12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com
LSU football has scheduled a game in Houston for Labor Day weekend of 2027
The LSU football team will face the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium in Houston during the Labor Day weekend of 2027, LSU announced Tuesday. The date and time have yet to be revealed for the game, which will be played in the home of the Houston Texans. LSU and Houston...
NOLA.com
Edna Karr standout chooses LSU walk-on chance ahead of offers from other schools
Edna Karr cornerback Ryan Robinson has enrolled at LSU and will be a preferred walk-on for the Tigers, according to Karr coach Brice Brown. Listed by 247Sports.com as the No. 28 player from Louisiana for the 2023 class, Robinson chose LSU after he received offers from several major college programs during his recruitment.
NOLA.com
Mired in six-game losing streak, can LSU upend Arkansas for a second time in 27 days?
On the evening of Dec. 28, no one could have foreseen what would happen to the LSU and Arkansas basketball teams as they went their separate ways after a closely played Southeastern Conference opener. The first round of their annual home-and-home series went to LSU in a 60-57 upset, giving...
NOLA.com
Mickles: In Tennessee, Matt McMahon sees blueprint for LSU men's basketball future
In a way, Matt McMahon came face-to-face Saturday afternoon with the basketball team he’s hoping his program will eventually become. Make that in more ways than one. Obviously, LSU isn't Tennessee at this point as everyone saw in the No. 9 Vols’ 77-56 blowout in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center — the Tigers’ sixth consecutive loss and fifth double-digit defeat in a row.
NOLA.com
Reggie's bar gets liquor license suspended after death of LSU student Madison Brooks
Officials suspended the liquor license of a popular Tigerland bar visited by an LSU student and a group of young men before the men allegedly raped the woman, then left her in a Baton Rouge subdivision where she was fatally struck by a car. The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and...
NOLA.com
'The Bachelor': Louisiana's Vanessa Dinh, minus 1 rose, exits ABC dating reality series
After a jazzy, high-heel dancing, bead-throwing entrance at "The Bachelor" mansion on Monday night, Louisiana contestant Vanessa Dinh's stay, along with that of nine other contestants, proved a brief one. Dinh, 23, of Baton Rouge, is a 2021 graduate of LSU and a social media marketing specialist for GO Eat...
NOLA.com
The Krewe of Tchefuncte to celebrate 50 years this Carnival season
In the 50 years that the Krewe of Tchefuncte has been bringing family-friendly Carnival fun to the banks of the Tchefuncte River in Madisonville, the parade sometimes struggled to entice boat owners to enter as part of the krewe. But that’s not an issue for this year's anniversary event, and the river will be packed nearly end-to-end with boats for one of the town’s signature events.
NOLA.com
Baton Rouge club shooting: Venue was hosting college party before gunfire injured 12
Moments before gunfire rang out inside a Baton Rouge nightclub early Sunday, video shared to social media showed a festive atmosphere, with dozens of partygoers packed shoulder-to-shoulder on a dance floor as a DJ played. A starkly different scene emerged moments later: A victim lay slumped on the club floor...
NOLA.com
Liquor license suspended for Baton Rouge nightclub after 12 injured in mass shooting
Two days after a mass shooting at a popular Baton Rouge nightclub that injured 12 people, Louisiana's Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announced it has issued an emergency suspension for the bar. ATC commissioner Ernest Legier said Tuesday the agency issued the suspension for Dior Bar & Lounge, citing...
NOLA.com
Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair
Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
NOLA.com
12 people shot at Baton Rouge night club Sunday morning, police say
Twelve people were shot inside a lounge on Bennington Avenue early Sunday morning and were brought to the hospital, officials said. The shooting happened at the Dior Bar and Lounge at 4619 Bennington Avenue near College Drive around 1:30 a.m., said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesman. Greater Baton Rouge...
NOLA.com
Baton Rouge nightclub shooting that injured 12 was a 'targeted' attack, police say
A mass shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub early Sunday left 12 people injured in a targeted attack that spilled over into throngs of partygoers, authorities said. Gunfire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Dior Bar and Lounge, a small building in a high-traffic area just off College Drive. Nine people suffered non-life-threatening wounds and three were in critical condition, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said at a press conference Sunday afternoon.
NOLA.com
Release of toxic chemicals at Honeywell in Geismar prompts highway closures, shelter order
The Honeywell complex near the Ascension/Iberville Parish line had an apparent explosion and leak of toxic hydrogen fluoride and chlorine Monday night but local law enforcement lifted highway closures after the all-clear was given about an hour later, authorities said. Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies said an explosion or loud bang...
NOLA.com
Honeywell opens probe of apparent leak at Geismar plant, shuts units
Honeywell has opened an investigation into an incident Monday night that local officials described as a leak of dangerous hydrogen fluoride and chlorine gas from the company's plant near Geismar. Honeywell has also shut units at the Mississippi River complex affected by what a company spokesman described Tuesday only as...
