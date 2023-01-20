The MDI Girls Basketball Team held Winslow scoreless for the 1st 10 minutes of the game, and went on to a 71-20 win at Bernard Parady Gymnasium on Saturday, January 21st. MDI led 17-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-8 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans led 57-10 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

WINSLOW, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO