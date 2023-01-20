A dad’s frustration at skyrocketing crime in his neighborhood has boiled over in a brilliant rant caught on camera. Steve Lee “offloaded” in a major way after spotting a car full of young men pull up outside his neighbor’s house in Bridgeman Downs, north of Brisbane, at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday. “Oi motherf*****s, get the f*** out of here”, Mr. Lee could be heard saying in security footage, yelling down at the men as they started walking up his neighbor’s driveway. His bellowing voice echoed down the street and immediately sent the bandits into a panic. “I just saw red because I’m just...

1 DAY AGO