ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportsnaut

QB Justin Herbert’s voice prominent in Chargers’ OC search

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=350NOl_0kKwa28W00

Justin Herbert might not get the keys to the Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive coordinator search, but the quarterback will steer when general manager Tom Telesco seeks input.

“I know that’s what (head coach) Brandon (Staley) thinks,” Telesco said Thursday. “And that’s the way I’ve always operated with quarterbacks who’ve kind of earned that.”

The offensive coordinator hire will be the third in Herbert’s four seasons, and Staley said Wednesday the replacement for fired Joe Lombardi needs to be innovative and adaptable.

More than anything, the play-caller must showcase his plan to feature, develop and maximize Herbert.

“We’ll always be a passing team,” Telesco said. “We have Justin Herbert. We like to throw the ball. We’re never going to be a 50/50-balance team of run and pass. But you do have to be able to run the ball efficiently and effectively, especially in the second half of games when you have leads. We were unable to do that this year.”

The Chargers were 30th in the NFL in rushing, and while not striving for exact run-pass balance, Telesco and Staley pointed to a less-predictable plan on offense.

Staley, who coached under Sean McVay with the Rams before taking over the Chargers in 2021, said ideally he would find a coordinator familiar with the McVay- or Kyle Shanahan-style scheme. The Chargers reportedly were denied in their request to interview Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks coach Wes Phillips, who worked under McVay on the same staff as Staley in 2020.

Phillips is the son of former NFL defensive coordinator and head coach Wade Phillips and the grandson of former Houston Oilers and New Orleans Saints coach Bum Phillips.

Other options could include former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, who served as Chargers’ offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015 and before that was the team’s quarterbacks coach. His tenure overlapped with Telesco, now in his 11th year with the franchise.

“There are some positives here,” Telesco said. “Understand that I’m not sitting up here saying I deserve anything, but I like where our roster is headed. I love the coaching staff.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players

By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Warning To Players

Deion Sanders has made it clear - he won't be tolerating any extra-curricular activities from his players. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach informed players that there is a zero tolerance policy when it comes to drugs and alcohol. “We would have your bags packed up and put a bow on it,” Sanders ...
BOULDER, CO
Sportscasting

Firing DC Leslie Frazier is Bills’ 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss

Bills: Firing DC Leslie Frazier is 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss The Buffalo Bills came into the 2022 season as the Super Bowl favorites. They go out as no better than the third-best team in the AFC. That's because the Cincinnati Bengals absolutely embarrassed the Buffalo on its home field in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, 27-10. With the Western New York snow falling and Damar Hamlin in attendance, the Bills could do nothing offensively or defensively. Joe Burrow and the Bengals destroyed Buffalo and are now the AFC team that is the challenger to Patrick Mahomes...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news

Brian Flores may be on his way to landing another head coaching opportunity very soon. Some significant news emerged on Sunday night that could have the former Miami Dolphins coach optimistic. According to Albert Breer of NBC Sports Boston, the Arizona Cardinals will interview Flores for the vacant head coaching position on Monday. This comes Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FanSided

Who is Alabama offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien departure?

Bill O’Brien has accepted the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator role. Who will step up for Alabama football?. Bill O’Brien, who stepped in as Alabama’s offensive coordinator last year as Steve Sarkisian left for a head coaching gig at Texas, is back in the NFL. He and the Patriots, where he worked from 2008-11, have reunited and answered the massive question about how they’ll turn around the offense.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Question For John Lynch Tonight

Did John Lynch teleport onto the field on Sunday night? One moment, the San Francisco 49ers general manager was in the booth, watching the final drive of the game by the Dallas Cowboys offense. The next moment, Lynch was down celebrating on the field. "Did John Lynch parachute down to the field? ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Not Happy With Jim Nantz Sunday

The NFL World isn't thrilled with Jim Nantz's comment on a Buffalo Bills player on Sunday. Nantz and his broadcasting partner, Tony Romo, mocked Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis for not intercepting a Joe Burorw Hail Mary! attempt on Sunday afternoon. Bills fans believe Nantz was being a bit harsh ...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton's Surprise Interview

Sean Payton is set to meet with another NFL team this week. The former head coach of the New Orleans Saints is going to meet with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, per multiple reports. He will interview for their head-coaching job.  Payton has had a busy last few weeks as he's already met ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Petition Started Following Football Coach's Ousting

A group of football players at Bethune-Cookman have filed a petition to try and get Ed Reed reinstated as head coach. Bethune-Cookman running back Branden McDonald shared a photo of the petition on Twitter Saturday night. “We firmly believe that the abrupt dismissal of our newly hired head coach Ed ...
The Spun

Look: 1 Favorite Is Emerging To Hire Sean Payton

There's a clear favorite emerging to land former Saints head coach Payton and they reportedly scheduled a second interview with the former Super Bowl winner this week. According to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, "All signs point to the Denver Broncos as the leader in the Sean Payton sweepstakes." Fans ...
DENVER, CO
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
72K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy