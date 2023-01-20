Read full article on original website
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
St. Paul rec center employee accused of shooting teen had reports of previous misconduct
The city worker accused of shooting a teen boy in the head outside the Jimmy Lee Rec Center in St. Paul had previous reports of misconduct at the rec center, including a physical altercation with another teen, Mayor Melvin Carter said Monday. Now, the city is working to review its policies at rec centers.
St. Paul working to officially end employment for alleged rec center gunman
St. Paul is working to officially terminate the employment of the man charged with shooting a teenager outside the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center, as the center remains closed. Last week, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the Exavir Dwayne Binford Jr., the 26-year-old man suspected in the shooting that hospitalized a teenager, had worked for the city on an "on-and-off basis" since 2013.
St. Paul Mayor: Recreation center employee accused in shooting had prior suspension
The Oxford Community Center at 270 Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A St. Paul man accused of shooting a 16-year-old boy in the head outside of the Oxford Community Center last week had previously served a five-day suspension from his job with the city due to "physical altercation" with a patron, according to Mayor Melvin Carter.
St. Paul police looking for missing 10-year-old girl
ST PAUL, Minn. — Authorities in St. Paul are searching for a 10-year-old girl they say walked away from a residence Friday. Police say Ariyah Lewis was last seen Jan. 20 leaving a residence on the 1200 block of 7th Street in St. Paul. Lewis was last seen wearing a beige jogging suit with patches on her sweatshirt, a black winter jacket and carrying multiple plastic bags.
Staff Member Wounded in Shooting at St. Paul School
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul school worker is recovering after she was shot in the ear during a fight between two groups of teenagers. The Pioneer Press reported the fight took place at Washington Technology Magnet School around 3:30 p.m. Friday. According to police, school workers were trying to break up the fight and told one group to leave school property. As the group left, shots were fired toward the other group and a bullet grazed a female school staff member’s earlobe. Medics treated her at the scene.
Rec center shooter facing charges
Following a fight that led to a shooting at the Jimmy Lee Rec Center in St. Paul, St. Paul Police have filed charges against who they believe to be responsible. FOX 9’s Corin Hoggard has the latest.
Suspect in St. Paul Rec Center shooting makes first court appearance
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – Bail is set at a half-million dollars for the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting at a St. Paul rec center. Exavir Dwayne Binford Jr., 26, is charged with second degree attempted murder for shooting a teen boy in the head in the parking lot of the Jimmy Lee Rec Center. According to the criminal complaint, the incident followed a series of altercations involving students from nearby Central High School.
Historic Justus Ramsey House in St. Paul saved from demolition for now
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Ramsey County judge has saved the historic Justus Ramsey House from demolition — at least for now. The 170-year-old limestone home sits on the patio of Burger Moe's restaurant on West Seventh Street in St. Paul. It's considered the oldest building still standing on its original location in the City of St. Paul, and has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1978.
Community leaders rally together to address violence in St. Paul high schools
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul's mayor Monday afternoon called for changes to be sure staff and visitors at city recreation centers are safe.The Oxford Community Center otherwise known as the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center is closed. Mayor Melvin Carter says it will remain closed while city leaders look over its safety plan.The mayor is also calling for an audit of all recreation centers in St. Paul to ensure they are equipped to keep all people who use the facilities and the people who work there safe.Mayor Carter says his big battle will begin at the state capitol -- a fight to...
Charges: City employee shot unarmed boy, 16, after fight at recreation center
Leftover crime scene tape wrapped around a tree outside the Oxford Community Center at 270 Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A city of St. Paul employee argued with a group of high schoolers outside the Oxford Community Center before he pulled out his gun, shot a 16-year-old boy in the head, and fled downtown on a bus Wednesday afternoon, according to criminal charges filed Friday.
Staff member injured after shots fired at St. Paul high school
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police were called to a St. Paul high school for the second time this week after a bullet grazed a school staff member's earlobe.Police say Washington Technology Magnet School went into a lockout just before 3:30 p.m. Friday after two groups of students got into a fight.St. Paul Police also confirm that a student had minor injuries from the fight.Parents were called to pick up students who remain in the building. Evening activities were canceled for the night.This comes just days after police say a St. Paul city employee shot a boy in the head, causing Central High School to go into lockdown.MORE: St. Paul employee, Exavir Binford Jr., charged in St. Paul recreation center shootingThe incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.
St. Paul investigating after snow plow driver wiped out garbage bins
The city of St. Paul is investigating after a snow plow driver knocked over several garbage bins and left trash strewn throughout the snow Friday during the city's snow emergency. "We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our residents," the city's Public Works department stated. "We take the residents’...
Superintendent calls for action after teen's shooting near Central High School
The Oxford Community Center at 270 Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. St. Paul school and city leaders are calling upon state lawmakers to take action after another shocking incidence of gun violence this week. Prosecutors in Ramsey County charged 26-year-old Exavir D....
City employee charged with attempted murder in rec center shooting
ST PAUL, Minn. — Prosecutors say a 26-year-old city employee argued with two teens, eventually getting in a physical fight with them before allegedly pulling a gun and shooting one of the boys in the head. Charges of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault were filed Friday against Exavir...
Brothers Accused of Running Gambling Scheme on TikTok
ST. PAUL (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in casinos. An Edina man and his younger brother are accused of collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching on TikTok. State law prohibits placing bets...
Teen shot in head outside St. Paul rec center near Central High School
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say a teenage boy was shot in the head Wednesday outside St. Paul's Jimmy Lee Rec Center, across from Central High School, and a 26-year-old man is in custody.It happened at about 4:12 p.m. Heavily-armed officers, crime scene tape and several squad cars are still on the scene. Police say the boy's injury is "life-threatening." Police announced late Wednesday night that a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting on suspicion of first-degree assault, and a handgun was recovered. The suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail.St. Paul Public Schools...
Victims identified in Friday's semi-truck crash
The two people killed in an early morning crash on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Bozeman have been identified.
Troubled Minnesota provider of disability services accused of Medicaid fraud
State investigators searched the offices of a troubled organization that serves Minnesotans with disabilities, after finding evidence it had bilked the state's publicly funded health insurance program by more than $4 million. A search warrant application alleges that Bridges MN, which at one point had about 400 clients and 90...
Police chiefs ask Minnesota lawmakers to crack down on catalytic converter thieves
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Legislation that cracks down on catalytic converter thieves cleared a Minnesota House committee Monday at the urging of police chiefs who've been frustrated with lawmakers' slow response to surging thefts. The bill, authored by state Rep. Ruth Richardson, DFL-Mendota Heights, makes it a crime...
NYE shooting: Man prohibited from firearm possession charged in shooting death
(FOX 9) - A man prohibited from being in possession of a firearm has been charged in a fatal shooting at a New Year's Eve party in Minneapolis. Bernard Augusta Mack, 28, of St. Paul, is charged with second-degree murder and felony possession of a firearm for his alleged role in a shooting that police say was over an argument with an ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.
