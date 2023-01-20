Storms, strong winds take down trees in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Severe thunderstorms and strong winds caused some damage across Northeast Ohio Thursday evening.

In Cleveland Heights, police responded to the areas of Noble and Ardmore, as well as Lee and Clarendon for massive downed trees in the roadway.

There were gusts of more than 60 miles per hour recorded in the area as the storm moved through.

The storms also caused thousands of power outages across the area , mostly reported in Cuyahoga, Summit and Medina counties.

