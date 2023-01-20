ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold, MO

Fox C-6 School District discusses move to 4-day week to ease budget woes

By Kayla Shepperd, Stephanie Rothman
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RiHSb_0kKwZXYj00

ARNOLD, Mo. – The Fox C-6 School District is one of many schools in Missouri discussing a potential four-day week to cut costs.

Roughly one-fourth of school districts in Missouri are implementing a four-day school week. The latest ones include Independence and Fair Play R-II School Districts.

Now, the Fox C-6 District may be the next one as it looks to make up for budget problems.

“I worry that we might take a step back,” said Ryan Brillhart, a Fox C-6 parent.

Top Story: Shocking conversations shared in county kickback scheme

A $6 million budget deficit has left school administrators scrambling. One option being discussed is a four-day school week. If they choose to do so, Fox C-6 would be the second largest in the state to make the switch.

“A lot of people work Monday through Friday, so a four-day work week may be a little challenging,” said Valerie Malone, a Fox C-6 parent.

Other alternatives include eliminating 30 staff members, moving tax funds from debt service to the operations budget, postponing buying new school buses and student laptops, reducing school budgets by $250,000 per building, and raising more funds.

A spokesperson for Fox C-6 School District said in the following statement:

“In order to address a pending budget deficit, Fox C-6 is investigating several methods for reducing expenditures. One option being considered is shifting to a four-day instructional week. Fox C-6 is still in preliminary conversations about transitioning to a four-day instructional week and will need to consider its impact on our staff, students, and families. Moving to a four-day instructional week is projected to provide annual savings of at least $1 million.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

“I feel like we lost time during COVID and now to cut the week back by an entire day,” Brillhart said. “I just do not know if they’re going to get the same amount of education, the same amount of time in front of their teachers, the same amount of instruction time.”

Discussions over a potential four-day school week is just in its beginning stages. The school district said they will be weighing that option and all the other options to see where they can make up the money before the school year starts next year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 7

Bugsy
4d ago

Yeah teacher unions also said that virtual learning was necessary look at the results of that decision, terrible.

Reply(6)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gardnernews.com

USD 231 terminates contract with Advanced Technical Center teacher

After two special meetings held Tuesday, Jan.17 and Thursday, Jan. 19 the Gardner Edgerton school board unanimously voted to fire Nick Prutsman for breach of contract. Prutsman was a lead automotive technology instructor at the advanced technical center. School Board members unanimously voted at the Tuesday, Jan. 17 meeting to...
GARDNER, KS
kwos.com

CPS Superintendent disputes Missouri AG’s characterization about diversity event; extends open invitation to Governor Parson to meet

The superintendent of Columbia Public Schools (CPS) has written an open letter to Missouri Governor Mike Parson, saying there is an “unfortunate amount of misinformation” being shared from outside Columbia about Thursday’s diversity celebration. The event included three drag queens who performed before a sold-out crowd that included about 30 CPS students.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Missouri Attorney General Bailey slams CPS on “Wake up Mid-Missouri”; calls drag queen performance “shameful and deplorable”

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is slamming Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe for Thursday’s Columbia Values Diversity breakfast, which featured a performance from three drag queens. General Bailey tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that it’s “shameful and deplorable”, noting CPS children were in the audience. The attorney general suggests CPS and the city broke state law, adding that “all options” should be on the table. General Bailey also tells listeners that CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood’s letter to Governor Parson is an admission of willful negligence, regarding the performance. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe defends the performance, tweeting that “drag is a cross-cultural art form with a long and rich history that is fun and encourages self-expression.” The mayor says that as hate crimes against drag show locations and performers are being committed elsewhere, she and others wanted to reaffirm that Columbia is a community that supports all.
COLUMBIA, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

A state spotlight on Missouri’s seniors

JOPLIN, Mo. — An executive order, signed last week by Missouri Governor Mike Parson, means a state spotlight has a new focus, Missouri’s seniors. “This generation of seniors is generally healthier than their parents were and they’re going to live longer than their parents did or will. And it’s, it’s a concern. So there’s a huge shift there that we need to be prepared for,” said Jennifer Shotwell, Area Agency for Aging, Region X Dir.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Donor privacy law being used by Missouri agencies to conceal public records

Over the course of two nights in early December, Gov. Mike Parson hosted a holiday gala for individuals and corporations who donated money to the nonprofit that helps maintain the Missouri Governor’s Mansion.  Who were the big donors who cut a check and got to dine with Parson and his taxpayer-funded staff? The Governor’s office […] The post Donor privacy law being used by Missouri agencies to conceal public records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Governor Parson announces 60 broadband expansion projects receive state funding

Seven central Missouri counties receive a portion of $261 million earmarked for broadband expansion. Governor Mike Parson announced on Monday that the Department of Economic Development had awarded the ARPA Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program to 60 recipients to expand and improve internet access statewide. The projects are expected to create more than 55,000 connections in locations that previously lacked adequate internet access.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Missouri’s AG says Columbia drag queen performance likely violated state law; Councilwoman Waner slams Governor Parson

Missouri’s governor, attorney general and numerous GOP state lawmakers are slamming Thursday’s Columbia diversity celebration, which included three drag queens who performed before a sold-out crowd that included Columbia Public Schools (CPS) students. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and second ward councilwoman Andrea Waner defend the event, with the mayor...
COLUMBIA, MO
kmaland.com

Farnan reacts to Parson's state of the state speech

(Maryville) -- At least one of KMAland's Missouri lawmakers is pleased with the priorities laid out by Governor Mike Parson's State of the State Address. State Representative Jeff Farnan was among those addressed in Jefferson City during the Governor's annual address Wednesday afternoon. Farnan currently represents Missouri 1st House District, including Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Gentry counties. The Maryville Republican says he felt the speech contained several bipartisan initiatives, including investment in the state's roads, notably the proposed addition of a third lane on Interstate 70 across the state. But, Farnan says he does have some questions over the potential cost, with Parson proposing an over $860 million investment.
MISSOURI STATE
PLANetizen

Induced Demand Be Damned: Missouri Governor Proposes I-70 Expansion

Missouri Governor Mike Parson proposed a widening of Interstate 70 near Kansas City for an estimated cost of $859 million during a recent State of the State address. As reported by Jonathan Shorman and Kacen Bayless for the Kansas City Star, the proposal drew applause from both sides of the political aisle in the Missouri State Legislature.
MISSOURI STATE
excelsiorcitizen.com

Ameren and Missouri American Water Propose Significant Rate Increases

Excelsior Springs saw some relief when the Excelsior Springs City Council voted to lower sewer rates by 8% just a few weeks ago. It felt like nothing, though, when Spire announced a week later that they would be raising rates by 9%. Now those living in the Wood Heights area who are getting their water utilities through American Water are looking at a possible +25.7% increase. Ameren Missouri has also requested an +11.64% increase, spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase from $8.00 to $13.00 in the monthly fixed residential customer charge.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
FOX 2

List: Rejected Missouri vanity license plates

Editor’s Note: The following story is for mature audiences and contains potentially strong, inappropriate language. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The state of Missouri rejected nearly 500 vanity or personalized license plates in 2022. According to the state’s Department of Revenue, the plates were rejected on the grounds of being obscene or profane in RSMo 301.144.3 and […]
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Mehlville School District superintendent to retire, will take the helm at education nonprofit

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Mehlville School District Superintendent Dr. Chris Gaines will retire after eight years in the position, the district announced on Friday. Gaines has accepted the position of chief executive officer of EducationPlus, a regional nonprofit service agency that serves 59 school districts throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy