Historic Justus Ramsey House in St. Paul saved from demolition for now
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Ramsey County judge has saved the historic Justus Ramsey House from demolition — at least for now. The 170-year-old limestone home sits on the patio of Burger Moe's restaurant on West Seventh Street in St. Paul. It's considered the oldest building still standing on its original location in the City of St. Paul, and has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1978.
Fairview Southdale Hospital bans visitors for patient, investigation pending
Michael Puff, 71, has been at Fairview Hospital for 8 months with complex medical needs. On January 10, his family received a letter from M Health Fairview, informing them they would no longer be allowed to visit him unless they were taking him from the hospital.
Trial in Deshaun Hill's murder: Testimony continues Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The trial of Cody Fohrenkam, the man accused of killing Minneapolis North student-athlete Deshaun Hill in February 2022, continues Tuesday for the second day of testimony. Fohrenkam is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Hill not far from the Minneapolis North Community High...
Trial in Deshaun Hill's murder: Grieving mother takes stand as trial gets underway
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Deshaun Hill Junior’s grieving mother took the witness stand, the first witness to testify at the high-profile trial of the alleged gunman accused of killing the star Minneapolis North High School student-athlete last year. Tuesday Sheppard told the jury of 12 and 3 alternates, Deshaun was her only son.
Minnesota closing state-run COVID-19 testing sites
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The state of Minnesota is closing its four remaining state-run COVID-19 testing sites this week. The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday announced the end of state testing sites after nearly three years due to testing being widely available through other state and private sector programs. The St. Paul Midway site will close on Friday, Jan. 27, the Duluth site will close on Saturday, Jan. 28, and the Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport sites will close on Sunday, Jan. 29.
Rosedale Mall carjacking spree nets prison sentences for two men
(FOX 9) - Following a spree of carjackings at the Rosedale Mall in 2022, two men have been sentenced to prison for the offenses. Leon Kismit Bell, 49, and Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, both plead guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking. Bell will serve 120 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Piche was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to the announcement.
McLeod Co. sheriff gives update on standoff after 2 deputies were shot in Winsted
A standoff ensued in Winsted, Minnesota, on Jan. 23, after two deputies were shot while serving an arrest warrant. McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld held a news conference around 4 p.m. Monday to provide an update.
Man charged in shooting outside Cowboy Jack's in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Charges have been filed against a 41-year-old man in a shooting outside Cowboy Jack's bar in Apple Valley, Minnesota, earlier this month. Corey Ryman, 41, is charged with assault for the shooting that left a 20-year-old man injured in the early morning hours of Jan. 15.
Oakdale man charged for setting home on fire, killing cats inside
HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Washington County Attorney’s Office has charged an Oakdale man with first-degree arson and multiple counts of animal cruelty after allegedly setting fire to his home with 12 cats inside. According to Washington County, the 42-year-old suspect, who was reportedly under the influence of...
Black entrepreneurs prepare for unique day of Capitol access
St. Paul, Minn. (Fox 9) - Black entrepreneurs are getting a unique opportunity to lobby state legislators early next month. The handwritten "Closed" sign at the MinnyRow Market in Hopkins marks the end of a dream for Dana Smith and her husband. She’ll have a chance to talk about the...
Burnsville man sentenced to 25 years for role in drag racing crash that killed two
HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Burnsville man who pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder for his role in a crash that killed two people was sentenced to 300 months (25 years) in prison Monday. At the time of the fatal crash, Leon Bond and his sister Camille...
Plow truck catches fire along I-35E after fleeing deputies in Isanti County
(FOX 9) - A plow truck that deputies say was involved in a burglary in Isanti County earlier in the day caught fire along I-35E near Lino Lakes on Tuesday. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office reports deputies responded around 9:40 a.m. for a report of a burglary at a home on Tucker Street NE in North Branch Township.
Art Shanty projects return to Lake Harriet
The annual Art Shanty Projects offer four weeks of fun on frozen ice. Held on Lake Harriet in Minneapolis this year, FOX 9’s Shayne Wells visits to see what’s in store for viewers.
Fire started at Target Express location in Uptown early Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A fire started in the entrance of the Target Express in Uptown early Tuesday did not extend to the building, according to authorities. According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, at around 3:49 am fire crews were dispatched to reports of an adult man that had broken into and started a fire at Target Express located at 1300 W. Lake Street.
Man fatally shot by police after armed home invasion in western Wisconsin
MENOMONIE, Wis. (FOX 9) - One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in western Wisconsin Saturday night. The Menomonie Police Department said law enforcement responded to a reported armed home invasion where shots were fired at an apartment in Menomonie, located about 45 minutes east of the Twin Cities.
Music therapy program in Woodbury geared toward neurodivergent children
This winter a program for children with special needs is getting a lot of credit for helping them develop new skills. Organizers have welcomed children as young as three years old, and as old as 16 years old, from in and around Woodbury.
3 crashes within minutes of each other at Lowry Hill Tunnel in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Three crashes involving half a dozen vehicles happened within minutes of each other on a slippery stretch of Interstate-94 Sunday morning. The crashes occurred around 9 a.m. near the curve of westbound I-94 right before the entrance to Lowry Hill Tunnel in Minneapolis. The Minnesota State...
9 people hurt in 7-vehicle crash on I-94
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-94 in Minneapolis on Sunday night left nine people hurt, troopers say. Troopers responded around 8:30 p.m. for the crash in the westbound lanes of I-94 near Franklin Avenue involving seven vehicles. Minnesota State Patrol says nine people were transported to the...
Minnesota team finishes 1st in World Snow Sculpting Championship
Minnesota’s own House of Thune snow sculpting team is feeling on top of the world this weekend, after taking first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. "It felt pretty surreal being up there on the stage," snow sculptor Kelly Thune told FOX 9 on Sunday. "There were so many pieces this year that I thought deserved to win it, that I didn’t expect it."
Video: Good Samaritans rush to help after rollover crash on I-35W in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Traffic camera video on Sunday captured a group of Good Samaritans trying to help after a vehicle rolled over on I-35W in Minneapolis. Video shows the vehicle going off the road on the southbound lanes of I-35W between West Broadway Street and Hennepin Avenue. FOX 9 counted more than a dozen people trying to help at one point and several vehicles pulled off to the side of I-35W.
