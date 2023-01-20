Read full article on original website
khqa.com
Ralls County woman sentenced after embezzling $1.2 million
ST. LOUIS (KHQA) — A woman from Ralls County, Mo., was sentenced on Tuesday following her guilty plea to embezzling more than a million dollars from a Ralls County, Missouri, agricultural business. U.S. District Judge sentenced Stephanie D. Carper, 51. sentenced to two and one-half years in prison for...
khqa.com
Teen injured in Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A 17-year-old Madison boy on Sunday was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Monroe County, Mo. The teen was driving northbound on Missouri 151 about four miles north of Madison when his Buick LeSabre ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side off the road, crossed a country gravel road, and hit an embankment, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
khqa.com
Fatal crash at intersection of U.S. Route 67
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police officers (ISP) Morgan County Deputies and emergency and road crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash. ISP says the crash is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 67 northbound and Woodson/Winchester Road in Morgan County. Motorists traveling...
KMOV
Dead suspect in Wentzville officer-involved shooting identified, was released from prison last October
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - The suspect in Wednesday morning’s officer-involved shooting in St. Charles County was recently released from the Missouri Department of Corrections. Sonny Vincent, 36, was killed after officers with St. Charles County’s Multi-Jurisdictional Auto Theft Task Force tried to stop the car Vincent was in in...
Ex-Missouri police chief indicted in drug overdose death
LOUISIANA, Mo. (AP) — The former police chief of a small northeast Missouri town is facing second-degree murder charges after his girlfriend’s brother died of a drug overdose in his home last year. William E. Jones, 50, the former police chief in Louisiana, Missouri, was indicted by a Pike County grand jury on seven charges […]
kjfmradio.com
Pike County Illinois Sheriffs’ Association issues a scam alert
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. — The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association has alerted the public to beware of a telephone solicitation scam. Citizens are being contacted by telephone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to help fight the Assault Weapons Ban. Please ignore these calls! Do not give your financial information. The ISA never solicits by telephone! The Association would only send mail pieces, address membership on their social media and on their website.
khqa.com
Jacksonville police warn they will never email traffic citation
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (KHQA) — The Jacksonville Police Department is warning citizens about the latest scam going around. The department posted an email on its Facebook page of a fake traffic citation, saying the department "will NEVER email you a traffic citation." Police said do not pay these fake citations...
KMOV
Man convicted for selling fatal dose of fentanyl at casino
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Wright City man was found guilty of giving a dose of fentanyl that killed another man and caused two other overdoses. Prosecutors alleged Ledra A. Craig, 46, gave the fentanyl to someone in the bathroom of the Ameristar Casino in St. Charles in August 2020. The man collapsed in the lobby and had to be revived with Narcan.
khqa.com
QPD hosts public forums for license plate readers
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Police Department is holding the first of two informational meetings Monday. The meetings will create a forum to answer the public's questions about the department's plan to implement automated license plate readers in Quincy. The Flock Safety License Plate Reader Program was proposed...
KMOV
Former Louisiana, Mo. police chief charged in connection with fatal drug overdose
LOUISIANA, Mo. (KMOV) - The former police chief of Louisiana, Mo. is facing murder charges in connection with a drug overdose that left a man dead. William Jones, 50, is charged with seven counts, including second-degree murder and drug trafficking. The charges are in connection with a fatal drug overdose...
khqa.com
Man killed after ATV hits deer, throwing driver off
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A man from Vandalia on Friday was killed after his ATV hit a deer in Ralls County, Mo. Brandon McCurdy, 26, was riding an ATV on Vermont Lane about two miles southeast of Perry when his vehicle hit a deer in the roadway, according to the Missouri Sate Highway Patrol's crash report.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Police Department looking at cameras throughout city to identify license plates
QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department wants to speed up investigations and offset reduced manpower by installing multiple cameras around the city to identify vehicle license plates. Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, made a presentation Tuesday night to the Quincy City Council’s Police Aldermanic Committee to...
kjluradio.com
Vandalia man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in NE Missouri
An Audrain County man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in northeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandon McCurdy, 26, of Vandalia, was driving a Polaris Ranger in Ralls County, near the town of Perry, on Friday evening when he struck a deer in the road. The impact forced McCurdy’s UTV off the road where it struck a ditch and overturned, ejecting McCurdy.
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at police near I-70
The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened to drivers on Wednesday at noon. Those lanes were shut down around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday after officers shot and killed a suspect.
khqa.com
Quincy OKs allowing mayor to approve up-to-date energy rates
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The city of Quincy now has the ability to take advantage of up-to-date energy rates after Monday's council meeting. The council authorized allowing the mayor to approve energy rates without council members' approval first. However, both the mayor and the finance chair have to be...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn twice removed from courtroom for interrupting judge; makes another claim he’s being beaten in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — A Springfield man awaiting a motion hearing in Adams County Circuit Court was removed from the courtroom by bailiffs after interrupting a judge Tuesday morning. When he came back an hour later for his hearing, the man lasted less than 90 seconds in the courtroom before another heated exchange started, and he was removed again.
khqa.com
Man died after being hit by semi in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man who was hit by a semi-truck on Monday night had died from his injuries. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department were called around 8:30 p.m. to the area of US Highway 61 and Highway MM for a report of a man stumbling around in the middle of the highway.
The Legend of the Missouri Werewolf Might Be Truer Than You Think
The legend of a Missouri werewolf has been passed down so many times, I can practically repeat it from memory. However, it's very possible there is more truth to this long-told legend than you might think based on eyewitness testimony. If you think I'm alone in my Missouri werewolf beliefs,...
This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri
If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
khqa.com
Tickets available for Dancing with Local Stars
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Cornerstone's "Dancing With Local Stars" will return on Friday, February 3 at the Ambiance in Quincy for a lot of fun and fundraising. Cornerstone is a mental health organization that has been operating in Quincy for 75 years. Dancing With Local Stars is one of...
