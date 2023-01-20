ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

Storms, strong winds take down trees in Cleveland Heights

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EKN1m_0kKwZVnH00

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Severe thunderstorms and strong winds caused some damage across Northeast Ohio Thursday evening.

In Cleveland Heights, police responded to the areas of Noble and Ardmore, as well as Lee and Clarendon for massive downed trees in the roadway.

Firefighters respond to fire at Willard nursing home

There were gusts of more than 60 miles per hour recorded in the area as the storm moved through.

The storms also caused thousands of power outages across the area , mostly reported in Cuyahoga, Summit and Medina counties.

Keep up with the latest weather conditions here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Winter storm arrives Wednesday morning in Northeast Ohio, with 3-4 inches of snow possible

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Another round of snow is expected Wednesday in Northeast Ohio and it’s timing might be unfortunate for commuters. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say heavy snow is expected to start falling in the Cleveland area around 5 a.m. and it could come down at a rate of 1 inch per hour. That would present a challenge to people driving into work. The Ohio Department of Transportation warns that roads likely will become snow-covered even with snow plows out in force.
CLEVELAND, OH
newsnet5

FORECAST: Heavy snow and strong winds impacting Northeast Ohio on Wednesday

CLEVELAND — We're not bad today... seasonable temps and a light breeze... Keep the coats though because seasonable is mid-30s!. More unsettled weather moves in for the middle and end of the work week, as our next storm system moves in. As of right now, we expect a burst of snow to move in from the south during the morning rush on Wednesday. This could amount to a quick 2-4 inches of snow, making travel during the morning very slipper. Rain showers move for Wednesday afternoon and evening as warmer air wraps in around the low pressure system. Highs will top off around 40. Colder air will begin to move in Wednesday night, along with more snow showers on Thursday and Friday, as temperatures drop to around Freezing for highs as we end the work week.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Winter storm watch: Snow showers, gusty winds in coming days

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Much quieter tonight after the wet snowfall we saw since Sunday. Here is a look at some of our area’s snowfall totals:. Ready for more snow? A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect for some of our western counties Tuesday as they could see 4-7 inches of snow and gusty winds up to 30 mph, creating frigid wind chills, slippery conditions and low visibility.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Impactful Weather Coming to Stark County: What to Expect

Over the next few days Stark County will see changing weather that will surely impact the everyone’s schedule. Pam Cook is joined by AccuWeather’s Brandon Buckingham to discuss exactly what is coming, when, and for how long. For more weather updates including changes and school closings, visit WHBC.com.
Cleveland.com

Sinkholes force Lakewood to close two streets for sewer repairs

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Due to century-old infrastructure, sewer failures are commonplace in Lakewood. That’s exactly what took place last week when two different residential streets -- Granger and Northland avenues -- experienced simultaneous sinkholes requiring emergency repairs. “Obviously, with the old infrastructure in the city, problems are going to...
LAKEWOOD, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're on the westside, you should visit this place in Berea. Their fish fry dinner consists of 4 fresh pieces of fried yellow lake perch covered with a light breading, coleslaw, and your choice of a side salad or soup (patrons especially enjoy the restaurant's clam chowder). They also offer perch tacos on soft shells with cilantro, ranch dressing, and lettuce.
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

Homestead Water and Sewer Program

The Cleveland Water Department and the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District offer a program that provides a lower fixed charge and consumption rate for their customers, run through the city’s Department of Public Utilities. Who is eligible?. You must be 65 years or older or “totally and permanently disabled,”...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Ma shot inside SUV on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot inside a SUV Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of W. 51st Street and Clark Avenue. This is in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. Cleveland EMS transported the...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Missing: April Crockram

CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing and bring them safely home. April Crockram, 62, has been missing since Oct. 28, 2022. Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-3138.
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

For customers of Cleveland Public Power

Cleveland utilities are not regulated by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, but the city follows the same “winter rules” for electric service. Cleveland does not participate in the PIPP program. Customers can use a payment from the HEAP program, if they qualify, as a down payment to...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

85K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy