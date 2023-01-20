ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Man Who Threatened to ‘Rip Out’ Throat of Kidnapped Woman with File-Sharpened Teeth Now Accused of Raping Child ‘100 or More Times’: Sheriff

A 36-year-old “serial monster” in Michigan who allegedly threatened to “rip out” the throat of a kidnapped woman with his mouthful of file-sharpened teeth before repeatedly sexually assaulting her is facing additional criminal charges after another victim came forward and alleged that he raped her more than 100 times, beginning when she was only four.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
CNN

Hacksaw and apparent bloodstains recovered by investigators combing through trash in connection with Ana Walshe’s disappearance, sources say

CNN — Investigators combing through trash at a Peabody, Massachusetts, transfer station recovered evidence they believe will be linked to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, the mother of three who vanished under suspicious circumstances last week. Law enforcement sources told CNN on Tuesday that materials found included a hacksaw,...
PEABODY, MA
AOL Corp

Organ trafficking ring busted after boy found in lab with kidney removed

Police in Pakistan said Friday they busted an organ trafficking ring when a missing 14-year-old boy was found in an underground lab after having his kidney removed. The ring was responsible for luring young, vulnerable victims with promises of lucrative jobs and large payouts before removing their organs — mainly kidneys — to sell for up to 900,000 rupees ($4,000).
buzzfeednews.com

A Woman Who Found Out Her Boyfriend Was Actually Married Was Killed After She Said She’d Expose His Lies, Police Said

A Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend after she found out that he had lied about being married and said she would tell his wife, police said. According to jail records, Ocastor Ferguson, 32, has been booked on murder, kidnapping, and arson charges in connection to the death of Kayla Kelley, 33. Kelley was reported missing on Jan. 11, and her disappearance prompted days of searching. Her car was found deserted and “burned beyond recognition” on Jan. 12, and two days later, Ferguson was arrested on the kidnapping charge.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Maya Devi

Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'

A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Upworthy

Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Anthony James

Michigan Teenager Shocked to Learn Her Mother Was Her Cyberbully

For the past year, a Michigan teenager was the victim of a horrendous cyberbullying campaign that was fueled by hateful messages. Nothing could have prepared her though for what she would eventually learn when the investigation reached a stunning conclusion. Imagine the shock she must have felt to discover that the one harassing her was her own birth mother.
MICHIGAN STATE
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Family Attorney Makes Shocking Claim About Brian Laundrie’s Mother

Gabby Petito’s family attorney is alleging that Brian Laundrie’s mother offered to lend her son a shovel after he murdered Gabby in Wyoming. Pat Reilly, who represents Gabby’s parents, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, wrote a letter to Laundrie’s attorney, Matt Luka, on December 5 that detailed the documents Brian’s parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, needed to hand over for the ongoing civil lawsuit against them.
WYOMING STATE
buzzfeednews.com

A Man Convicted Of Murdering Three 8-Year-Old Boys In An Alleged “Satanic Ritual” Wants New Forensic Testing To Prove He’s Innocent

Attorneys for the West Memphis Three’s Damien Echols is pushing the Arkansas Supreme Court to reexamine evidence from the 1993 murder of three 8-year-old boys to exonerate him of his conviction. Echols, Jason Baldwin, and Jessie Misskelley were branded the West Memphis Three after they were convicted in 1994...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy