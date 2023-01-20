ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, VT

Addison Independent

MUHS Principal Justin Campbell quits

MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Union High School Principal Justin Campbell resigned Monday, effective immediately. He announced his decision through two short paragraphs in an email to the school community that arrived at 3:50 p.m.:. “Dear MUHS Community — I’m writing to communicate some personal news. After much contemplation, many conversations...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Members of Gov. Scott’s cabinet to tour Orange County

THETFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of Governor Phil Scott’s cabinet are touring Orange County Monday to talk about American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The goal is to hear from community leaders about their infrastructure needs and guide them toward available federal funding. There’s money available for things like economic development, housing, water and sewer, climate change mitigation measures, and broadband projects. A roundtable meeting is being held in Bradford.
ORANGE COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Made in VT: Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co.

LONDONDERRY, Vt. (WCAX) - A goat farm on 150 acres in scenic Vermont may sound sweet by itself, but the real sweet stuff comes from the kitchen. At Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co., the ‘sweet stuff’ is goat milk fudge. “Maple pecan, chocolate walnut, peanut butter, chocolate...
LONDONDERRY, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont man cited for assaulting state trooper during arrest

RUTLAND, Vt. — A Vermont man is facing charges for assaulting a state trooper on Sunday. Police responded to a report about a disorderly man at the Cortina Inn in Rutland Town. When police tried to arrest the man, identified as 39-year-old Justin Gordon, he allegedly assaulted the troopers.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

What To Do: Sunday, January 22

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at things to do in our region this Sunday. Today marks the Lunar New Year, and you can celebrate at the Brattleboro Museum! There’s a festival and potluck there today at 1:00 p.m. featuring celebratory activities for all ages including paper lantern-making, t’ai chi, singing, dancing, and more. It’s free and open to all.
LEBANON, NH
WCAX

Region braces for 2nd in string of winter storms

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow is coming down across our region as part of the second of a string of winter storms. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for many parts of southern Vermont and New Hampshire, where they are expected upwards of 10 inches of snowfall.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Bennington County seeing elevated COVID transmission

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite some higher COVID transmission rates in certain areas, Vermont is headed in the right direction, according to Vermont health providers. Dr. Tim Lahey, an infectious disease specialist at UVM Medical Center, says that the number of COVID cases in Vermont remains low, although Bennington County is one area with higher transmission rates. Lahey says that based on CDC county-by-county transmission rates, it is still prudent in certain circumstances to continue masking and other precautions.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
WCVB

Tuesday, January 24: Main Streets and Back Roads of Windham County, Vt.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein hits Peru, Jamaica, and Athens - just a few of the more peculiar place names in northern New England – and meets the couple who have revived a beloved general store. Ted also ventures a bit outside Windham County to hit the slopes at Bromley Mountain, a New England leader in adaptive skiing.
WINDHAM COUNTY, VT
Seacoast Current

Have You Visited New England’s Forgotten ‘Bermuda Triangle’?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. After the reboot of Unsolved Mysteries, the success of Dateline, and the rise of true crime and paranormal podcasts, it’s curious that one of New England’s eeriest unsolved phenomena has remained as shrouded as its setting.
BENNINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say

NORTH RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home after a fall. They say the 76-year-old’s body was found at about 6:20 a.m. on Saturday. A neighbor told WCAX News that a plow truck driver found her. Police believe...
RUPERT, VT
WCAX

Police release name, new details about woman found dead at Vt. recycling center

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the name of a woman found dead at a Vermont recycling plant on Tuesday, and they say her death was likely an accident. The body of Jessica Morehouse, 34, of Hartford, was found Tuesday morning after a recycling truck emptied its contents at Casella’s White River Junction facility.
HARTFORD, VT
NECN

Body Found Within Vermont Recycling Processing Center, Police Say

A woman’s body was found Tuesday within the Casella recycling processing center in Hartford, Vermont, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to the report of a body found and determined that it was that of a deceased female, police said. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the community. They did not release any other details.
HARTFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A 21-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Springfield early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of an active domestic disturbance in the area of Wall Street at around 12:10 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Isaiah Wakefield, of Springfield, assaulted a household member...
SPRINGFIELD, VT

