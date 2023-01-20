Read full article on original website
Crews responding to scene of Perry County house fire, one airlifted
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are at the scene of a Perry County house fire. According to crews at the scene, the fire broke out around 2:38 p.m. along the 100 block of Pine Hill Road in Spring Township. The homeowner was the only one inside the home...
First responders, trapped man injured in Perry County fire: police
Two first responders and a man trapped inside a burning Perry County home were hospitalized after the Monday fire, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the man who firefighters rescued from a first-floor bathroom on the 400 block of Linton Hill Road, Wheatfield Township, was flown to Johns Hopkins-Bayview Hospital with “significant injuries.”
Car rolls, catches fire after slamming into rock in Schuylkill County
RYAN TWP., Pa. - A car slammed into a large rock in Schuylkill County. It happened Sunday morning on Route 54 in Ryan Township. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to roll onto its side. The car caught fire, but firefighters were able to douse the flames. The...
Man suffers significant injuries in Perry County house fire, investigation ongoing
A man suffered “significant injuries” after a house fire in Perry County on Monday. Man suffers significant injuries in Perry County …. A man suffered “significant injuries” after a house fire in Perry County on Monday. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their …. Firefighters working...
Coroner IDs passenger killed when driver lost control, crashed near central Pa. store
York County authorities have publicly identified a 41-year-old man who died in a weekend crash outside a Dollar General store. Jesse W. Davis, of Dover Township, was traveling north with a relative on the 3400 block of Bull Road around 2:22 p.m. Saturday in Conewago Township, when the relative made a sudden turn into the Dollar General lot, according to Coroner Pamela Gay.
Fire marshal investigating Perry County fire, one person airlifted
WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating a Perry County house fire after one person was airlifted to a hospital. The fire was reported on Linton Hill Road in Wheatfield Township on Monday afternoon. Among the departments who responded were New Bloomfield EMS,...
Injured driver rescued after car flips into ditch in Dauphin County: report
Firefighters saved a driver who flipped their vehicle into a ditch on Rt. 441 Saturday night. According to CBS21, the Londonderry Fire Company responded to the scene around 11:15 p.m. for reports of a trapped driver on the highway. When authorities arrived at the scene, they discovered an individual trapped...
Police in Cumberland County seek 2 people who crashed vehicle into firearms store, stole guns
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are looking for two people who crashed a stolen vehicle into a firearms store and took guns. The burglary happened around 5 a.m. Saturday at SPAR Firearms in the 6000 block of Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township. Police said the burglars crashed...
Three people injured in fire at Perry County home
DUNCANNON, Pa. — Update, Jan. 24: Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced that the PSP Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of a Perry County fire that trapped one and injured two firefighters on Monday. The fire originated in a bedroom of the single-family home, according to troopers. One man...
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
House fire traps and injures one in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are on scene working to put out a fire that has injured one after they were trapped inside the building. According to dispatch, one person was pulled out of the fire after being trapped inside the home. Fire crews were called to the...
Man injured in Lower Swatara Township crash
Officials in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County, responded to a single vehicle crash on Sunday morning that left one driver with suspected serious injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). Man injured in Lower Swatara Township crash. Officials in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County, responded to a single vehicle crash...
One dead after car rolls over in Dollar General parking lot, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One man is dead following a crash at a Dollar General parking lot, after a driver lost control of the car Saturday afternoon. According to the York County Coroner's office, the driver made a sudden turn into a Dollar General parking lot on the 3400 block of Bull Rd.
Gun thieves crash stolen truck into Cumberland County shop, walk out with firearms: police
Two people used a stolen truck to drive into the front of a Hampden Township gun shop and steal firearms, police said. Surveillance footage recorded a pickup truck around 5 a.m. Saturday driving into the front of SPAR Firearms on the 6000 block of Carlisle Pike, police said. The pickup truck was allegedly stolen in Dauphin County.
Police investigating Cumberland County gun store break-in
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are investigating the break-in of a local gun shop. According to Hampden Township Police, a break-in was reported at Spar Gun Shop on the 6100 block of Carlisle Pike. The break-in is believed to have occurred overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
Berks coroner seeks family of Lower Heidelberg man
BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a Lower Heidelberg Township man. Ronald Stuhrmann, 63, was pronounced dead Sunday at his home of natural causes, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call the...
1 dead, another taken to the hospital after York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in York County on Saturday afternoon. Officials say a vehicle was traveling north on the 3400 block of Bull Road when it made a sudden turn into a business. This caused the driver to lose control of...
Woman located and is safe following search in York County, authorities say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Authorities say the woman has been located and is safe. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police in York County are searching for a 21-year-old woman with special needs to walked away from her home on Monday, officials say. According to authorities, a search for...
Berks County authorities seek 5 suspects from 'Operation Caribbean Snowfall'
READING, Pa. — Authorities in Berks County are attempting to locate five suspects charged with drug trafficking offenses as part of "Operation Caribbean Snowfall," an undercover operation designed to break up a large-scale drug distribution organization in Berks, Montgomery and surrounding counties. The men are five of 27 suspects...
Route 15 now open following crash
STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An early morning crash involving a pick-up truck and trailer affected traffic in Adams County. According to emergency dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. Sunday, along Route 15, in Straban Township, near mile marker 15.6. Dispatchers say the truck ran off the road.
