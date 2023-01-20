Read full article on original website
Related
Man Who Threatened to ‘Rip Out’ Throat of Kidnapped Woman with File-Sharpened Teeth Now Accused of Raping Child ‘100 or More Times’: Sheriff
A 36-year-old “serial monster” in Michigan who allegedly threatened to “rip out” the throat of a kidnapped woman with his mouthful of file-sharpened teeth before repeatedly sexually assaulting her is facing additional criminal charges after another victim came forward and alleged that he raped her more than 100 times, beginning when she was only four.
Massachusetts Woman Sentenced To Life Without Parole For Ritualistic Murders Of Young Sons
Latarsha Sanders was convicted this week of the 2018 murders of her sons, 8-year-old Edson Brito and 5-year-old La'son Brito. A Massachusetts woman will spend the rest of her life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of murdering her two young sons in 2018. Latarsha L....
Man Dismembered, Put in Barrel After Being Forced to Do Fentanyl—Police
Police have said a Las Vegas man forced another man to either overdose on fentanyl or be killed.
Cops give chilling update in missing Madalina Cojocari case as they say parents ‘clearly’ know more about disappearance
A MISSING child's parents "clearly" know more about their daughter's disappearance than they're letting on, according to new statements from a police captain. Madalina Cojocari, 11, has not been seen at school since mid-November. The FBI released security footage of the 11-year-old getting off a school bus on November 21,...
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His Seat
9-year-old Noah was having breakfast with his mom at Denny’s when he saw a police officer sitting on his own at a nearby table. Noah instantly became nervous, he knew he wanted to do something but wasn’t sure what.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Hacksaw and apparent bloodstains recovered by investigators combing through trash in connection with Ana Walshe’s disappearance, sources say
CNN — Investigators combing through trash at a Peabody, Massachusetts, transfer station recovered evidence they believe will be linked to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, the mother of three who vanished under suspicious circumstances last week. Law enforcement sources told CNN on Tuesday that materials found included a hacksaw,...
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.
On Tuesday, the sheriff of Tulare County, California, revealed that a shooting that left six people dead on Monday morning in central California, including a young mother and her child, appeared to have been gang or cartel-connected.
AOL Corp
Organ trafficking ring busted after boy found in lab with kidney removed
Police in Pakistan said Friday they busted an organ trafficking ring when a missing 14-year-old boy was found in an underground lab after having his kidney removed. The ring was responsible for luring young, vulnerable victims with promises of lucrative jobs and large payouts before removing their organs — mainly kidneys — to sell for up to 900,000 rupees ($4,000).
buzzfeednews.com
A Woman Who Found Out Her Boyfriend Was Actually Married Was Killed After She Said She’d Expose His Lies, Police Said
A Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend after she found out that he had lied about being married and said she would tell his wife, police said. According to jail records, Ocastor Ferguson, 32, has been booked on murder, kidnapping, and arson charges in connection to the death of Kayla Kelley, 33. Kelley was reported missing on Jan. 11, and her disappearance prompted days of searching. Her car was found deserted and “burned beyond recognition” on Jan. 12, and two days later, Ferguson was arrested on the kidnapping charge.
Ex-Funeral Home Owner Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for Selling Body Parts
Megan Hess and her mother have been sentenced in Colorado after revelations of a gruesome scheme.
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Upworthy
Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
Michigan Teenager Shocked to Learn Her Mother Was Her Cyberbully
For the past year, a Michigan teenager was the victim of a horrendous cyberbullying campaign that was fueled by hateful messages. Nothing could have prepared her though for what she would eventually learn when the investigation reached a stunning conclusion. Imagine the shock she must have felt to discover that the one harassing her was her own birth mother.
Gabby Petito Family Attorney Makes Shocking Claim About Brian Laundrie’s Mother
Gabby Petito’s family attorney is alleging that Brian Laundrie’s mother offered to lend her son a shovel after he murdered Gabby in Wyoming. Pat Reilly, who represents Gabby’s parents, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, wrote a letter to Laundrie’s attorney, Matt Luka, on December 5 that detailed the documents Brian’s parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, needed to hand over for the ongoing civil lawsuit against them.
“The autopsy was brutal”: Lawsuit claims woman died after jail nurses refused to provide antibiotics
A lawsuit brought by the father of an Alabama woman who died from pneumonia in jail will finally get its day in court, alleging jail nurses never treated his daughter, even as her condition worsened, AL.com reports. Autumn Harris, 34, died in the Walker County Jail on Dec. 5, 2018...
Father of slain pageant queen, JonBenét Ramsey, asks Polis for face-to-face meeting
John Ramsey, the father of slain pageant queen JonBenét Ramsey, recently wrote a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis, pleading for a face-to face meeting to discuss his daughter's 26-year-old unsolved murder. JonBenét's brutal and mysterious death rocked the nation in December 1996, when the 5-year-old was found beaten,...
buzzfeednews.com
A Man Convicted Of Murdering Three 8-Year-Old Boys In An Alleged “Satanic Ritual” Wants New Forensic Testing To Prove He’s Innocent
Attorneys for the West Memphis Three’s Damien Echols is pushing the Arkansas Supreme Court to reexamine evidence from the 1993 murder of three 8-year-old boys to exonerate him of his conviction. Echols, Jason Baldwin, and Jessie Misskelley were branded the West Memphis Three after they were convicted in 1994...
Coroner Rules Teen Actor Died From Accidental Fentanyl Overdose
The Coroner's Office today ruled that teen actor Tyler Sanders, star of Amazon's ``Just Add Magic: Mystery City," died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.
Comments / 0