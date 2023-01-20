Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 10, Day: 28, Year: 87. (Month: ten; Day: twenty-eight; Year: eighty-seven) Copyright 2023 The...
North Platte Telegraph
Billboards target Pillen's hog operations
COLUMBUS — Billboards targeting Gov. Jim Pillen pork production enterprise have been installed in Lincoln and one is set to be installed in Columbus this week. Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a national health nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., is sponsoring the billboard. According to the group’s website, its mission is to improving both human and animal lives through “plant-based diets and ethical and effective scientific research.”
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. January 19, 2023. Editorial: Third term for legislators is good option. Next year, Nebraska voters are certain to be asked to allow state senators to serve three consecutive terms in Legislature. That is because 40 of the 49 senators have signed on to LR22CA, a constitutional amendment...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska GOP backs Californian Harmeet Dhillon as RNC chair
OMAHA — The Nebraska Republican Party stepped into the fight Saturday over picking the next chair of the Republican National Committee. State GOP chair Eric Underwood let the State Central Committee decide whom he should support. The party’s steering committee voted 62-41 to support California lawyer Harmeet Dhillon over...
Comments / 0