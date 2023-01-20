Read full article on original website
Struggles remain for rural educators | Early Morning
One in five students across the U.S. goes to school in a rural setting, and these districts face their own sets of challenges.
Rupp donates carpets to eastern Kentucky flood survivors
Rupp donates carpets to eastern Kentucky flood survivors.
Hammock saves life as massive North Shore surf surges
A woman narrowly escapes being dragged up by a huge wave on the North Shore--by clinging to a hammock.
Mayor Gorton proud of Lexington, ready to continue fight against violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Deadly violence in Lexington made national headlines in 2022. It was a central issue in Mayor Linda Gorton’s report card to the city in her annual State of the City County Address. Lexington suffered through a record number of homicides in 2022, but despite that headline, Gorton said investments in public safety and other quality-of-life areas are making the city a better place to live.
Fayette County Public Schools and UK celebrate 'Girls Who Game' partnership
According to Dell Technologies, women make up 50% of the overall workforce, but only 28% of them hold science and engineering jobs.
Special prosecutor named to investigate 3 unsolved cases
Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young was appointed by AG Daniel Cameron to investigate three unsolved cases in Nelson County.
Big Blue Slam begins Monday
For the 15th year, Kentucky will face Florida in a blood donation competition.
Search continues for unnamed missing Madison County juvenile
Officials have yet to release any information about the subject but we do know they have focused their search on Poosey Ridge Road past Salem Christian Church.
How to apply for eviction help in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – With federal eviction help ending, Lexington’s Housing Stabilization Program is beginning services to help those still facing eviction. Lexington will offer legal help for tenants and application fee assistance for people facing financial difficulty. On Jan. 30, new rental assistance applications will automatically start for people with an active eviction case in the Fayette District Court. The new services are available through the Lexington Housing Stabilization Program.
Coping with seasonal depression during the winter
With snowflakes back in the forecast, health leaders are stressing the importance of taking care of both your body and your mind.
Jump at the pump: Why Kentucky's gas prices are going up
As of Monday, Kentucky's average price for unleaded gas is about $3.16. Some gas stations in Lexington are charging $3.19 for unleaded gas. According to GasBuddy, unleaded gas was about $2.80 last month, which means gas prices have jumped almost $0.40 cents.
County jailers sue Kentucky corrections agency over state inmates kept in county jails
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Four elected Kentucky jailers and their statewide association have sued the Kentucky Department of Corrections, claiming it routinely fails to move inmates in county jails to state facilities.
Groundbreaking held for Lexington's 1st middle school in nearly 2 decades
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s been years in the making, but now construction is finally underway on Lexington’s first middle school in almost two decades. The empty patch of land next to Polo Club Boulevard has sat waiting for construction since it was purchased by Fayette County Schools in 2020. Delayed by COVID-19 and price hikes, almost three years later, the ground is now officially broken on the new middle school and officials said it couldn’t come a moment too soon.
‘The Butcher of Kentucky’: How the Civil War general became the ‘Most Hated Man in Kentucky’
On Aug. 19, 1831, Stephen Gano "Butcher" Burbridge was born in Georgetown.
Reports of vehicle break-ins lead to police-involved shooting in Lexington
The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident that led to an officer using their firearm.
Morning weather forecast: 1/24/23
Amber Cook & Chef Matt Combs with Bluegrass Hospitably …. Dr. Tukea L. Talbert talks about Diversity, Equity & Inclusion efforts at UK HealthCare. Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton will give the address at the Central Bank Center on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Registration for the event has closed. GattiTown headed...
State lawmakers move to set mimimum age to serve after 16-year-old elected to Leslie County office
A Kentucky teenager made history last fall when he became one of the youngest people ever to win elected office in the state, gaining a spot on his county’s soil and water conservation district board. But his victory may become an electoral outlier if lawmakers pass a bill that would prevent other teenagers from doing the same.
Monterey Park Mass Shooting: 8 a.m. news conference
Law enforcement and civic leaders addressed the mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California that killed ten people and wounded at least ten others.
Snow emergencies announced ahead of Wednesday's anticipated snowfall
Some counties in the Tri-State are already announcing snow emergencies ahead of expected snowfall early Wednesday morning.
Governor Beshear announces closure of Healthy At Home Eviction Relief Fund in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, KY. - The Healthy At Home Eviction Relief Fund, created during the pandemic to help keep Kentuckians in their homes, will close to new applicants this week. Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday that since launching in February 2021, the fund had provided $205 million in assistance to more than 52,000 households.
