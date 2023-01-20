ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars fans officially hit the road for roughly 16-hour trip to Arrowhead Stadium

By Ben Ryan, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Suitcases were packed, a fond farewell was said, and the 16-hour road trip to Arrowhead Stadium officially began for three lifelong Jaguars Fans.

“I put everything Jaguars, anytime we won a game I probably brought it with me,” Jebediah Crawford said.

Jebediah Crawford, Corey Puccio, and Michael Fleming are pulling off the ultimate fan trip, driving Kansas City with front-row seats on the other side to see the Jags take on the Chiefs in the divisional round.

“All I’ve heard about is Arrowhead, how crazy it is, I’ve heard that my whole life so I’m really excited to go and hear what it’s all about,” Fleming said.

The trip itself, without any stops, is about 16 hours, but these lifelong jaguars and best friends didn’t mind at all if it meant watching their favorite team in the playoffs.

“We’re thinking about maybe stopping in Nashville, he (Crawford) has family up there so we’re going to stop up there if we are feeling good,” Puccio said. “If you think about it, if we split it up, we’re looking 5-6 hours a piece so Mike runs first, go as far as he can go, then Jeb, then I’ll get a couple at the end,” Puccio said.

A rally banner is going to be completed by game time in hopes the players see it.

“It’s going to be like the Royal Rumble when we step in there man, it’s going to be crazy but we ready,” Crawford said.

For them, finally being on the road is only the beginning of what they’re hoping is a deep playoff run.

“To be with my best friends doing this, having a good time, now we just got to take home the W and next week is going to be even more live so we can’t wait,” Puccio said.

Two of the three fans went to the away games during the 2017 playoff run and said it was an unreal experience. They said with the turnaround and heart the Jags have shown this season, they believe they can pull off the upset and take it to the AFC Championship.

Jacksonville, FL
