Escanaba, MI

WLUC

Hiawatha Slopes overcomes ski hill damage

CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawatha Slopes Ski Hill in Chatham was damaged by off-road snowmobilers last Thursday. Trevor Case has been the ski hill manager for 10 years. He said the base of the ski hill was completely destroyed. “They all had long tracks with big paddles on them...
CHATHAM, MI
WLUC

Agriculture of Tomorrow Conference coming to Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Farms are on the rise in Upper Michigan, both large scale and homestead, making this year’s Agriculture of Tomorrow Conference in Escanaba more important than ever. James DeDecker stopped by the TV6 Morning News with what you can expect and how to sign up to...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

1 killed in Marinette County apartment fire

WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (WLUC) - One person is dead and 10 people are displaced after an apartment fire Monday night in Marinette County. Wausaukee Fire Chief Eric Edlebeck told WLUK-TV that a call came in around 9:15 p.m. Monday about a fire in a four-unit apartment building on Elizabeth Street in Wausaukee.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
WLUC

Lights, Camera, Marquette: The Silent Films

This is a recording of Upper Michigan Today Monday, January 23.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Trampoline park to open in Westwood Mall

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Families in Marquette Township will soon have a new way to stay active and have fun. Altitude Trampoline Park is preparing to open in the Westwood Mall at the old MC Sports location. It is part of a national franchise. Not only will it have a trampoline park, but it will also include a ninja warrior course. Owner Keven Hagans says it will offer fun for both children and adults.
MARQUETTE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Winter Storm Update: Travel Discouraged; Preliminary Snowfall Totals

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday in Delta, Dickinson, Menominee, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties. The National Weather Service says one to three more inches of snow is possible tonight. In Marquette County, the Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday, as heavy...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

7 candidates apply for vacant Marquette city commission seat

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Seven people have applied for the city of Marquette’s vacant commission seat. Marquette city clerk Kyle Whitney told TV6 seven applications were received by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline. Candidates include Peter Frazier, Cary Gottlieb, Michael Larson, James Rankin, Tony Tollefson, Jen Tucker and Nina...
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

UPDATE: Escanaba authorities end search in identifying person

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – UPDATE: After a request for help to identify a person from security cameras in the Escanaba area, authorities say just hours later, the person has been identified and located. They could not comment on details of the search, but expressed thanks to the public for being vigilant.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Rapid River Sports Booster hosts “Souper Bowl”

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A school sports booster is bringing soup to Rapid River. Rapid River Sports Booster hosted their seventh annual “Souper Bowl.” This event was started as an alternate way to raise money for school sports. Members of the community came together to see who had the best soup recipe.
RAPID RIVER, MI
Fox11online.com

Missing man may have been in Marinette County

(WLUK) -- The Marinette County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man missing for nearly a week. Deputies say Theodore "Teddy" William Egge, 35, was last seen around 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, near Benson Lake Road and Northway Drive in Athelstane with a destination of boat landing #7.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Dunham’s To Re-Open Its Escanaba Store On Friday With Giveaways

Dunham’s Sports® is excited to announce the Grand Re-Opening of its Escanaba store on Friday, January 27. Dunham’s would like to invite the residents of Escanaba and the surrounding communities to our Grand Re-Opening weekend. The new store, located in the Delta Plaza at 301 North Lincoln Road. Store hours are Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Escanaba hosts first ever Youth Theater Conference

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba hosted its first ever Youth Theater Conference. Sixty students learned about various aspects of theater through workshop, from stage combat to musical theater to lighting and props. The conference began Friday and continued Saturday. There was a $5 registration fee for the entire weekend. Students...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Hiawatha Music Co-Op to host ‘Kids Campfire Concert’ at Campfire CoWorks

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawatha Music Co-Op is preparing for a concert this week in a new location in Marquette. It’s called the ‘Kids Campfire Concert.’. Local musicians Papa Crow and Kerry Yost will be performing traditional songs aimed at kids 10 and under. The concert is being held at Campfire CoWorks inside the Masonic Building on West Washington Street.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Barrel and Beam celebrates five year anniversary Saturday evening

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette Township brewery is celebrating a momentous anniversary on Saturday. It’s Barrel and Beam’s fifth year of business. Celebrations included music and, of course, special beers. The brewery partnered with Ore Dock Brewing Company to make a special imperial porter. Co-Owner Nick...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette Area Public Schools Board makes budget amendment

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Area Public School (MAPS) Board unanimously agreed to a budget amendment during its regular meeting on Monday night. The board was planning on spending about $700,000 from the general fund this year for instructional coaches. Now that money will remain in the general fund...
MARQUETTE, MI

