Lebanon County, PA

PennLive.com

First responders, trapped man injured in Perry County fire: police

Two first responders and a man trapped inside a burning Perry County home were hospitalized after the Monday fire, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the man who firefighters rescued from a first-floor bathroom on the 400 block of Linton Hill Road, Wheatfield Township, was flown to Johns Hopkins-Bayview Hospital with “significant injuries.”
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner IDs passenger killed when driver lost control, crashed near central Pa. store

York County authorities have publicly identified a 41-year-old man who died in a weekend crash outside a Dollar General store. Jesse W. Davis, of Dover Township, was traveling north with a relative on the 3400 block of Bull Road around 2:22 p.m. Saturday in Conewago Township, when the relative made a sudden turn into the Dollar General lot, according to Coroner Pamela Gay.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Fire marshal investigating Perry County fire, one person airlifted

WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating a Perry County house fire after one person was airlifted to a hospital. The fire was reported on Linton Hill Road in Wheatfield Township on Monday afternoon. Among the departments who responded were New Bloomfield EMS,...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

Three people injured in fire at Perry County home

DUNCANNON, Pa. — Update, Jan. 24: Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced that the PSP Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of a Perry County fire that trapped one and injured two firefighters on Monday. The fire originated in a bedroom of the single-family home, according to troopers. One man...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

House fire traps and injures one in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are on scene working to put out a fire that has injured one after they were trapped inside the building. According to dispatch, one person was pulled out of the fire after being trapped inside the home. Fire crews were called to the...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Man injured in Lower Swatara Township crash

Officials in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County, responded to a single vehicle crash on Sunday morning that left one driver with suspected serious injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). Man injured in Lower Swatara Township crash. Officials in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County, responded to a single vehicle crash...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating Cumberland County gun store break-in

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are investigating the break-in of a local gun shop. According to Hampden Township Police, a break-in was reported at Spar Gun Shop on the 6100 block of Carlisle Pike. The break-in is believed to have occurred overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeks family of Lower Heidelberg man

BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a Lower Heidelberg Township man. Ronald Stuhrmann, 63, was pronounced dead Sunday at his home of natural causes, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Route 15 now open following crash

STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An early morning crash involving a pick-up truck and trailer affected traffic in Adams County. According to emergency dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. Sunday, along Route 15, in Straban Township, near mile marker 15.6. Dispatchers say the truck ran off the road.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA

