Colorado Springs, CO

Club Q announces plans for club and permanent memorial

By Ashley Eberhardt
 4 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Club Q has announced a partnership with an architecture and planning firm to prepare future plans for the club and a permanent memorial at the site.

Club Q made the announcement on Facebook on Thursday evening, and said they would partner with HB&A to lead the concept design for the future layout of the club. HB&A is a Colorado Springs, women-owned small business specializing in architecture and planning for local, federal, and military clients, according to their website .

In addition to plans to redesign and reopen the club, there will also be a permanent standing memorial outside, to honor the five victims who were killed in the Nov. 19 shooting: Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, Derrick Rump, and Raymond Green Vance.

Club Q also said that HB&A is donating some of their time and efforts in working on these projects, for which Club Q said they were incredibly grateful.

With their experience, reputation and expertise, we are certain Club Q’s future is in the best hands possible. We look forward to developing this relationship, and working together to bring back Colorado Springs’ only premiere LGBTQI+ club.

We are excited about this partnership together and look forward to what the future holds for Club Q.

Club Q

