ETOnline.com
Tony Bennett Shares Sweet Message to Lady Gaga for History-Making Oscar Nomination
Lady Gaga is getting support from one of her iconic friends! On Tuesday, it was announced that the superstar was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for her single, "Hold My Hand," from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack, and Tony Bennett had to celebrate. "Congratulations to...
ETOnline.com
'Magic Mike's Last Dance': Behind the Scenes With Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek (Exclusive)
Things will get steamy when Magic Mike's Last Dance drops next month, but not before ET gives fans this exclusive first look behind the scenes of the third installment of the popular franchise!. "It's very physically challenging," star Salma Hayek previously told ET about the upcoming film, motioning all the...
ETOnline.com
Jimmy Kimmel Reflects on His Show's 20th Anniversary and Nervously Interviewing George Clooney (Exclusive)
Jimmy Kimmel will take a nostalgic trip down television's memory lane on Thursday, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Jimmy Kimmel Live by replicating his show's first-ever episode. ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with Kimmel ahead of his milestone episode. "I had the displeasure of sitting down and forcing myself to...
ETOnline.com
Kelly Ripa Roasts Mark Consuelos For Things He Allegedly Said While She Was in Labor
Kelly Ripa doesn't think her husband, Mark Consuelos, was the most supportive while she was in labor. The 52-year-old TV personality commented on a recent headline about a man asking women for things their partner said to them while giving birth that helped them get through the experience. The account...
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
ETOnline.com
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Rock Matching Looks With Baby Royce
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma love a matching moment! Wilson took to her Instagram Story over the weekend to share photos of her and Agruma in coordinating Valentino outfits as they posed with baby Royce. The sweet snaps see Wilson in a black and beige printed wrap dress while Agruma...
ETOnline.com
Kylie Jenner Confirms the Pronunciation of Her Son's Name
Kylie Jenner is setting the record straight on her and Travis Scott's son's name. The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share that her son's name, Aire, is pronounced: "air." On Saturday, Jenner -- for the first time -- shared photos of her nearly 1-year-old son's face. The caption simply...
ETOnline.com
Austin Butler Pays Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley Following Oscar Nomination for 'Elvis'
On Tuesday, Austin Butler officially became an Oscar nominee thanks to his award-winning portrayal of Elvis Presley. While celebrating his first-ever Academy Award nomination for his turn in Elvis, he also paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley, who died at the age of 54 less than two weeks prior on Jan. 12.
ETOnline.com
'David & Annie: After the 90 Days': David and Annie Explore Possibly Having Kids (Exclusive)
David and Annie are thinking about having children. In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, the couple discusses taking a big step in their relationship which they previously hadn't considered before. David, 54, already has three kids with his ex-wife while Annie...
ETOnline.com
Alec Baldwin Returns to Instagram Following 'Rust' Charges, Posts Pic of Son and Wife Hilaria
Alec Baldwin is back on Instagram with wholesome family content. In his first post since it was announced he would face involuntary manslaughter charges, the 64-year-old actor shared a look at his home life. "The old 'let me give you a back rub' ploy. Potato chips to follow," he captioned...
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Shows Newborn Daughter Esti's Face in New Photo
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby girl has stepped into the spotlight and already proven she's an adorable little thief, because she's stolen everyone's hearts!. The 37-year-old model on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared the first close-up photo of Esti Maxine Stephens. In the photo, the little one's enjoying a few Z's while in Teigen's comforting arms. She captioned the photo, "[L]ook at u out here lookin like a baby."
ETOnline.com
Nia Long Says Will Smith 'Carried a Burden' to Represent Perfection: 'It's Hard Growing Up in This Business'
Nia Long is sending some love and support to her former co-star, Will Smith. In an interview with Yahoo, the Missing star commended Smith on how he's handled his many years in the spotlight. "I will always love him and he's had an incredible career, and he's carried a burden...
ETOnline.com
Drew Barrymore Surprises Allison Williams by Dressing Up as M3GAN
Allison Williams didn't know she would be speaking with M3GAN when she arrived at The Drew Barrymore Show. In a clip from Wednesday's episode, the film's star and executive producer is surprised to see Barrymore dressed as the film's spooky AI doll. In the clip, Barrymore is dressed in the...
ETOnline.com
Pamela Anderson Claims Tim Allen Flashed Her on 'Home Improvement' Set, Actor Denies Allegation
In her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela,Pamela Anderson opens up about the ups and downs of her life, loves and career -- including an upsetting incident that she claims happened on the set of Home Improvement in 1991. Anderson played Lisa the Tool Girl on the first two seasons of the...
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Jenny Snaps at Big Ed as Liz Claims She's 'Done for Good' With Him
Big Ed certainly didn't make any friends during the taping of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s tell-all special. The conclusion of the four-part special aired on TLC on Sunday and featured his castmates confronting him about his behavior as well as his fiancée, Liz, telling cameras she was ready to leave him for good.
ETOnline.com
2023 Oscar Nominations Snubs and Surprises: Andrea Riseborough, 'Nope,' Tom Cruise
As the Oscars prepare to bring another awards season to a close, it's not without its own mix of snubs and surprises. On Tuesday, Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams revealed the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards, and there were definitely a few names missing from the final list and some unexpected additions that many didn't see coming.
Pregnant Rumer Willis Sweetly Cradles Her Growing Baby Bump During Hospital Visit In LA: Photo
Expecting momma! The House Bunny star Rumer Willis, 34, looked adorable as she cradled her growing pregnant belly while leaving the doctor’s office in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Rumer looked cozy, yet chic, as she rocked a pair of black leggings and a beige long-sleeve blouse. The 34-year-old made sure to accessorize her look with a matching cream-colored sweater, black suede Birkenstock clogs, and white crew socks. While she walked through the parking lot of the hospital, Rumer appeared in good spirits in anticipation of her first baby.
ETOnline.com
Eddie Murphy Reveals If He Approves of His Children's Significant Others (Exclusive)
Eddie Murphy may play dad roles more often, but his characters rarely reflect his real-life experiences. The father of 10 opened up about his family while talking to ET about his upcoming film,You People, a Netflix comedy from writer-director Kenya Barris. Murphy plays the overbearing father of a smitten Lauren London, whose romance goes awry when she introduces her parents to her boyfriend.
ETOnline.com
Why Madonna's Biopic Starring Julia Garner Has Been Scrapped -- For Now
Madonna's life story will not be hitting the big screen anytime soon. ET confirms that the 64-year-old singer's biopic -- which Madonna was slated to direct -- is no longer in development at Universal Pictures. The news comes after Madonna announced last week that she was embarking on an international...
