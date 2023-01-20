Read full article on original website
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Volunteers sought for distributing food and clothing to homeless in Los Angeles on ThursdaysD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Disneyland cast members laughed before disabled woman was injured on ride, lawsuit alleges
A lawsuit alleges Disneyland cast members laughed at a disabled woman just before she fell and broke her leg trying to disembark a Jungle Cruise boat.
Family Slams Disney With Lawsuit After Disabled Mom Fell, Died Trying To Exit Jungle Cruise
Recently, two sisters revealed the poor treatment their late mother, Joanne Aguilar, received from Disney employees. They accused the cast members of laughing at their mother after she fell on the park’s Jungle Cruise ride — one which was supposed to be a guided tour. People reported that...
Woman left stranded after husband stops for toilet break and drives off 100 miles without her
One man will have a lot of making up to do after he left his wife stranded following a toilet break. Any relationship will have some arguments from time-to-time. But usually, you'd like to think that these problems can be overcome, and forgiveness can come over time. However, this man...
Missing mom Ana Walshe’s husband grins at court as blood, $450 in cleaning products found in home
The husband of missing Massachusettes realtor Ana Walshe smiled as he was led into a Massachusetts courthouse Monday, where prosecutors revealed he bought $450 of cleaning materials and that both blood and a knife were found in the family’s basement following Ana’s disappearance, according to NBC Boston. Brian Walshe, 46, flashed a grin at news cameras Monday as police escorted him to Quincy District Court, where he was arraigned on charges of misleading investigators looking into his wife’s disappearance. Ana, a 39-year-old real estate agent and mother of three, disappeared after Brian claimed she took an Uber on New Year’s Day bound...
‘Hiking queen’ posts heartbreaking video moments before deadly slide from icy mountain
A California mother of four known as “the dancing hiking queen” posted heartbreaking video of herself moments before she slid hundreds of feet to her death on an icy slope. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas, 56, was reportedly hiking on the icy Baldy Bowl on Mount Baldy when she slid an estimated 500 to 700 feet on Sunday. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received a call about an emergency signal from a GPS device after the incident, KTLA reported. “The hiker was down on a steep and icy hillside, surrounded by numerous helpful hikers assisting in any way they could,” police said. The sheriff’s patrol...
Inside the Magic
Disabled Disneyland Guest Faints After Being Unable to Exit Ride Without Climbing Stairs
Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort offer Disability Access Service (DAS) – allowing Guests to virtually wait for rides instead of queueing on standby. Almost every line at the Disney Parks is wheelchair accessible, meaning that DAS primarily services Guests that cannot stay in crowded lines for other reasons.
Woman Says Panera Bread Employee Refused To Take Drive-Thru Order After 3-Year-Old Child Starts Screaming, Sparks Debate
As a video that’s now gone viral on TikTok shows, one particularly stressful parenting situation is the drive-thru experience. However, some parents are conflicted about what good etiquette in this situation entails.
‘Jealous’ Texas man who allegedly decapitated wife steals beer in video
Startling video footage shows a Texas man who had allegedly just decapitated his wife calmly stroll into the store where she worked, steal a beer and then chug it outside according to Houston’s Fox station. Cops say Jared Dicus, 21, confessed to murdering Anggy Diaz — his wife of less than four months — shortly after cops attended the gruesome scene Wednesday. Anggy Diaz’s mutilated body was discovered at the couple’s home near the town of Magnolia, northwest of Houston, with her head apart from the rest of the corpse, according to Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry. In the video...
AOL Corp
Video shows Ohio officer repeatedly punch a Black woman in her face during arrest at McDonalds over sandwich dispute
An Ohio police officer is on leave after he was seen in a cellphone video repeatedly punching a Black woman in the face, leaving her with a bloodied lip, following a dispute over a slice of cheese. The incident Monday just before 5 p.m. began when Butler Township police Sgt....
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing Her
A Texas man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend while she slept close to her 4-year-old daughter was apprehended by authorities earlier this week and is now being held on capital murder charges.
toofab.com
Son Lost at Sea for Hours Found By Mother Searching by Boat in Wild TikTok Videos
He ended up miles away from where he first dived after getting dragged by a powerful underwater current. A young diver lost at sea for hours was miraculously rescued by his family in dramatic video posted to TikTok. 22-year-old Dylan Gartenmayer was spearfishing in Key West when a powerful Gulf...
Mass shooting at Oakland, California, gas station happened during filming of music video: report
A mass shooting at a Valero gas station in Oakland, California that left one dead and seven others injured happened while a music video was being filmed, reports say.
76-Year-Old Wife Charged with Fatally Shooting Terminally Ill Husband in Murder-Suicide Pact
Ellen Gilland allegedly killed her husband Jerry Gilland at a Daytona Beach, Florida hospital on Saturday A 76-year-old Florida woman is in jail charged with the shooting death of her terminally ill husband. The Daytona Police Department confirmed that officers were dispatched Saturday morning after they received a report of a shooting at the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach. "Units arrived on scene to find that a female had shot her terminally ill husband and had confined herself to his room," said a police release. Officers evacuated surrounding rooms with...
Dad goes full dad-mode, flips out on would-be thieves in caught-on-camera rant: ‘Get the f–k out’
A dad’s frustration at skyrocketing crime in his neighborhood has boiled over in a brilliant rant caught on camera. Steve Lee “offloaded” in a major way after spotting a car full of young men pull up outside his neighbor’s house in Bridgeman Downs, north of Brisbane, at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday. “Oi motherf*****s, get the f*** out of here”, Mr. Lee could be heard saying in security footage, yelling down at the men as they started walking up his neighbor’s driveway. His bellowing voice echoed down the street and immediately sent the bandits into a panic. “I just saw red because I’m just...
Police have killed over a thousand people using Tasers. A use-of-force expert says the weapon should be banned.
The less-than-lethal weapon has resulted in over a thousand deaths of people between 2000 and 2018, a Reuters investigation found.
Wife shot terminally ill husband in Florida hospital, police say
Police in Daytona Beach, Florida said that a woman shot her terminally ill husband at a local hospital on Saturday morning. The husband's condition after being shot is unknown. In a press release, officials said that there was no threat to other patients or Advent Health Hospital staff. In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, the woman confined herself to her husband's room. Police said in an update that the woman surrendered to officers and was taken into custody just after 3 p.m. local time. This is a developing story and will be updated.
'Joyful' Girl, 9, Along with Mom and Sister, 1, Die in Fire Police Say Was Set Intentionally
The Jan. 20 fire claimed the lives of Genny L. Fitzpatrick, 30, Peyton L. Tyler, 9, and Kourtney K. Tyler, 1 A woman and two children were killed in a Kansas house fire that authorities believe was intentionally set by a survivor. Kyle J. Tyler, 32, of Holton, was arrested and booked shortly after being released from the hospital for questioning following the Jan. 20 fire in Topeka, according to a press release from the city's communications director, Gretchen Spiker. He has been charged with three counts of first-degree...
People Magazine: Idaho suspect followed victims on Instagram, 'repeatedly' messaged 1
According to People Magazine, Brian Kohberger, the suspect charged with the killings of four University of Idaho students, followed the three female victims on Instagram and repeatedly messaged one of them without ever receiving a reply.
Daughter, boyfriend convicted of killing German doctors
BERLIN (AP) — A court in Germany on Monday convicted a 19-year-old man and his 17-year-old girlfriend of murder in the killing of her parents that was driven by her “hatred” of them. German news agency dpa reported that the regional court in Bayreuth sentenced the man...
Daughter on dad's girlfriend: "She cleaned my room and took my things"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Growing up with your parents can be challenging while you're a teenager, but all the difficulties can get even harder to push through when you also have to deal with a new partner for one of your parents.
