Louisiana, MO

Ralls County woman sentenced after embezzling $1.2 million

ST. LOUIS (KHQA) — A woman from Ralls County, Mo., was sentenced on Tuesday following her guilty plea to embezzling more than a million dollars from a Ralls County, Missouri, agricultural business. U.S. District Judge sentenced Stephanie D. Carper, 51. sentenced to two and one-half years in prison for...
RALLS COUNTY, MO
Teen injured in Monroe County crash

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A 17-year-old Madison boy on Sunday was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Monroe County, Mo. The teen was driving northbound on Missouri 151 about four miles north of Madison when his Buick LeSabre ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side off the road, crossed a country gravel road, and hit an embankment, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
Fatal crash at intersection of U.S. Route 67

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police officers (ISP) Morgan County Deputies and emergency and road crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash. ISP says the crash is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 67 northbound and Woodson/Winchester Road in Morgan County. Motorists traveling...
FOX4 News Kansas City

Ex-Missouri police chief indicted in drug overdose death

LOUISIANA, Mo. (AP) — The former police chief of a small northeast Missouri town is facing second-degree murder charges after his girlfriend’s brother died of a drug overdose in his home last year. William E. Jones, 50, the former police chief in Louisiana, Missouri, was indicted by a Pike County grand jury on seven charges […]
LOUISIANA, MO
Pike County Illinois Sheriffs’ Association issues a scam alert

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. — The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association has alerted the public to beware of a telephone solicitation scam. Citizens are being contacted by telephone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to help fight the Assault Weapons Ban. Please ignore these calls! Do not give your financial information. The ISA never solicits by telephone! The Association would only send mail pieces, address membership on their social media and on their website.
PIKE COUNTY, IL
Jacksonville police warn they will never email traffic citation

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (KHQA) — The Jacksonville Police Department is warning citizens about the latest scam going around. The department posted an email on its Facebook page of a fake traffic citation, saying the department "will NEVER email you a traffic citation." Police said do not pay these fake citations...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Man convicted for selling fatal dose of fentanyl at casino

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Wright City man was found guilty of giving a dose of fentanyl that killed another man and caused two other overdoses. Prosecutors alleged Ledra A. Craig, 46, gave the fentanyl to someone in the bathroom of the Ameristar Casino in St. Charles in August 2020. The man collapsed in the lobby and had to be revived with Narcan.
WRIGHT CITY, MO
QPD hosts public forums for license plate readers

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Police Department is holding the first of two informational meetings Monday. The meetings will create a forum to answer the public's questions about the department's plan to implement automated license plate readers in Quincy. The Flock Safety License Plate Reader Program was proposed...
QUINCY, IL
Man killed after ATV hits deer, throwing driver off

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A man from Vandalia on Friday was killed after his ATV hit a deer in Ralls County, Mo. Brandon McCurdy, 26, was riding an ATV on Vermont Lane about two miles southeast of Perry when his vehicle hit a deer in the roadway, according to the Missouri Sate Highway Patrol's crash report.
RALLS COUNTY, MO
Quincy OKs allowing mayor to approve up-to-date energy rates

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The city of Quincy now has the ability to take advantage of up-to-date energy rates after Monday's council meeting. The council authorized allowing the mayor to approve energy rates without council members' approval first. However, both the mayor and the finance chair have to be...
QUINCY, IL
Yohn twice removed from courtroom for interrupting judge; makes another claim he’s being beaten in Adams County Jail

QUINCY — A Springfield man awaiting a motion hearing in Adams County Circuit Court was removed from the courtroom by bailiffs after interrupting a judge Tuesday morning. When he came back an hour later for his hearing, the man lasted less than 90 seconds in the courtroom before another heated exchange started, and he was removed again.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
Man died after being hit by semi in Hannibal

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man who was hit by a semi-truck on Monday night had died from his injuries. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department were called around 8:30 p.m. to the area of US Highway 61 and Highway MM for a report of a man stumbling around in the middle of the highway.
HANNIBAL, MO
This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri

If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO
Tickets available for Dancing with Local Stars

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Cornerstone's "Dancing With Local Stars" will return on Friday, February 3 at the Ambiance in Quincy for a lot of fun and fundraising. Cornerstone is a mental health organization that has been operating in Quincy for 75 years. Dancing With Local Stars is one of...
QUINCY, IL

