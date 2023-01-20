Read full article on original website
Possible Hub Solution To 911 Call System to be Discussed by Coral Springs Officials
City officials plan to discuss solutions to the 911 interoperability system and improvements to dispatch services at a Wed., Jan. 25, city commission and multi-agency workshop. They focus on a “hub” solution that the city discussed with the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the county to receive calls, communicate, and dispatch...
Flood Mitigation Project Begins April 2023 in Coral Springs
After escaping the 2022 hurricane season unscathed, Coral Springs Improvement District (CSID) is not taking any chances in the future. CSID will undertake a multi-phased project to clear canal rights of way of large trees to reduce the flooding risk posed by hurricanes and severe weather. The canal rights of...
MISSING: Police Search For Coral Springs Man
Coral Springs Police are searching for Norris Peter Brown, 63. Brown was last seen Monday, January 23, around 4:00 p.m., in the area of Kohls at Coral Square Mall. He is 5′ 5″ tall and weighs 160 pounds, and was last wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and red sandals. He has no phone or keys. Norris recently relocated here from out of state and, according to police, doesn’t know the area.
3 South Florida restaurants shut: Issues include rodent droppings near vodka bottles, roaches under grill
Rodent droppings near vodka bottles, live flies on a kitchen prep table, and cockroaches beneath a grill were among the issues that forced state inspectors to temporarily shut three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and Palm Beach ...
West Boca Raton Man, Tired Of Waiting At HOA Gate, Threatens Driver With Knife
PBSO: Homeowner Arrested After Threatening Driver In Mission Bay. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Waiting in line is often better than sitting in jail. That’s the message likely learned by Marcelo Loureiro. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Loureiro was tired of waiting […]
4 arrested, dozens kicked out of South Florida Fair
The South Florida Fair is considering stricter rules after fights broke out over the weekend, leading to four arrests.
10 People Transported To Area Hospitals After Wreck on Sawgrass
An accident on the Sawgrass Expressway sent ten people, including five children, to area hospitals. On Sunday afternoon, an accident involving a vehicle heading eastbound on the Sawgrass Expressway at University Drive was reported. According to Deputy Fire Chief Mike Moser of the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department, ten people were...
cw34.com
Police investigating two deaths near Wawa in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating two deaths in Palm Springs. According to a PIO with the Palm Springs Police Department, on Jan. 22, two dead bodies were found near the Wawa on Lake Worth Road and Congress Avenue. This is believed to be an isolated incident.
Beverly Lewis and the MiXX Perform at ‘The Walk on Wednesday’ in Coral Springs
The free live music series “The Walk on Wednesdays” continues in 2023 with live music entertainment every week through May 31. On Jan. 24, head over to hear Beverly Lewis and the MiXX perform a variety of Rock, soulful R&B, classy Blues, and Latin Rock by artists such as Santana, John Mayer, Steely Dan, Bonnie Raitt, Sting, Stevie Wonder, Little Big Town and more.
POLICE ACTIVITY AT SPANISH RIVER HIGH
Full Day Of Training For Police As Parkland Anniversary Approaches. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you see a large police presence Saturday at Spanish River High School in Boca Raton, do not be alarmed. The Palm Beach County School District’s police force is […]
Some Parents Thrilled, Others Mortified At Palm Beach County School District Policy
No Bandages Without Permission As Parental Bill Of Rights Approved To New Extreme. “Embarrassed” For The Governor. TEACHERS: “IS GOVERNOR DESANTIS BONKERS? OF COURSE WE’LL PROVIDE A BANDAGE, EVEN IF WE’RE NOT ALLOWED TO.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parents across Palm Beach County […]
WSVN-TV
3 floors at Broward County Courthouse closed after inspectors find cracks
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The top three floors of the Broward County Courthouse were closed after inspectors found some cracks in the building. The cracks were found late Thursday night, and employees were told not to enter the 18th, 19th and 20th floors. Those floors contain mostly administrative offices,...
Indulge in Luxury at Hombré’s Exclusive Event, Libations Live: A Night of Exotic Cars and Fine Tastings
Join Hombré on Friday, January 27, 2023, for an exclusive event, Libations Live. Held at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts, attendees have the opportunity to connect with luxury-inspired brands, products, and services and enjoy a variety of activities, including a showcase of exotic cars, food demonstrations, spirit, and wine tastings, whiskey and cigar tastings, health and wellness demonstrations, and personal development presentations.
luxury-houses.net
A Dramatic Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with Premium Finishes and Panoramic Wide Water Views Selling for $6.5 Million
1918 Sunrise Key Boulevard Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 1918 Sunrise Key Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a custom residence built by Rodney Sarkella on secure gated community of Sunrise Key perfect for grand South Florida entertaining. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1918 Sunrise Key Boulevard, please contact Jeff Greenberg (Phone: 954-224-5737) at Coast Properties of S. Florida for full support and perfect service.
Florida Man Injured When Falling Iguana Smacks Him In The Face During Yoga Class
A Florida man was left bleeding and bruised after an iguana fell on his face during a yoga class last Saturday in Miami. Instructor Anamargret Sanchez was teaching a free community class at Miami’s Legion Park in the city’s Upper Eastside neighborhood. Sanchez told The Miami
WSVN-TV
Railroad bridge in Fort Lauderdale remains locked
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A problem with a bride in Fort Lauderdale still has it locked down. The railroad bridge over the New River is still stuck in the down position, Friday. Rail traffic is not affected, but large boats are not able to pass under the bridge. The...
WPBF News 25
Woman killed in Brightline crash in Boca
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. A woman was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Boca Raton Saturday, according to Boca Raton police. Never miss anything: Sign up for personalized newsletters and alerts from WPBF 25 News. Authorities said...
Man shot to death near Riviera Beach convenience store
A 49-year-old man is fatally wounded near Midtown Grocery in the 100 block of West 18th Street in Riviera Beach, police say.
Click10.com
FBI searches for man who stole from Wells Fargo in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – FBI special agents released photographs on Tuesday of a man who they said stole from a Wells Fargo bank earlier this month in Broward County. The man took cash from a Wells Fargo bank teller at about 4:15 p.m., on Jan. 13, at the branch at 5991 Ravenswood Rd., in Fort Lauderdale.
Coral Springs Man Arrested on Federal Charges for Distributing Fentanyl, Possession of Firearms
A Coral Springs man is facing federal charges for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distributing a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime. James Nevin Moorman, 62, of the 8200 block of NW 51 Manor, faces a minimum sentence of 15 years...
