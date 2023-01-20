ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Struggles remain for rural educators | Early Morning

One in five students across the U.S. goes to school in a rural setting, and these districts face their own sets of challenges.
KENTUCKY STATE
Rupp donates carpets to eastern Kentucky flood survivors

Rupp donates carpets to eastern Kentucky flood survivors.
KENTUCKY STATE
Hammock saves life as massive North Shore surf surges

A woman narrowly escapes being dragged up by a huge wave on the North Shore--by clinging to a hammock.
KENTUCKY STATE
Mayor Gorton proud of Lexington, ready to continue fight against violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Deadly violence in Lexington made national headlines in 2022. It was a central issue in Mayor Linda Gorton’s report card to the city in her annual State of the City County Address. Lexington suffered through a record number of homicides in 2022, but despite that headline, Gorton said investments in public safety and other quality-of-life areas are making the city a better place to live.
LEXINGTON, KY
Special prosecutor named to investigate 3 unsolved cases

Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young was appointed by AG Daniel Cameron to investigate three unsolved cases in Nelson County.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
Big Blue Slam begins Monday

For the 15th year, Kentucky will face Florida in a blood donation competition.
KENTUCKY STATE
Search continues for unnamed missing Madison County juvenile

Officials have yet to release any information about the subject but we do know they have focused their search on Poosey Ridge Road past Salem Christian Church.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
How to apply for eviction help in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – With federal eviction help ending, Lexington’s Housing Stabilization Program is beginning services to help those still facing eviction. Lexington will offer legal help for tenants and application fee assistance for people facing financial difficulty. On Jan. 30, new rental assistance applications will automatically start for people with an active eviction case in the Fayette District Court. The new services are available through the Lexington Housing Stabilization Program.
LEXINGTON, KY
Coping with seasonal depression during the winter

With snowflakes back in the forecast, health leaders are stressing the importance of taking care of both your body and your mind.
KENTUCKY STATE
Jump at the pump: Why Kentucky’s gas prices are going up

As of Monday, Kentucky's average price for unleaded gas is about $3.16. Some gas stations in Lexington are charging $3.19 for unleaded gas. According to GasBuddy, unleaded gas was about $2.80 last month, which means gas prices have jumped almost $0.40 cents. Jump at the pump: Why Kentucky’s gas prices...
KENTUCKY STATE
Groundbreaking held for Lexington’s 1st middle school in nearly 2 decades

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s been years in the making, but now construction is finally underway on Lexington’s first middle school in almost two decades. The empty patch of land next to Polo Club Boulevard has sat waiting for construction since it was purchased by Fayette County Schools in 2020. Delayed by COVID-19 and price hikes, almost three years later, the ground is now officially broken on the new middle school and officials said it couldn’t come a moment too soon.
LEXINGTON, KY
Reports of vehicle break-ins lead to police-involved shooting in Lexington

The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident that led to an officer using their firearm.
LEXINGTON, KY
Morning weather forecast: 1/24/23

Morning weather forecast: 1/24/23
LEXINGTON, KY
Monterey Park Mass Shooting: 8 a.m. news conference

Law enforcement and civic leaders addressed the mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California that killed ten people and wounded at least ten others.
MONTEREY PARK, CA

