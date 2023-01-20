MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The state of Minnesota is closing its four remaining state-run COVID-19 testing sites this week. The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday announced the end of state testing sites after nearly three years due to testing being widely available through other state and private sector programs. The St. Paul Midway site will close on Friday, Jan. 27, the Duluth site will close on Saturday, Jan. 28, and the Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport sites will close on Sunday, Jan. 29.

