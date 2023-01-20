ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ETOnline.com

Tony Bennett Shares Sweet Message to Lady Gaga for History-Making Oscar Nomination

Lady Gaga is getting support from one of her iconic friends! On Tuesday, it was announced that the superstar was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for her single, "Hold My Hand," from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack, and Tony Bennett had to celebrate. "Congratulations to...
ETOnline.com

Kelly Ripa Roasts Mark Consuelos For Things He Allegedly Said While She Was in Labor

Kelly Ripa doesn't think her husband, Mark Consuelos, was the most supportive while she was in labor. The 52-year-old TV personality commented on a recent headline about a man asking women for things their partner said to them while giving birth that helped them get through the experience. The account...
ETOnline.com

Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Rock Matching Looks With Baby Royce

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma love a matching moment! Wilson took to her Instagram Story over the weekend to share photos of her and Agruma in coordinating Valentino outfits as they posed with baby Royce. The sweet snaps see Wilson in a black and beige printed wrap dress while Agruma...
ETOnline.com

Kylie Jenner Confirms the Pronunciation of Her Son's Name

Kylie Jenner is setting the record straight on her and Travis Scott's son's name. The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share that her son's name, Aire, is pronounced: "air." On Saturday, Jenner -- for the first time -- shared photos of her nearly 1-year-old son's face. The caption simply...
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen Shows Newborn Daughter Esti's Face in New Photo

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby girl has stepped into the spotlight and already proven she's an adorable little thief, because she's stolen everyone's hearts!. The 37-year-old model on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared the first close-up photo of Esti Maxine Stephens. In the photo, the little one's enjoying a few Z's while in Teigen's comforting arms. She captioned the photo, "[L]ook at u out here lookin like a baby."
ETOnline.com

Drew Barrymore Surprises Allison Williams by Dressing Up as M3GAN

Allison Williams didn't know she would be speaking with M3GAN when she arrived at The Drew Barrymore Show. In a clip from Wednesday's episode, the film's star and executive producer is surprised to see Barrymore dressed as the film's spooky AI doll. In the clip, Barrymore is dressed in the...
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rumer Willis Sweetly Cradles Her Growing Baby Bump During Hospital Visit In LA: Photo

Expecting momma! The House Bunny star Rumer Willis, 34, looked adorable as she cradled her growing pregnant belly while leaving the doctor’s office in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Rumer looked cozy, yet chic, as she rocked a pair of black leggings and a beige long-sleeve blouse. The 34-year-old made sure to accessorize her look with a matching cream-colored sweater, black suede Birkenstock clogs, and white crew socks. While she walked through the parking lot of the hospital, Rumer appeared in good spirits in anticipation of her first baby.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Eddie Murphy Reveals If He Approves of His Children's Significant Others (Exclusive)

Eddie Murphy may play dad roles more often, but his characters rarely reflect his real-life experiences. The father of 10 opened up about his family while talking to ET about his upcoming film,You People, a Netflix comedy from writer-director Kenya Barris. Murphy plays the overbearing father of a smitten Lauren London, whose romance goes awry when she introduces her parents to her boyfriend.
ETOnline.com

Why Madonna's Biopic Starring Julia Garner Has Been Scrapped -- For Now

Madonna's life story will not be hitting the big screen anytime soon. ET confirms that the 64-year-old singer's biopic -- which Madonna was slated to direct -- is no longer in development at Universal Pictures. The news comes after Madonna announced last week that she was embarking on an international...
NEW YORK STATE

