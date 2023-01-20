Read full article on original website
Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple fraud crimes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police ask for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted on fraud charges. Police say he is a suspect in several ongoing investigations involving what authorities call card cracking. The sergeant over financial crimes says the department has been seeing a pattern of...
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department releases annual report
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Anyone that is operating a criminal enterprise in Muscogee County we’re gonna get ya,” says Muscogee county Sheriff Greg Countryman With that promise, Sheriff Greg Countryman has released the 2022 annual report. It’s a large list of data compiled over the last 12 months. And Muscogee County’s Sheriff says his first goal was to get rid of the nickname coined by a meme of “kill-oumbus”.
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office locate 80-year-old woman in Salem
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office located a missing woman. 80-year-old Rose Wald Rudd was last seen in the area of Lee Road 439 in Salem. Officials say Rudd has been found safe.
Bones found behind Dunkin Donuts in 2021 ID’d as missing 41-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities have found human remains and identified them as a missing Columbus man. Investigators say the remains belong to 41-year-old Matthew Turner. The bones were turned over to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office in 2021, which sent them to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation headquarters for further investigation.
Two men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on multiple drug charges. On Monday, January 23, members of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation - along with the FBI, DEA, and Coweta County Sheriff’s Office - that led to the seizure of over 11 pounds of marijuana and a firearm.
Over 160 AEDs distributed throughout Russell County-owned buildings
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - All county-owned buildings in Russell County will now have AEDs - or an Automated External Defibrillator - which are electronic devices that help those in cardiac arrest. Russell County is expecting to distribute 167 AEDs to county buildings, facilities, volunteer fire departments, schools and sheriff’s...
1 person injured in shooting on Gentian Blvd. in Columbus, investigation underway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is injured following a shooting on Gentian Blvd. in Columbus. According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 3500 block of the road. There is no word on the individual’s condition, and no arrests have been made. Columbus police are still investigating. This...
Several suspects arrested, items seized by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over the weekend, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau made ten arrests, cleared multiple warrants and seized two firearms, drugs and money. According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, in addition to the two guns, investigators seized nearly 20 grams of methamphetamine, about five grams of...
SWAT Team presence on Bayberry Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A heavy police presence has been spotted in east Columbus. Columbus SWAT Team and robbery detectives were spotted on Bayberry Drive. At this time, there are no official details on why authorities are on the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9...
Investigators release gruesome details about Phenix City River Walk murders
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Disturbing details revealed in court, for a man accused of killing two men on the River Walk, in Phenix City. During a bond hearing for 29 year old, Damon Daniels Jr, Tuesday the state presented gruesome details about how many times the victims were shot.
Mayor Skip Henderson says it’s time to attack poverty in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “We’re over 20 percent poverty rate in Columbus. That’s too high,” says Mayor Skip Henderson. Mayor Skip Henderson says that number needs to come down in our city, and he has the plan to get it done. “If you ask anybody in...
Russell County School System to delay start of school by 2 hours on Jan. 25
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Russell County School System has announced a delay to the start of school for Wednesday, Jan. 25. This delay is due to the inclement weather predicted to take place. Officials say all students, faculty and staff should be prepared for a two-hour delayed start. To...
Phenix City schools to delay school day due to inclement weather
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Phenix City schools announced a delay in school starting for all students and employees. Parents of students, faculty and staff should prepare to arrive two hours after their regular reporting time on Wednesday, Jan. 25, due to the likelihood of severe weather. Russell County’s Emergency Management...
Water main causes closure near 15th Ave. in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Emergency repairs in Phenix City are putting a dent in many residents’ commutes. A water main near the intersection 15th Avenue and 22nd Street has caused a road closure that is expected to last until Tuesday evening, January 24. Officials are informing residents that...
Mardi Gras season in full swing in the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I invite everyone to participate in Mardi Gras Columbus, Georgia, cause this is the time to let the good times roll,” says Fountain City Mardi Gras Association President, Dr. Rocky Marsh. Saturday morning, Mayor Skip Henderson officially declared January 21 through Saturday, March 11,...
Quick bout of rain and wind early Wednesday, Severe weather possible
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A quick moving storm system will sweep across the deep south later today and tonight before clipping the Chattahoochee Valley early Wednesday. There is a brief window of possibility for some severe weather before the colder air returns late in the week again. Freezing and frosty...
Fortson man killed after struck by train in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Fortson man is dead after his car was struck by a train in Phenix City. According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., the accident happened around 6:30 a.m. at 400 State Dock Road in Phenix City on January 23. The man has been...
Pride on the Plains hosts family fun day in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A non-profit organization, Pride on the Plains, has a main goal - to promote a sense of pride throughout Lee County. The non-profit hosted one of their monthly meetings this past weekend. Once a month, Pride on the Plains hosts a family fun day at Coffee...
2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus cast announced to public
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus cast was announced to the public on Saturday, January 21. 25 Columbus residents, both Star Dancers and Pro Dancers, will raise awareness, as well as funds, to help eliminate Alzheimer’s Disease by participating in the 13th in-person year of Dancing Stars of Columbus; this event pairs Star Dancers with Professional Dancers in a one-night fundraising gala dance competition for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Calvary Christian hires Steve Smith as new Athletic Director
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Steve Smith, Calvary Christian’s head baseball coach, is adding Athletic Director to his job title. Smith will also continue to serve as the on-field manager for the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots in the summertime. Smith, a member of the Calvary community for more than 20 years, has...
