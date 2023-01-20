Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Addison Independent
MUHS Principal Justin Campbell quits
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Union High School Principal Justin Campbell resigned Monday, effective immediately. He announced his decision through two short paragraphs in an email to the school community that arrived at 3:50 p.m.:. “Dear MUHS Community — I’m writing to communicate some personal news. After much contemplation, many conversations...
WCAX
Members of Gov. Scott’s cabinet to tour Orange County
THETFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of Governor Phil Scott’s cabinet are touring Orange County Monday to talk about American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The goal is to hear from community leaders about their infrastructure needs and guide them toward available federal funding. There’s money available for things like economic development, housing, water and sewer, climate change mitigation measures, and broadband projects. A roundtable meeting is being held in Bradford.
WCAX
Made in VT: Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co.
LONDONDERRY, Vt. (WCAX) - A goat farm on 150 acres in scenic Vermont may sound sweet by itself, but the real sweet stuff comes from the kitchen. At Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co., the ‘sweet stuff’ is goat milk fudge. “Maple pecan, chocolate walnut, peanut butter, chocolate...
mynbc5.com
More than 9,000 power outages reported in Vermont after snowstorm
More than 9,000 residents in Vermont were without power on Monday as the second of three consecutive snowstorms barreled through our region. Most of the outages are in Windham County. If you are experiencing an outage, you can report issues by following these links:
mynbc5.com
Vermont man cited for assaulting state trooper during arrest
RUTLAND, Vt. — A Vermont man is facing charges for assaulting a state trooper on Sunday. Police responded to a report about a disorderly man at the Cortina Inn in Rutland Town. When police tried to arrest the man, identified as 39-year-old Justin Gordon, he allegedly assaulted the troopers.
WCAX
What To Do: Sunday, January 22
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at things to do in our region this Sunday. Today marks the Lunar New Year, and you can celebrate at the Brattleboro Museum! There’s a festival and potluck there today at 1:00 p.m. featuring celebratory activities for all ages including paper lantern-making, t’ai chi, singing, dancing, and more. It’s free and open to all.
WCAX
Region braces for 2nd in string of winter storms
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow is coming down across our region as part of the second of a string of winter storms. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for many parts of southern Vermont and New Hampshire, where they are expected upwards of 10 inches of snowfall.
WCAX
Bennington County seeing elevated COVID transmission
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite some higher COVID transmission rates in certain areas, Vermont is headed in the right direction, according to Vermont health providers. Dr. Tim Lahey, an infectious disease specialist at UVM Medical Center, says that the number of COVID cases in Vermont remains low, although Bennington County is one area with higher transmission rates. Lahey says that based on CDC county-by-county transmission rates, it is still prudent in certain circumstances to continue masking and other precautions.
WCVB
Tuesday, January 24: Main Streets and Back Roads of Windham County, Vt.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein hits Peru, Jamaica, and Athens - just a few of the more peculiar place names in northern New England – and meets the couple who have revived a beloved general store. Ted also ventures a bit outside Windham County to hit the slopes at Bromley Mountain, a New England leader in adaptive skiing.
Have You Visited New England’s Forgotten ‘Bermuda Triangle’?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. After the reboot of Unsolved Mysteries, the success of Dateline, and the rise of true crime and paranormal podcasts, it’s curious that one of New England’s eeriest unsolved phenomena has remained as shrouded as its setting.
Looking to cut $120M in its budget, Dartmouth Health plans hiring freeze, job reviews
A spokesperson said the ongoing workforce shortage is a “primary contributor” to the health system’s financial challenges. In total, the system employs about 12,000 people in New Hampshire and Vermont. Read the story on VTDigger here: Looking to cut $120M in its budget, Dartmouth Health plans hiring freeze, job reviews.
WCAX
Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say
NORTH RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home after a fall. They say the 76-year-old’s body was found at about 6:20 a.m. on Saturday. A neighbor told WCAX News that a plow truck driver found her. Police believe...
Brattleboro’s EMS takeover study, launched for answers, sparks more questions
Town-funded consultants and the region’s largest emergency medical provider differ on the report’s potential impact on taxpayers. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brattleboro’s EMS takeover study, launched for answers, sparks more questions.
Philly cheesesteak restaurant to open in Bennington
Philly's, a restaurant focused on cheesesteaks and more, is set to open its third location in Bennington, Vermont. The restaurant was originally supposed to open in July 2022, but has been delayed.
New indictment in fatal South Glens Falls hit-and-run
A new indictment was unsealed against John Lincoln-Lynch, 56, Friday morning. He is the man accused of running over and killing Paul Trombley in South Glens Falls last February.
Police identify Hartford woman found at Casella recycling processing center
Investigators have determined that the woman “was more than likely sleeping in a dumpster” that was transported to the facility. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify Hartford woman found at Casella recycling processing center.
WCAX
Police release name, new details about woman found dead at Vt. recycling center
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the name of a woman found dead at a Vermont recycling plant on Tuesday, and they say her death was likely an accident. The body of Jessica Morehouse, 34, of Hartford, was found Tuesday morning after a recycling truck emptied its contents at Casella’s White River Junction facility.
NECN
Body Found Within Vermont Recycling Processing Center, Police Say
A woman’s body was found Tuesday within the Casella recycling processing center in Hartford, Vermont, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to the report of a body found and determined that it was that of a deceased female, police said. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the community. They did not release any other details.
WMUR.com
Ray Brewer takes a tumble on a Concord sled hill
WMUR's Ray Brewer checks out how the sledding is in Concord as snow falls in New Hampshire. Things didn't go quite according to plan...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A 21-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Springfield early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of an active domestic disturbance in the area of Wall Street at around 12:10 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Isaiah Wakefield, of Springfield, assaulted a household member...
