ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papreplive.com

Great Valley shuts down Interboro in 4th to stage comeback

EAST WHITELAND >> If the Great Valley boys want to make a late run and sneak into the District 1 Basketball Playoffs, it needs to play like it did in the fourth quarter on Monday, and not like it did in the first three. The host Patriots held winless Interboro...
PROSPECT PARK, PA
PennLive.com

Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining make his college pick

Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining recently made his college pick, and he told PennLive he is staying close to home. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-, 250-pound offensive lineman, who helped lead the Crusaders to the 4A state title back in December,...
WYNCOTE, PA
papreplive.com

Behind potent offense, Pottstown boys basketball makes strides this winter

In his second year at the helm of the Pottstown boys basketball team, Ken Ivory is happy with the turnaround, but still sees plenty of room for improvement. A 6-16 overall record with just three Frontier wins in the Pioneer Athletic Conference last season marked a setback from the year prior. But so far through 2022-23, the Trojans have been pounding the drum.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Main Line Media News

Devon Prep inducts three new members to its Athletic Wall of Fame

On Jan. 21, Devon Prep inducted three new members into its Athletic Wall of Fame — Paul D’Alonzo (Class of 1966), Clarke Gilbert (Class of 2002) and John Donahue (Class of 2002). D’Alonzo was a four-year varsity starter at point guard. He finished in the school’s all-time top...
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Recruiting Another Wyomissing OL: 2024 Tackle Caleb Brewer

Penn State hit a home run in recruiting in this year’s class when they signed five-star offensive lineman J’ven Williams from Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, and now James Franklin and his coaches will be back at Wyomissing High School trying to sign another talented player from that school in the Class of 2024.
WYOMISSING, PA
975thefanatic.com

This Is the Wealthiest Town In Pennsylvania

Have you ever wondered what towns make up the wealthiest in Pennsylvania? Well, we have your answer. The staffers at Suburbs101.com have put together a list of the six wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvania is home to some of the wealthiest Americans in the country,” they state in the article. “In fact, some of the wealthiest billionaires live in Pennsylvania including Victoria Mars (Mars candy) and self-made billionaires such as Michael Rubin and Jeff Yass. Here are the top 6 wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. The information presented in this article are based on data from the US Census American Community Survey and the rankings are based on median household income.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Boy, 14, missing from central Pa. home

A 14-year-old boy is missing from his York County home, police said Friday. Joseph Harrell III has been missing since Monday from Spring Grove, York County Regional police said. He was last seen on the 3200 block of Betlou James Place in Gwynn Oak, Maryland.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster Airport in national spotlight

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Airport has been put in the national spotlight. It's was featured in a recent issue of "Business View Magazine" and it's in for impressive upgrades. Many don't realize just how busy the Lancaster Airport is. It's the third busiest airport in the state, behind Philadelphia...
LANCASTER, PA
CBS Philly

1 child taken to hospital after school van overturns in Pennsylvania

EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was live Tuesday over an overturned school van in Earl Township, Berks County.The van flipped into a ditch off Route 73 at Pond Road. The school van had three students around elementary age and one child was taken to the hospital.Pennsylvania State Police says an SUV going east on Route 73 turned left to go on Pond Road in front of the school van which was going west.Both drivers were taken to the hospital and officials say the injuries are minor.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy