
PennDOT issues road restrictions ahead of winter weather
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PennDOT is temporarily restricting certain vehicles on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties beginning at the Interstate 84 interchange in Dunmore on Sunday, January 22nd, at 5:00 p.m. Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while the vehicle...
Home damaged by fire in Archbald
ARCHBALD, Pa. — A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at a home in Archbald. It happened just after noon along Wildcat Road in the Sturges section. First responders say the fire started in a laundry room on the first floor. A woman and her pets were inside at the...
Lane reopened after rollover on I-81NB
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT, Interstate 81 northbound has reopened after crews cleared a tractor-trailer rollover. The left lane of I-81 northbound was closed between Exits 219 and 223, but according to PennDOT has since reopened. State police on scene say the driver was not injured in the wreck but confirmed that snowy […]
The good and bad to the slow start of winter
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — This time of the year is usually one of the busiest for the snow removal team at Strauser Nature's Helpers in Smithfield Township, near East Stroudsburg. But the rainy, warmer weather has left the business with much to desire this winter season. "It's just a matter...
Former hotel to be demolished in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Pa. — An eyesore in one Lackawanna County community will soon be no more. The former Hotel Chellino along River Street in Carbondale has sat empty for decades. Next week, it will be demolished as part of the city's Sixth Avenue bridge project. The bridge has been closed...
PennDOT reinstates speed restrictions for I-81
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced they will be reinstalling temporary speed restrictions in Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties due to changing winter weather conditions. In a statement released Sunday night, PennDOT announced they will be reducing the speed limit to 45 mph on Interstate 81, north of the I-84 interchange in Dunmore in Lackawanna and […]
Ski resort donates to first responders in Carbon County
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — It's quiet now at the Lake Harmony Volunteer Fire Company in Kidder Township, but don't let that fool you. The volunteers go out on calls daily and responded to more than 400 calls last year. "We are the busiest fire company in the county, and...
Parades to celebrate St. Patrick slated in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Diamond City will celebrate St. Patrick's Day with its annual parade this year. The mayor of Wilkes-Barre announced this year's parade will step off at 2 p.m. on March 12 in the city. Community organizers are welcome to participate free by contacting the city through...
Knox Mine disaster remembered in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — Families walked along the Susquehanna River through Jenkins Township and Pittston City Sunday as they were reminded of the Knox Mine disaster 64 years ago that changed deep mining in northeastern Pennsylvania forever. “The river broke into the mines, it flooded a lot of the mines,...
Looking for answers after unknown explosion was heard across several counties
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It was a normal Thursday morning for Kerry Yankowy of Forest City, when out of nowhere his house began to shake. "I was standing out there in the kitchen at the counter and just making a salad, said Yankowy. "And all of a sudden I heard and felt this explosion."
Lane reopens after multi-car crash on I-81 in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a multi-car crash caused a left lane restriction on Interstate 81 southbound from Exit 188 (Dunmore) to Exit 185 (President Biden Expressway) in Lackawanna County. The crash occurred at mile marker 187 Monday morning. No further information about the crash is available at […]
