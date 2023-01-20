Read full article on original website
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Call for Images - Gordon Parks "From the Heart"D. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Town by Town: folktales for adults and TJO donation
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke and Springfield. Town by town took us to the Holyoke Library, where a folktales for adults event took place Tuesday afternoon. These readings give adults a chance to revisit old folktales at a new stage in life...
Community gathers for Lunar New Year Gala celebration
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The American Chinese United Association hosted the Lunar New Year Gala at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield Sunday. This is considered one of the most important and festive holidays of the year and is celebrated by Asian communities around the world. The event at the hall of fame began at 4:30 and wrapped up at 8p.m.
Officials working to combat opioid epidemic in Springfield
Yankee Candle parent company lays of 13% of employee base companywide. The parent company of Yankee Candle, Newell Brands, has laid off 13 percent of their employee base companywide and the closure of their South Deerfield corporate office.
Town by Town: Victory Theatre tour, soup drive, and sewer project
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, South Hadley, Granby, and Springfield. Local leaders braved the winter weather to tour a historical theater in Holyoke Monday morning. Senator John Velis, Representative Pat Duffy, and Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia hosted the western Mass. legislative delegation...
Holyoke school hosts fundraiser after classmate suffers cardiac arrest
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local middle school student who collapsed two weeks ago after suffering cardiac arrest was expected back in school on Monday, but had to be taken to the emergency room again over the weekend. Students at Mater Dolorosa School in Holyoke were hoping to see their...
Springfield native receives 2nd Oscars nomination for Black Panther costume design
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield native Ruth Carter has once again been nominated for her costume design in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She first won back in 2019 for her work on “Black Panther.”. Mayor Domenic Sarno expressed his excitement for her 2nd nomination, saying:. “My and our Springfield...
Local pickleball courts growing in popularity
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Pickleball has been in the headlines over the past few months as leagues and teams have formed all across the nation and that trend has made its way to parts of western Massachusetts, including Holyoke Community College. If you’re looking to relieve stress and get some...
Springfield florist already preparing for Valentine’s Day rush
Efforts are underway in Springfield to request funding to battle the opioid epidemic in the city as Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced new action on Tuesday.
Historic Northampton barn restoration underway
NORTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of volunteers used gentle strength and four ropes to pull the historic Northampton’s 1805 Shepherd barn back onto its new foundation on Saturday. The wooden pegs for the future timber frame additions and t-shirts were on sale to help fund the restoration effort. Copyright...
Thunderbirds sold-out ‘Hometown Heroes’ game to air on COZI TV
Efforts are underway in Springfield to request funding to battle the opioid epidemic in the city as Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced new action on Tuesday.
Yankee Candle parent company lays of 13% of employee base companywide
Efforts are underway in Springfield to request funding to battle the opioid epidemic in the city as Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced new action on Tuesday.
Getting Answers: LEGO moving offices from Enfield to Boston
ENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The popular toy manufacturer, LEGO, announced Tuesday that they have a plan to move their main office from Enfield to Boston. In a statement, Skip Kodak, president of The LEGO Group in the Americas, said:. “Boston is ranked one of the best cities in the world...
1 dead following shooting on Main Street in Indian Orchard
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a weekend shooting in Indian Orchard. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Main Street around 2 a.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and a shooting victim. Police arrived and found...
Rally for Women's Rights held in Northampton commemorates Roe v. Wade anniversary
Car enthusiasts look to beat rising prices at Autoparts Swap 'n' Sell. This week, we're getting answers from 2nd District Congressman Jim McGovern. 12th Annual Ice Festival held in Northampton.
Westfield company offering flight training
Pickleball has been in the headlines over the past few months as leagues and teams have formed all across the nation and that trend has made its way to parts of western Massachusetts. Yankee Candle's parent company has announced restructuring plans that will impact some employees.
Getting Answers: surplus of contaminants in Springfield water
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission released updated data on drinking water earlier this month and test results showed a surplus level of contaminants. Sample results taken on December 1, 2022 found high levels of contaminants of two disinfection byproducts in the drinking water at their...
Crews respond to 3-car accident on Amherst Rd in Pelham
PELHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Pelham responded to Amherst Road Monday for reports of a three-car motor vehicle accident. According to the Pelham Police and Fire Departments, multiple injuries were reported. Officials added that three people were sent to local hospitals for further treatment. The accident remains under investigation.
1 person hospitalized after crash on I-91 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to a two-car crash Monday morning on I-91 northbound. In a picture shared to social media by the Springfield Fire Department, one car is seen badly damaged on the side of the road. Officials said the crash happened on near exit 8.
Search for missing Brookfield woman resumes Saturday
BROOKFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Brittany Tee was last seen in Brookfield over a week ago and investigators said the search will continue until the beginning of next week. As we approach day eleven in the search for Brittany Tee, state and local police are expanding their search radius for a missing person’s case.
Residents, National Grid preparing for more Franklin County snow
SHUTESBURY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday’s snow left hundreds without power in Franklin County. Now, more snow heading this way has people preparing to clean-up roads and potentially go longer without electricity. Another three to six inches of snow are expected across Franklin County just two days after a winter...
