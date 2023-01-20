ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain County, OH

Lorain County Sheriff's Office warns about scam call impersonating deputy

By Catherine Ross
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hidqs_0kKwWUIr00

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is warning about the latest phone scam. Investigators say reports are flooding the dispatch center about scammers impersonating a deputy.

“It happens quite a bit, pretty regularly, unfortunately,” said Detective Lieutenant Robert Vansant.

He explained the latest call is a scammer posing as a Sheriff’s deputy. The call may appear legitimate because the phone number is the same as the actual Lorain County Sheriff’s number.

“They’ll call the intended victim and tell them they’ve missed a court date, they’ve missed jury duty or there was a warrant issued for their arrest. And in order to satisfy that warrant, they’re instructed to go out and get gift cards,” Vansant said.

Law enforcement will never call a warrant subject and offer to resolve it in exchange for money or gift cards, Vansant warned. He recommended checking directly with the department the caller claims to represent to verify their identity.

“You should ask yourself, 'Have you had any negative contact with law enforcement?' And if you have not, that should be a key indicator that you’re not in any trouble and no one’s looking for you,” he said.

The scam is part of a growing trend. According to a report by spam blocking app TrueCaller, phishing scams conned 68 million Americans out of $40 billion in 2022. That’s up from 59.4 million people scammed in 2021 and 56 million scammed in 2020.

RELATED: Americans lost $40B to phishing scams in 2022, report finds

Though seniors are often targeted by scammers, Vansant said the latest scam call in Lorain County is affecting all demographics. Some have lost sizable amounts of money.

“I received a call just the other day of a couple in the city of Avon that paid $1000 to try to settle their warrants,” he said. “Unfortunately, they had already given them the numbers on the back of the gift card and there’s no way of retracting that or getting any of the money back.”

The Sheriff’s Office is asking those who receive scam calls to avoid calling 911 because it can tie up critical resources. Instead, you should call your local police department or sheriff’s office non-emergency number or stop by in-person to make them aware of the situation.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 11

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

Related
Kovasin

"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"

" Break-Ins in Cleveland Neighborhood" Residents of Cleveland are on high alert after a string of car thefts and break-ins occurred in the early hours of the morning on January 18th. One homeowner said as he called the police He's moving carefully around the vehicle, looking for something, his other hand is in the pocket. The hoodie he is wearing is large and covers most of his body, making it hard to discern any other distinguishing features. who wishes to remain anonymous, was able to capture footage of the suspects on his home security camera.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

6-8 suspects break into Cleveland car dealership, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search is on for the 6-8 suspects who broke into a car dealership, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The break-in happened at Auto House at 4771 Pearl Rd. at 1:05 a.m. on Jan. 21, said police. Police said the suspects shattered...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Thief wanted for 2 armed robberies in Canton

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said the same man is wanted for robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. The first robbery happened on Jan. 17 at Bell Stores in the 3800 block of Cleveland Ave. Canton police said the suspect walked into the store around 7:45 a.m.,...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

US Marshals offer reward for the capture of suspected Ohio drug dealer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive 32-year-old Tristin Dent, according to a news release. Dent is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the tent to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspicious vehicle parked in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are a blocking off an area downtown after a suspicious vehicle was located around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle, a black pick-up truck, is parked on E. 3rd Street, between Rockwell and Superior Avenues. Officials said the vehicle is parked suspiciously and possibly has some...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Geauga County firefighter dies unexpectedly

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Thompson Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own following the death of a firefighter. Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 22, according to a department Facebook post. Fanti, a former U.S. Marine, served in the department for four...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

59K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy