Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

Mickles: In Tennessee, Matt McMahon sees blueprint for LSU men's basketball future

In a way, Matt McMahon came face-to-face Saturday afternoon with the basketball team he’s hoping his program will eventually become. Make that in more ways than one. Obviously, LSU isn't Tennessee at this point as everyone saw in the No. 9 Vols’ 77-56 blowout in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center — the Tigers’ sixth consecutive loss and fifth double-digit defeat in a row.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

The Krewe of Tchefuncte to celebrate 50 years this Carnival season

In the 50 years that the Krewe of Tchefuncte has been bringing family-friendly Carnival fun to the banks of the Tchefuncte River in Madisonville, the parade sometimes struggled to entice boat owners to enter as part of the krewe. But that’s not an issue for this year's anniversary event, and the river will be packed nearly end-to-end with boats for one of the town’s signature events.
MADISONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair

Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

12 people shot at Baton Rouge night club Sunday morning, police say

Twelve people were shot inside a lounge on Bennington Avenue early Sunday morning and were brought to the hospital, officials said. The shooting happened at the Dior Bar and Lounge at 4619 Bennington Avenue near College Drive around 1:30 a.m., said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesman. Greater Baton Rouge...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Baton Rouge nightclub shooting that injured 12 was a 'targeted' attack, police say

A mass shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub early Sunday left 12 people injured in a targeted attack that spilled over into throngs of partygoers, authorities said. Gunfire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Dior Bar and Lounge, a small building in a high-traffic area just off College Drive. Nine people suffered non-life-threatening wounds and three were in critical condition, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said at a press conference Sunday afternoon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Honeywell opens probe of apparent leak at Geismar plant, shuts units

Honeywell has opened an investigation into an incident Monday night that local officials described as a leak of dangerous hydrogen fluoride and chlorine gas from the company's plant near Geismar. Honeywell has also shut units at the Mississippi River complex affected by what a company spokesman described Tuesday only as...
GEISMAR, LA

