Lumpkin, GA

WTVM

Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple fraud crimes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police ask for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted on fraud charges. Police say he is a suspect in several ongoing investigations involving what authorities call card cracking. The sergeant over financial crimes says the department has been seeing a pattern of...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department releases annual report

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Anyone that is operating a criminal enterprise in Muscogee County we’re gonna get ya,” says Muscogee county Sheriff Greg Countryman With that promise, Sheriff Greg Countryman has released the 2022 annual report. It’s a large list of data compiled over the last 12 months. And Muscogee County’s Sheriff says his first goal was to get rid of the nickname coined by a meme of “kill-oumbus”.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Bones found behind Dunkin Donuts in 2021 ID’d as missing 41-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities have found human remains and identified them as a missing Columbus man. Investigators say the remains belong to 41-year-old Matthew Turner. The bones were turned over to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office in 2021, which sent them to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation headquarters for further investigation.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Two men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on multiple drug charges. On Monday, January 23, members of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation - along with the FBI, DEA, and Coweta County Sheriff’s Office - that led to the seizure of over 11 pounds of marijuana and a firearm.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Over 160 AEDs distributed throughout Russell County-owned buildings

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - All county-owned buildings in Russell County will now have AEDs - or an Automated External Defibrillator - which are electronic devices that help those in cardiac arrest. Russell County is expecting to distribute 167 AEDs to county buildings, facilities, volunteer fire departments, schools and sheriff’s...
WTVM

SWAT Team presence on Bayberry Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A heavy police presence has been spotted in east Columbus. Columbus SWAT Team and robbery detectives were spotted on Bayberry Drive. At this time, there are no official details on why authorities are on the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Phenix City schools to delay school day due to inclement weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Phenix City schools announced a delay in school starting for all students and employees. Parents of students, faculty and staff should prepare to arrive two hours after their regular reporting time on Wednesday, Jan. 25, due to the likelihood of severe weather. Russell County’s Emergency Management...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Water main causes closure near 15th Ave. in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Emergency repairs in Phenix City are putting a dent in many residents’ commutes. A water main near the intersection 15th Avenue and 22nd Street has caused a road closure that is expected to last until Tuesday evening, January 24. Officials are informing residents that...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Mardi Gras season in full swing in the Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I invite everyone to participate in Mardi Gras Columbus, Georgia, cause this is the time to let the good times roll,” says Fountain City Mardi Gras Association President, Dr. Rocky Marsh. Saturday morning, Mayor Skip Henderson officially declared January 21 through Saturday, March 11,...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Quick bout of rain and wind early Wednesday, Severe weather possible

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A quick moving storm system will sweep across the deep south later today and tonight before clipping the Chattahoochee Valley early Wednesday. There is a brief window of possibility for some severe weather before the colder air returns late in the week again. Freezing and frosty...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Fortson man killed after struck by train in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Fortson man is dead after his car was struck by a train in Phenix City. According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., the accident happened around 6:30 a.m. at 400 State Dock Road in Phenix City on January 23. The man has been...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Pride on the Plains hosts family fun day in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A non-profit organization, Pride on the Plains, has a main goal - to promote a sense of pride throughout Lee County. The non-profit hosted one of their monthly meetings this past weekend. Once a month, Pride on the Plains hosts a family fun day at Coffee...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus cast announced to public

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus cast was announced to the public on Saturday, January 21. 25 Columbus residents, both Star Dancers and Pro Dancers, will raise awareness, as well as funds, to help eliminate Alzheimer’s Disease by participating in the 13th in-person year of Dancing Stars of Columbus; this event pairs Star Dancers with Professional Dancers in a one-night fundraising gala dance competition for the Alzheimer’s Association.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Calvary Christian hires Steve Smith as new Athletic Director

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Steve Smith, Calvary Christian’s head baseball coach, is adding Athletic Director to his job title. Smith will also continue to serve as the on-field manager for the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots in the summertime. Smith, a member of the Calvary community for more than 20 years, has...
COLUMBUS, GA

