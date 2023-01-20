ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

New York Post

Missing mom Ana Walshe’s husband grins at court as blood, $450 in cleaning products found in home

The husband of missing Massachusettes realtor Ana Walshe smiled as he was led into a Massachusetts courthouse Monday, where prosecutors revealed he bought $450 of cleaning materials and that both blood and a knife were found in the family’s basement following Ana’s disappearance, according to NBC Boston. Brian Walshe, 46, flashed a grin at news cameras Monday as police escorted him to Quincy District Court, where he was arraigned on charges of misleading investigators looking into his wife’s disappearance. Ana, a 39-year-old real estate agent and mother of three, disappeared after Brian claimed she took an Uber on New Year’s Day bound...
New York Post

‘Hiking queen’ posts heartbreaking video moments before deadly slide from icy mountain

A California mother of four known as “the dancing hiking queen” posted heartbreaking video of herself moments before she slid hundreds of feet to her death on an icy slope. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas, 56, was reportedly hiking on the icy Baldy Bowl on Mount Baldy when she slid an estimated 500 to 700 feet on Sunday. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received a call about an emergency signal from a GPS device after the incident, KTLA reported. “The hiker was down on a steep and icy hillside, surrounded by numerous helpful hikers assisting in any way they could,” police said. The sheriff’s patrol...
Inside the Magic

Disabled Disneyland Guest Faints After Being Unable to Exit Ride Without Climbing Stairs

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort offer Disability Access Service (DAS) – allowing Guests to virtually wait for rides instead of queueing on standby. Almost every line at the Disney Parks is wheelchair accessible, meaning that DAS primarily services Guests that cannot stay in crowded lines for other reasons.
New York Post

‘Jealous’ Texas man who allegedly decapitated wife steals beer in video

Startling video footage shows a Texas man who had allegedly just decapitated his wife calmly stroll into the store where she worked, steal a beer and then chug it outside according to Houston’s Fox station. Cops say Jared Dicus, 21, confessed to murdering Anggy Diaz — his wife of less than four months — shortly after cops attended the gruesome scene Wednesday. Anggy Diaz’s mutilated body was discovered at the couple’s home near the town of Magnolia, northwest of Houston, with her head apart from the rest of the corpse, according to Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry. In the video...
People

76-Year-Old Wife Charged with Fatally Shooting Terminally Ill Husband in Murder-Suicide Pact

Ellen Gilland allegedly killed her husband Jerry Gilland at a Daytona Beach, Florida hospital on Saturday A 76-year-old Florida woman is in jail charged with the shooting death of her terminally ill husband. The Daytona Police Department confirmed that officers were dispatched Saturday morning after they received a report of a shooting at the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach. "Units arrived on scene to find that a female had shot her terminally ill husband and had confined herself to his room," said a police release. Officers evacuated surrounding rooms with...
New York Post

Dad goes full dad-mode, flips out on would-be thieves in caught-on-camera rant: ‘Get the f–k out’

A dad’s frustration at skyrocketing crime in his neighborhood has boiled over in a brilliant rant caught on camera. Steve Lee “offloaded” in a major way after spotting a car full of young men pull up outside his neighbor’s house in Bridgeman Downs, north of Brisbane, at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday. “Oi motherf*****s, get the f*** out of here”, Mr. Lee could be heard saying in security footage, yelling down at the men as they started walking up his neighbor’s driveway. His bellowing voice echoed down the street and immediately sent the bandits into a panic. “I just saw red because I’m just...
CBS Miami

Wife shot terminally ill husband in Florida hospital, police say

Police in Daytona Beach, Florida said that a woman shot her terminally ill husband at a local hospital on Saturday morning. The husband's condition after being shot is unknown. In a press release, officials said that there was no threat to other patients or Advent Health Hospital staff. In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, the woman confined herself to her husband's room. Police said in an update that the woman surrendered to officers and was taken into custody just after 3 p.m. local time. This is a developing story and will be updated. 
People

'Joyful' Girl, 9, Along with Mom and Sister, 1, Die in Fire Police Say Was Set Intentionally

The Jan. 20 fire claimed the lives of Genny L. Fitzpatrick, 30, Peyton L. Tyler, 9, and Kourtney K. Tyler, 1 A woman and two children were killed in a Kansas house fire that authorities believe was intentionally set by a survivor. Kyle J. Tyler, 32, of Holton, was arrested and booked shortly after being released from the hospital for questioning following the Jan. 20 fire in Topeka, according to a press release from the city's communications director, Gretchen Spiker. He has been charged with three counts of first-degree...
Amy Christie

Daughter on dad's girlfriend: "She cleaned my room and took my things"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Growing up with your parents can be challenging while you're a teenager, but all the difficulties can get even harder to push through when you also have to deal with a new partner for one of your parents.
