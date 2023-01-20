Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What to Explore When Visiting This Historic Village in PennsylvaniaMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted SeveralThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWilmington, DE
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
papreplive.com
Great Valley shuts down Interboro in 4th to stage comeback
EAST WHITELAND >> If the Great Valley boys want to make a late run and sneak into the District 1 Basketball Playoffs, it needs to play like it did in the fourth quarter on Monday, and not like it did in the first three. The host Patriots held winless Interboro...
Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining make his college pick
Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining recently made his college pick, and he told PennLive he is staying close to home. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-, 250-pound offensive lineman, who helped lead the Crusaders to the 4A state title back in December,...
papreplive.com
Behind potent offense, Pottstown boys basketball makes strides this winter
In his second year at the helm of the Pottstown boys basketball team, Ken Ivory is happy with the turnaround, but still sees plenty of room for improvement. A 6-16 overall record with just three Frontier wins in the Pioneer Athletic Conference last season marked a setback from the year prior. But so far through 2022-23, the Trojans have been pounding the drum.
thevalleyledger.com
Lehigh Valley Legends Sign “Legendary” Basketball Star Ahead of March Season Opener
(January 23, 2023, Allentown, Pa) –The Lehigh Valley Legends, a professional basketball organization dedicated to fostering talent and skillset at a local level, announce the latest player joining their roster for the 2023 season. The Basketball League (TBL) and Lehigh Valley Legends welcome Guyana native and local high school...
Main Line Media News
Devon Prep inducts three new members to its Athletic Wall of Fame
On Jan. 21, Devon Prep inducted three new members into its Athletic Wall of Fame — Paul D’Alonzo (Class of 1966), Clarke Gilbert (Class of 2002) and John Donahue (Class of 2002). D’Alonzo was a four-year varsity starter at point guard. He finished in the school’s all-time top...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Recruiting Another Wyomissing OL: 2024 Tackle Caleb Brewer
Penn State hit a home run in recruiting in this year’s class when they signed five-star offensive lineman J’ven Williams from Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, and now James Franklin and his coaches will be back at Wyomissing High School trying to sign another talented player from that school in the Class of 2024.
975thefanatic.com
This Is the Wealthiest Town In Pennsylvania
Have you ever wondered what towns make up the wealthiest in Pennsylvania? Well, we have your answer. The staffers at Suburbs101.com have put together a list of the six wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvania is home to some of the wealthiest Americans in the country,” they state in the article. “In fact, some of the wealthiest billionaires live in Pennsylvania including Victoria Mars (Mars candy) and self-made billionaires such as Michael Rubin and Jeff Yass. Here are the top 6 wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. The information presented in this article are based on data from the US Census American Community Survey and the rankings are based on median household income.”
Boy, 14, missing from central Pa. home
A 14-year-old boy is missing from his York County home, police said Friday. Joseph Harrell III has been missing since Monday from Spring Grove, York County Regional police said. He was last seen on the 3200 block of Betlou James Place in Gwynn Oak, Maryland.
West Chester TikToker Goes Viral with Pennsylvania-Themed Videos
West Chester’s Cat Janisko has achieved internet fame with Pennsylvania-themed videos she posts on TikTok as @PennsylvaniaJunkie, writes Eric Knopsnyder for the Tribune-Democrat. Janisko has nearly a quarter of a million followers and 2.8 million likes on her videos. “I do what feels good for me on this account,”...
fox29.com
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December. The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.
Hankin Group Prepares for First Phase of Opening New Downingtown Community
The first phase of Hankin Group’s River Station in Downingtown is nearing completion, and like much of Hankin’s developments, it’s focused on community and people, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Located on the site of the former Sonoco Products Co. paper mill, the $80...
The Kings of Ka-Ching: Pottstown’s Got One of the Most Expensive High Schools in the U.S.
The Hill School in Pottstown is a co-ed prep school for grades 9-12. The most expensive high schools in the U.S. can be pricier than some universities. That’s no exception for an independent Pottstown boarding school on 860 Beach Street. The Hill School’s annual tuition currently runs at a...
WGAL
Lancaster Airport in national spotlight
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Airport has been put in the national spotlight. It's was featured in a recent issue of "Business View Magazine" and it's in for impressive upgrades. Many don't realize just how busy the Lancaster Airport is. It's the third busiest airport in the state, behind Philadelphia...
Coatesville Man One of Forgotten Union Generals From Civil War
While only a few are household names, there were more than 550 generals fighting for the Union against the Confederacy during the Civil War, including Coatesville native John Grubb Parke, writes Jonathan Burdick for Grunge. Born in 1827, Parke was an Army engineer who graduated from West Point. He was...
Police Need Help: 12 Children Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Officials in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating ten teenagers that have gone missing since the end of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of...
GoFundMe helps Millersville student continue classes after unexpected loss
MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Millersville University sophomore Makenzie Wagner lost her mom Krista suddenly to stage four pancreatic cancer last April. "We're like peas in a pod, like we're very, very close," Wagner said. "It was definitely very shocking because, it all happened so fast. And I was not expecting that at all."
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Pennsylvania?
Jeff Yass is a businessman and investor from Pennsylvania, known for his success in the financial industry. He is the co-founder and managing director of Susquehanna International Group (SIG), a global quantitative trading and market-making firm based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.
Contractor Ripped Off Philly Area Homeowners For $475K, Faces 300 Felonies: DA
A Collegeville contractor is accused of defrauding Philadelphia-area homeowners out of nearly half a million dollars, and is now charged with more than 300 felonies as a result, authorities say. Joseph Ford, the 53-year-old owner of 1st Call Electric LLC, sits in the Montgomery County lockup in lieu of a...
1 child taken to hospital after school van overturns in Pennsylvania
EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was live Tuesday over an overturned school van in Earl Township, Berks County.The van flipped into a ditch off Route 73 at Pond Road. The school van had three students around elementary age and one child was taken to the hospital.Pennsylvania State Police says an SUV going east on Route 73 turned left to go on Pond Road in front of the school van which was going west.Both drivers were taken to the hospital and officials say the injuries are minor.
chestercounty.com
Southern Chester County Chamber of Commerce announces the 2023 Outstanding Citizen of the Year
The Southern Chester County Chamber of Commerce announced this week that Luis Tovar is the 2023 Outstanding Citizen of the Year Award recipient. Tovar will receive recognition at the Chamber’s annual Chairman’s Gala on Saturday, March 18 at Longwood Gardens. Tovar is an active member of the Kennett...
