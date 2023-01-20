Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Hiawatha Slopes overcomes ski hill damage
CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawatha Slopes Ski Hill in Chatham was damaged by off-road snowmobilers last Thursday. Trevor Case has been the ski hill manager for 10 years. He said the base of the ski hill was completely destroyed. “They all had long tracks with big paddles on them...
No foul play suspected for missing man seen walking into woods near U.P. border
Officials in Wisconsin are searching for a missing man near the Michigan border. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Theodore “Teddy” Egge was last seen walking southbound on Northway Drive from Benson Lake Road after asking for directions to Boat Landing 7 Road on Jan. 13.
WLUC
Agriculture of Tomorrow Conference coming to Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Farms are on the rise in Upper Michigan, both large scale and homestead, making this year’s Agriculture of Tomorrow Conference in Escanaba more important than ever. James DeDecker stopped by the TV6 Morning News with what you can expect and how to sign up to...
WLUC
1 killed in Marinette County apartment fire
WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (WLUC) - One person is dead and 10 people are displaced after an apartment fire Monday night in Marinette County. Wausaukee Fire Chief Eric Edlebeck told WLUK-TV that a call came in around 9:15 p.m. Monday about a fire in a four-unit apartment building on Elizabeth Street in Wausaukee.
WLUC
Lights, Camera, Marquette: The Silent Films
This is a recording of Upper Michigan Today Monday, January 23. Opening an Bank Account Has Never Been This EasyBank Accounts | Search Ads|. Affordable Private Jet Rental in PortlandPrivate Jets | Search Ads|. Looking For Crawl Space Repair? Portland Residents Could Benefit From 2022 PricesFoundation Repair | Search Ads|
WLUC
Licensing, zoning process of first marijuana consumption site in Marquette County
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 1210 S. Front Street in Marquette, currently called the Southgate Center, would be the new home for Stigma Hemp. The business will be a marijuana retailer, designated consumption establishment, marijuana class B grower and marijuana processer. Marquette City Planner David Stensaas said all marijuana businesses require a special land use permit.
WLUC
Trampoline park to open in Westwood Mall
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Families in Marquette Township will soon have a new way to stay active and have fun. Altitude Trampoline Park is preparing to open in the Westwood Mall at the old MC Sports location. It is part of a national franchise. Not only will it have a trampoline park, but it will also include a ninja warrior course. Owner Keven Hagans says it will offer fun for both children and adults.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Winter Storm Update: Travel Discouraged; Preliminary Snowfall Totals
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday in Delta, Dickinson, Menominee, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties. The National Weather Service says one to three more inches of snow is possible tonight. In Marquette County, the Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday, as heavy...
WLUC
7 candidates apply for vacant Marquette city commission seat
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Seven people have applied for the city of Marquette’s vacant commission seat. Marquette city clerk Kyle Whitney told TV6 seven applications were received by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline. Candidates include Peter Frazier, Cary Gottlieb, Michael Larson, James Rankin, Tony Tollefson, Jen Tucker and Nina...
UPMATTERS
UPDATE: Escanaba authorities end search in identifying person
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – UPDATE: After a request for help to identify a person from security cameras in the Escanaba area, authorities say just hours later, the person has been identified and located. They could not comment on details of the search, but expressed thanks to the public for being vigilant.
WLUC
Rapid River Sports Booster hosts “Souper Bowl”
RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A school sports booster is bringing soup to Rapid River. Rapid River Sports Booster hosted their seventh annual “Souper Bowl.” This event was started as an alternate way to raise money for school sports. Members of the community came together to see who had the best soup recipe.
WLUC
Motions Fitness celebrates 20 years in business, shares brain exercises with Upper Michigan Today
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Motions Fitness is celebrating 20 years in business!. When the gym first opened in 2003, Motions was one of five gyms in the Marquette area. Since then, the owners have switched up their mission to make their center more unique. Owners Mike and Sarah Koskiniemi talk...
WLUC
UPHP makes $2K commitment to City of Marquette Office of Arts and Culture program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) has made a $2,000 commitment to the City of Marquette Office of Arts and Culture in support of Artists in Excellence (AIE). UPHP currently serves over 55,000 members across the Upper Peninsula, and its network exceeds over 3,400 providers. According to...
Fox11online.com
Missing man may have been in Marinette County
(WLUK) -- The Marinette County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man missing for nearly a week. Deputies say Theodore "Teddy" William Egge, 35, was last seen around 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, near Benson Lake Road and Northway Drive in Athelstane with a destination of boat landing #7.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Dunham’s To Re-Open Its Escanaba Store On Friday With Giveaways
Dunham’s Sports® is excited to announce the Grand Re-Opening of its Escanaba store on Friday, January 27. Dunham’s would like to invite the residents of Escanaba and the surrounding communities to our Grand Re-Opening weekend. The new store, located in the Delta Plaza at 301 North Lincoln Road. Store hours are Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WLUC
Escanaba hosts first ever Youth Theater Conference
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba hosted its first ever Youth Theater Conference. Sixty students learned about various aspects of theater through workshop, from stage combat to musical theater to lighting and props. The conference began Friday and continued Saturday. There was a $5 registration fee for the entire weekend. Students...
WLUC
Hiawatha Music Co-Op to host ‘Kids Campfire Concert’ at Campfire CoWorks
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawatha Music Co-Op is preparing for a concert this week in a new location in Marquette. It’s called the ‘Kids Campfire Concert.’. Local musicians Papa Crow and Kerry Yost will be performing traditional songs aimed at kids 10 and under. The concert is being held at Campfire CoWorks inside the Masonic Building on West Washington Street.
WLUC
Barrel and Beam celebrates five year anniversary Saturday evening
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette Township brewery is celebrating a momentous anniversary on Saturday. It’s Barrel and Beam’s fifth year of business. Celebrations included music and, of course, special beers. The brewery partnered with Ore Dock Brewing Company to make a special imperial porter. Co-Owner Nick...
WLUC
Finland ski jumping team set to return to Pine Mountain Continental Cup
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - It is less than six weeks away from the return of ski jumping in Dickinson County. Preparations are already underway for the 2023 Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson Pine Mountain Continental Cup. Eight countries and more than 40 jumpers have already signed up for this year’s ski...
WLUC
Marquette Area Public Schools Board makes budget amendment
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Area Public School (MAPS) Board unanimously agreed to a budget amendment during its regular meeting on Monday night. The board was planning on spending about $700,000 from the general fund this year for instructional coaches. Now that money will remain in the general fund...
Comments / 0