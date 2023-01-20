LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s been years in the making, but now construction is finally underway on Lexington’s first middle school in almost two decades. The empty patch of land next to Polo Club Boulevard has sat waiting for construction since it was purchased by Fayette County Schools in 2020. Delayed by COVID-19 and price hikes, almost three years later, the ground is now officially broken on the new middle school and officials said it couldn’t come a moment too soon.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO