Wilmington, NC

‘I think it’s a pretty good real estate deal for the community, for the city, and for the citizens’: Mayor talks about potential purchase of Thermo Fisher property

By Mara McJilton
WECT
 4 days ago
WECT

A closer look at the details of Wilmington’s purchase of Thermo Fisher property

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Tuesday evening, Wilmington City Council will consider two items related to the possible purchase of the Thermo Fisher building and adjacent properties downtown. The first is a resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into an Offer to Purchase contract with River Ventures, LLC. The second is a resolution for the city to spend $750,000 on the first steps in the process of completing the deal. Here is a closer look at some of the dollar amounts and specifics associated with the items.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Bitty & Beau’s to celebrate seven years in business

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bitty & Beau’s, the coffee shop which employs more than 400 individuals with intellectual & developmental disabilities nationwide, will celebrate its seventh anniversary Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Wilmington. “We created Bitty & Beau’s Coffee to show the world that people with disabilities should be valued,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

H2GO water transmission line damage delays water treatment plant operation

Wilmington City Council to vote on purchasing adaptive sport wheelchairs for students. To pay for 12 sport wheelchairs and a shipping container to store them, city council is considering an ordinance to use $55,000 in New Hanover Community Endowment grant funding.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Census data shows N.C. second most popular state for relocating retirees

Census data shows N.C. second most popular state for relocating retirees
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Lane closed on Bobby Brown Bridge for repair work

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right, westbound lane of Bobby Brown Bridge along I-140 is currently closed. According to the announcement, the lane is expected to be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 24 for repair work. During this time, crews will work on the bridge joints.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

County moves forward with ordinance aimed at addressing unsheltered in downtown

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - County Commissioners are once again voicing their concerns about the population of unhoused residents in Downtown Wilmington, specifically those congregating near Third Street and the New Hanover County Library. On Monday, commissioners voted in favor 4-1 of a proposed ordinance that would restrict sleeping on county...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Local agencies to gather for ‘Landowners Lunch and Learn’ event

H2GO has discovered that
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Lucky Joe Coffee on College Road to close at the end of the month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lucky Joe Coffee has announced their plan to close the College Road location at the end of January. According to an Instagram post, the closure comes after over seven years at the location near Peachtree Ave. The shop attributes the closure to rising rent prices. Their...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Spafford to play at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The band Spafford is scheduled to play at the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in Wilmington on April 20. The venue announced on Twitter that tickets will go on sale this Friday, Jan. 27, at noon via Live Nation. “Spafford is known for their astonishing improvisational ability and...
WILMINGTON, NC
bladenonline.com

Help Wanted for a Part-time (24 hrs.) Site Manager in the Bladen County

**RD/LIHTC apartment complex hiring for a part-time (24 hrs.) site manager in the Bladen County area. Must be organized, have basic math skills, be able to operate office equipment to include fax, computer, scanner, copier and adding machine. Experience a plus but not required. Must be able to pass credit and background screening along with a drug test. Must have a Driver’s License and reliable transportation. Please email resume to regionalpropertymanager2012@gmail.com.
WECT

Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office investigating homicide
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington Fire Department talks about proactive steps to stay safe during fire fighter cancer awareness month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When the call for help comes in, fire fighters at the Wilmington Fire Department don’t hesitate to hop on their engine and get to the scene. January is dedicated as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month. Cancer is a leading cause of death among fire fighters. That’s why the mission of the International Association of Fire Fighters and Firefighter Cancer Support Network is to reduce the number of men and women getting cancer in the fire service.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Dave Matthews Band to perform in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Live Oak Bank Pavilion has announced that the Dave Matthews Band 2023 tour is coming to the venue on May 30 and 31. The Dave Matthews Band is currently promoting their upcoming album “Walk Around the Moon,” which will release on May 19. Tickets...
WILMINGTON, NC

