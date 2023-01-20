ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Uber Freight Cuts 150 Jobs, About 3% of the Unit's Head Count

Uber Freight laid off 150 employees, or 3% of the unit's total head count, according to a message viewed by CNBC. The cuts come after CEO Dara Khosrowshahi reiterated that Uber would not execute companywide layoffs. Uber Freight has laid off 150 employees, or about 3% of the segment's total...
Making Salary Ranges Public May Shrink Pay Gaps But Slow Wage Growth

Large business centers including New York City and the states of California and Washington have introduced salary transparency measures in recent years. Experts believe these laws will address pay equity issues. The rise of pay transparency laws could shrink net wage growth over time as an unintended consequence, according to...
Qatar Doubles Credit Suisse Stake as Embattled Lender Forges Ahead With Strategic Overhaul

The QIA now owns 6.8% of Credit Suisse's shares, second only to the 9.9% stake purchased by the Saudi National Bank last year as part of a $4.2 billion capital raise. Combined with the 3.15% owned by Saudi-based family firm Olayan Financing Company, more than a fifth of the company's stock is now owned by Middle Eastern investors.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Wayfair, Meta, Apple, Spotify, Qualcomm and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Wayfair — Shares of the furniture retailer jumped 26.8% on Monday after Wayfair received upgrades from multiple Wall Street firms, include a double upgrade to overweight from underweight at JPMorgan. The company announced on Friday that it would lay off about 10% of its global workforce as part of a cost-cutting plan. JPMorgan cited Wayfair management's "newfound commitment to controlling expenses" in its upgrade note.
Amazon Adds Generic Prescription Perk for Prime Members

Amazon is beefing up its Prime program for U.S. users with a new prescription benefit. The add-on, called RxPass, will allow Prime members to get as many drugs as they need from a list of 50 generic medications used to treat common conditions. Amazon on Tuesday announced a new prescription...
Bill Gates Is ‘Very Optimistic' About the Future: ‘Better to Be Born 20 Years From Now…Than Any Time in the Past'

Bill Gates spends a lot of his time sounding the alarm over existential global threats, like climate change and future pandemics. Yet the billionaire Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist says he's still "very optimistic" about humanity's future on Earth. Even with challenges facing current and future generations, Gates says anyone born in the next few decades will be better off than people born at any previous point in history.
When It Comes to the Energy Transition, One Analyst Sees the Market Making a Big Mistake

The head of sustainability research at Lombard Odier highlights the huge shifts taking place in the field of low and zero carbon technologies. "We've seen past industrial revolutions, including past energy transitions," Thomas Hohne-Sparborth says. "What we're really seeing now is the complete transformation of our entire economy." According to...
Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.

