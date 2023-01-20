Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan witness describes diamond-shaped object as it glides overheadRoger MarshMichigan State
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Detroit Bikes Release USA-Made, 32lb eBike; Looks Like a Normal BikeBikerumorDetroit, MI
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
MLive.com
Three new teams barge way into Michigan girls basketball Top 25
Teams are building momentum toward the playoffs as the girls basketball season heads into the second half, with league champoinships and heated rivalries decided on the court. And more teams are showing they deserve to be ranked among the Top 25 in the state.
MLive.com
Huron-Skyline basketball games rescheduled due to official shortage
ANN ARBOR – An official shortage has pushed back the rivalry matchup between Ann Arbor Huron and Ann Arbor Skyline’s basketball teams. The games were originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24 but have been moved back a day to Wednesday to make up for the shortage of referees, Huron boys hoops coach Mo Kasham told MLive Tuesday morning.
MLive.com
Top 25 Michigan high school boys basketball rankings for Jan. 24, 2023
Here is MLive’s latest top 25 boys basketball rankings for the state of Michigan. Report any updates to japurcell@mlive.com or tag/DM @JaredPurcellDET on Twitter with your missing scores. 25. Chelsea (10-1)
MLive.com
See Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Jan. 24
ANN ARBOR – Here is the Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Four-time MHSAA wrestling champ sparks top-ranked Penn State to sweep of U-M, MSU
Alex Facundo grew up a Michigan wrestling hero. But, for one weekend, he had to turn villain. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Associated Press high school boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 23
The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 23, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.:
MLive.com
Cast a vote for Jackson-area Athlete of the Week
JACKSON -- The action is heating up and on the ice, on the hardwood, on the wrestling mats and everywhere else, area athletes are continuing to put up impressive performances. Here is your chance to vote for the best of the week with the Athlete of the Week poll.
MLive.com
Will Tschetter emerges as Michigan basketball’s energizer off the bench
ANN ARBOR -- Juwan Howard has established his “energy” guy off the bench, and it’s redshirt freshman forward Will Tschetter. After 5:42 of game time on Sunday and Michigan trailing Minnesota 12-4, Howard signaled for Tschetter.
MLive.com
Former Michigan State linebacker transferring to Vanderbilt
Carson Casteel is moving from the Big Ten to the SEC. The former Michigan State linebacker transferred to Vanderbilt, the Commodores announced on Tuesday. Casteel entered the portal in December following his redshirt freshman season. Casteel, 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds, is a former three-star recruit from Florence High School in...
MLive.com
Who Michigan State football added and lost during first transfer portal window
As Michigan State pushes through the offseason, the 2023 roster continues to be solidified. The Spartans signed the bulk of their latest recruiting class during the early period in December and coach Mel Tucker remains active in the transfer portal. There is also a new twist this cycle with the NCAA in August adopting portal windows.
MLive.com
Michigan can’t keep up with No. 6 Indiana, loses 92-83
ANN ARBOR -- The Hoosiers didn’t miss much, and when they did, they often got the ball back. Michigan couldn’t keep up, falling to No. 6 Indiana 92-83 at Crisler Center on Monday night. The loss ended the Wolverines’ three-game win streak and dropped their record to 16-4...
MLive.com
Michigan State falls apart late in road loss to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – On Thursday, Michigan State played the role of buzzsaw as it hit 12 3-pointers and ran away from Rutgers to end a losing streak. On Sunday, it was Michigan State’s turn to go on the road and run into a buzzsaw. The Spartans fell apart...
MLive.com
Injured, sick and in foul trouble, Michigan State ‘didn’t have enough guys’ vs. Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Michigan State started preparing for Indiana knowing it wouldn’t have one of its most important players in Malik Hall, who’s out of action with a foot injury. Then it learned its leading scorer, Tyson Walker, had a stomach bug and wouldn’t be able to...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball rises in AP poll with two top-10 opponents up next
Last January, Michigan beat a top-10 Indiana team at Crisler Center on Pride Night. The Wolverines will try to do it again on Monday. Michigan, up to No. 13 in Monday’s AP women’s basketball poll, hosts No. 6 Indiana. Tipoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will initially air on FS2 before moving to Big Ten Network.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball beats Minnesota, loses Jett Howard to injury
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan beat Minnesota 60-56 at Crisler Center on Sunday but lost Jett Howard to an injury. Michigan’s starting small forward rolled his left ankle with 2:16 left in the first half and did not return. He entered the game as Michigan’s second leading scorer with 15.4 points per game. Stay tuned to mlive.com for additional updates.
MLive.com
Michigan State looks for faster start as it travels to Indiana
EAST LANSING – How can Michigan State go into a difficult environment at Indiana on Sunday, take down another hot team led by a standout center and move into sole possession of second place in the Big Ten standings?. Start with the start. In each of Michigan State’s last...
Wolverine Confidential: Michigan’s options to replace Matt Weiss
With Matt Weiss no longer on staff, fired Friday afternoon after word got out that he was under police investigation for “computer access crimes,” Jim Harbaugh shifts his focus to finding a replacement. On the latest “Wolverine Confidential” podcast, MLive’s Aaron McMann, Ryan Zuke and Andrew Kahn discuss...
Storm forecast, timeline for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Jackson shows who flirts with 6 inches of snow
A decent sized snowstorm is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Far southeast Lower Michigan will be on the northern edge of meaty shovelfuls of snow. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan. The...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Indiana (1/22/2023): TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
Another day, another talented Big Ten big man to take on, and another road test for Michigan State. The Spartans take on Indiana and Trayce Jackson-Davis in a Sunday afternoon tilt at historic Assembly Hall in Bloomington as they try to string together a winning streak and stay near the top of the Big Ten standings.
Michigan state park, recreation area campground closures in 2023
Several Michigan state park and recreation area campgrounds will be closed for portions of the 2023 camping season. Some popular Michigan locations are on the list this year. Here's a rundown of planned closures, so you're not surprised when trying to book. Aloha State Park Due to ongoing issues with groundwater, sites 15, 18,...
