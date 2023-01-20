Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Uber Freight Cuts 150 Jobs, About 3% of the Unit's Head Count
Uber Freight laid off 150 employees, or 3% of the unit's total head count, according to a message viewed by CNBC. The cuts come after CEO Dara Khosrowshahi reiterated that Uber would not execute companywide layoffs. Uber Freight has laid off 150 employees, or about 3% of the segment's total...
NBC Miami
Google CEO Defends Job Cuts in Animated Town Hall as Employees Demand Clarity on Process
Google CEO Sundar Pichai and executive leaders addressed employee questions at a town hall meeting on Monday after last week's job cuts. "I understand you are worried about what comes next for your work," Pichai said. He said executive bonuses are getting cut. Days after Google announced the largest round...
NBC Miami
Making Salary Ranges Public May Shrink Pay Gaps But Slow Wage Growth
Large business centers including New York City and the states of California and Washington have introduced salary transparency measures in recent years. Experts believe these laws will address pay equity issues. The rise of pay transparency laws could shrink net wage growth over time as an unintended consequence, according to...
NBC Miami
Qatar Doubles Credit Suisse Stake as Embattled Lender Forges Ahead With Strategic Overhaul
The QIA now owns 6.8% of Credit Suisse's shares, second only to the 9.9% stake purchased by the Saudi National Bank last year as part of a $4.2 billion capital raise. Combined with the 3.15% owned by Saudi-based family firm Olayan Financing Company, more than a fifth of the company's stock is now owned by Middle Eastern investors.
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Wayfair, Meta, Apple, Spotify, Qualcomm and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Wayfair — Shares of the furniture retailer jumped 26.8% on Monday after Wayfair received upgrades from multiple Wall Street firms, include a double upgrade to overweight from underweight at JPMorgan. The company announced on Friday that it would lay off about 10% of its global workforce as part of a cost-cutting plan. JPMorgan cited Wayfair management's "newfound commitment to controlling expenses" in its upgrade note.
NBC Miami
DOJ Files Second Antitrust Suit Against Google, Seeks to Break Up Its Ad Business
The U.S. Justice Department filed its second antitrust lawsuit against Google in just over two years, this time targeting its advertising business. It's the first Google lawsuit filed under the Biden administration. It comes soon after reports that DOJ Antitrust Division chief Jonathan Kanter had been cleared to work on...
NBC Miami
Are Digital Wallets Safe? Here's What to Know as the Battle Between Big Banks and Apple Pay Heats Up
Several of the large banks behind Zelle are teaming up to create their own digital wallet that will take aim at Apple Pay and PayPal. For consumers, increased competition over digital payments could be a benefit, but there are still risks to consider. In the face of inflation, rising interest...
NBC Miami
Amazon Adds Generic Prescription Perk for Prime Members
Amazon is beefing up its Prime program for U.S. users with a new prescription benefit. The add-on, called RxPass, will allow Prime members to get as many drugs as they need from a list of 50 generic medications used to treat common conditions. Amazon on Tuesday announced a new prescription...
NBC Miami
Egg Prices Rose 60% in 2022. One Farm Group Claims It's a ‘Collusive Scheme' by Suppliers
Egg prices jumped 60% in 2022, according to the consumer price index, an inflation measure. One farm group claims major egg suppliers have engaged in a "collusive scheme" to gouge and fix prices to boost profits, and called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate. Egg producers and food economists...
NBC Miami
Bill Gates Is ‘Very Optimistic' About the Future: ‘Better to Be Born 20 Years From Now…Than Any Time in the Past'
Bill Gates spends a lot of his time sounding the alarm over existential global threats, like climate change and future pandemics. Yet the billionaire Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist says he's still "very optimistic" about humanity's future on Earth. Even with challenges facing current and future generations, Gates says anyone born in the next few decades will be better off than people born at any previous point in history.
NBC Miami
When It Comes to the Energy Transition, One Analyst Sees the Market Making a Big Mistake
The head of sustainability research at Lombard Odier highlights the huge shifts taking place in the field of low and zero carbon technologies. "We've seen past industrial revolutions, including past energy transitions," Thomas Hohne-Sparborth says. "What we're really seeing now is the complete transformation of our entire economy." According to...
NBC Miami
Elon Musk Testifies He Would Have Sold SpaceX Stock to Take Tesla Private in 2018
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is being sued by shareholders for a series of tweets he wrote in August 2018 saying he had "funding secured" to take the automaker private for $420 per share. Under oath, Musk said he could have sold shares of SpaceX, the reusable rocket maker that he...
Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
