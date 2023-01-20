MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Families in Marquette Township will soon have a new way to stay active and have fun. Altitude Trampoline Park is preparing to open in the Westwood Mall at the old MC Sports location. It is part of a national franchise. Not only will it have a trampoline park, but it will also include a ninja warrior course. Owner Keven Hagans says it will offer fun for both children and adults.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO