MISSING: Police Search For Coral Springs Man

Coral Springs Police are searching for Norris Peter Brown, 63. Brown was last seen Monday, January 23, around 4:00 p.m., in the area of Kohls at Coral Square Mall. He is 5′ 5″ tall and weighs 160 pounds, and was last wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and red sandals. He has no phone or keys. Norris recently relocated here from out of state and, according to police, doesn’t know the area.
3 South Florida restaurants shut: Issues include rodent droppings near vodka bottles, roaches under grill

Rodent droppings near vodka bottles, live flies on a kitchen prep table, and cockroaches beneath a grill were among the issues that forced state inspectors to temporarily shut three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and Palm Beach ...
10 People Transported To Area Hospitals After Wreck on Sawgrass

An accident on the Sawgrass Expressway sent ten people, including five children, to area hospitals. On Sunday afternoon, an accident involving a vehicle heading eastbound on the Sawgrass Expressway at University Drive was reported. According to Deputy Fire Chief Mike Moser of the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department, ten people were...
Police investigating two deaths near Wawa in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating two deaths in Palm Springs. According to a PIO with the Palm Springs Police Department, on Jan. 22, two dead bodies were found near the Wawa on Lake Worth Road and Congress Avenue. This is believed to be an isolated incident.
Beverly Lewis and the MiXX Perform at ‘The Walk on Wednesday’ in Coral Springs

The free live music series “The Walk on Wednesdays” continues in 2023 with live music entertainment every week through May 31. On Jan. 24, head over to hear Beverly Lewis and the MiXX perform a variety of Rock, soulful R&B, classy Blues, and Latin Rock by artists such as Santana, John Mayer, Steely Dan, Bonnie Raitt, Sting, Stevie Wonder, Little Big Town and more.
POLICE ACTIVITY AT SPANISH RIVER HIGH

Full Day Of Training For Police As Parkland Anniversary Approaches. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you see a large police presence Saturday at Spanish River High School in Boca Raton, do not be alarmed. The Palm Beach County School District’s police force is […]
Some Parents Thrilled, Others Mortified At Palm Beach County School District Policy

No Bandages Without Permission As Parental Bill Of Rights Approved To New Extreme. “Embarrassed” For The Governor. TEACHERS: “IS GOVERNOR DESANTIS BONKERS? OF COURSE WE’LL PROVIDE A BANDAGE, EVEN IF WE’RE NOT ALLOWED TO.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parents across Palm Beach County […]
Indulge in Luxury at Hombré’s Exclusive Event, Libations Live: A Night of Exotic Cars and Fine Tastings

Join Hombré on Friday, January 27, 2023, for an exclusive event, Libations Live. Held at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts, attendees have the opportunity to connect with luxury-inspired brands, products, and services and enjoy a variety of activities, including a showcase of exotic cars, food demonstrations, spirit, and wine tastings, whiskey and cigar tastings, health and wellness demonstrations, and personal development presentations.
A Dramatic Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with Premium Finishes and Panoramic Wide Water Views Selling for $6.5 Million

1918 Sunrise Key Boulevard Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 1918 Sunrise Key Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a custom residence built by Rodney Sarkella on secure gated community of Sunrise Key perfect for grand South Florida entertaining. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1918 Sunrise Key Boulevard, please contact Jeff Greenberg (Phone: 954-224-5737) at Coast Properties of S. Florida for full support and perfect service.
Railroad bridge in Fort Lauderdale remains locked

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A problem with a bride in Fort Lauderdale still has it locked down. The railroad bridge over the New River is still stuck in the down position, Friday. Rail traffic is not affected, but large boats are not able to pass under the bridge. The...
Woman killed in Brightline crash in Boca

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. A woman was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Boca Raton Saturday, according to Boca Raton police. Never miss anything: Sign up for personalized newsletters and alerts from WPBF 25 News. Authorities said...
FBI searches for man who stole from Wells Fargo in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – FBI special agents released photographs on Tuesday of a man who they said stole from a Wells Fargo bank earlier this month in Broward County. The man took cash from a Wells Fargo bank teller at about 4:15 p.m., on Jan. 13, at the branch at 5991 Ravenswood Rd., in Fort Lauderdale.
ABOUT

News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.

 https://coralspringstalk.com

