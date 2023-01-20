Read full article on original website
Brewer Witches Visit Hampden Academy Broncos in Boys’ Varsity Basketball on Ticket TV
The Brewer Witches visit the Hampden Academy Broncos in boys' varsity basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30 famous...
Oxford Hills Vikings Visit Bangor Rams in Girls’ Varsity Basketball on Ticket TV
The Oxford Hills Vikings visit the Bangor Rams in girls' varsity basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. The game will begin below at 5 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30 famous...
Maine High School Hockey Heal Points as of January 23
Here are the latest Maine High School Hockey Heal Points (Girls and Boys) for games played and reported as of Monday, January 23rd.
Ellsworth Boys Beat Hermon 57-43 to Remain Undefeated [STATS]
The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, after beating the Hermon Hawks 57-43 on Saturday night, January 21st at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth. Ellsworth led 17-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 27-16 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 43-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
MDI Girls Run Past Winslow 71-20 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The MDI Girls Basketball Team held Winslow scoreless for the 1st 10 minutes of the game, and went on to a 71-20 win at Bernard Parady Gymnasium on Saturday, January 21st. MDI led 17-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-8 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans led 57-10 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Sumner Girls Beat GSA 28-20 [STATS]
The Sumner Girls Basketball Team beat GSA 28-20 in Blue Hill on Saturday, January 21st. Sumner led 5-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 15-7 at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers were up 19-15 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Sumner was led by...
Orono’s Ruth White Wins Gatorade Girls X-C Runner of the Year for State of Maine for 2nd Year in a Row
Congratulations to Orono High School's Ruth White who was named the 2022-23 Maine Gatorade Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year, after winning the award last year, for 2021-22. The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and...
Maine Men Stop 8-Game Skid Beat Binghamton 78-57
The Maine Men's Basketball Team picked up their 1st America East Conference victory, snapping a 8-game skid and winning for the 1st time in over a month, when they beat Binghamton 78-57 at the Cross Insurance in Bangor on Sunday, January 22nd. Maine led 36-25 at the end of the...
