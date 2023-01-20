Read full article on original website
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
Cooks Who Care Launches Break the Ice Nights, a Community Driven Charity Dinner SeriesMarilyn Johnson
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted SeveralThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWilmington, DE
49ers vs Eagles NFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Area Man Wins Thousands on The Price is Right
How many times have you stayed home from work or school because you were sick and watched The Price is Right? Too many to count, right? Yup, me too. Watching the popular CBS game show was the best part about being home sick. I would wait for 11am and turn it up so I wouldn't miss a thing. I would always think I could do much better than the contestants, especially when they would play PLINKO...my all time favorite Price is Right game.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Restaurant Closes Its Doors After 14 Years
Relish, a restaurant that was located in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood for more than a decade, has officially closed. The eatery served its last customers on Sunday (Jan. 22). It’s food like this we will miss:. As the Philadelphia Inquirer reports, “With southern cuisine, live jazz, a...
Wokworks opens in Fishtown, 10th location in all
Wokworks is now open in Fishtown after the grand opening of its new flagship take-out-delivery restaurant. The new location, the 10th for husband-and-wife owners Brennan and Samantha Foxman, features the largest menu yet for the chain. When he was still in college, Brennan traveled abroad, and fell in love with...
SEPTA trolley derails in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA trolley derailed at the start of its service Tuesday morning.Chopper 3 was over the scene at Woodland Avenue and South 50th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.Just before 7 a.m., the trolley derailed when it was heading out of a tunnel and beginning its route, according to SEPTA.There were no passengers aboard and no one was injured.Service to trolley route 34 may be affected.
billypenn.com
$400k spend for Gym; What’s the READI delay?; Another St. Joe’s merger | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. API PA backs Helen Gym for mayor, pledging $400k spend. Pa.’s statewide Asian American civil rights and advocacy organization is backing former Councilmember Helen...
‘Essen North,’ Second Outpost of Popular Jewish Bakery, to Open Late Spring
The newest location from James Beard-nominated pastry chef, Tova du Plessis, will be serving up its signature baked goods on W Berks St.
knightcrier.org
The brains behind Fox 29’s “Good Day Philidelphia”
“Breakfast with Bob” and “Dr.Mike” are some segments you might recognize from a popular morning show. For Fox 29’s 8am and 9am hours of Good Day Philadelphia, Liana Daywalt is the heart of this operation. Having a lot of responsibilities in her job as a producer,...
Hey Lucky Traveler, Wawa’s Bringing Its Stores to You
A Wawa “Travel Center” is coming, according to Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens. Gheysens announced Wawa’s new direction at a Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia’s 2023 Economic Outlook, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Philadelphia’s Chinatown celebrates the ‘Year of the Rabbit’ amid rising Asian hate, ‘76 Place’ disagreements
Thousands welcomed the “Year of the Rabbit” this weekend during Lunar New Year celebrations in Philadelphia’s Chinatown. The streets were packed Sunday with families celebrating the occasion, with fireworks and dancing lions to complete the scene that started at the corner of 10th and Spring St.. Volunteer...
CNET
Best Internet Providers in Philadelphia: Verizon or Xfinity
It's hard to say you're spoiled for choice when it comes to internet providers in Philadelphia. Unfortunately, you'll likely need to make a decision between just two: Verizon, which may include Fios and 5G home internet, or Xfinity. The lack of providers in your area may be disappointing, but thankfully those available are very good.
wilmtoday.com
Best Places to Live in Wilmington, DE!
We’ve highlighted so many amazing things to DO in Wilmington, but an even better question is… where should you LIVE? We’ve got you covered! We know the city has a ton of options, so we honed in on apartment buildings for this edition. Take a look at our list of some of the best places to live in Wilmington, DE!
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Pennsylvania?
Jeff Yass is a businessman and investor from Pennsylvania, known for his success in the financial industry. He is the co-founder and managing director of Susquehanna International Group (SIG), a global quantitative trading and market-making firm based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.
Jerry Blavat Dies: ‘The Geator With The Heater’, A Philadelphia Radio Advocate For Early R&B Artists, Was 82
Jerry Blavat, a fast-talking DJ in Philadelphia who was a staunch backer of R&B in an era where “race records” weren’t mainstream, died Friday at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital in Philadelphia. His death was confirmed by his close friend A.J. Mattia and Keely Stahl, the latter his companion of more than 30 years. The cause of death was from complications caused by myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune neuromuscular disease. He was 82 and worked up until recently, when he canceled several long-running live events. However, he was still heard regularly on his own Geator Gold Radio network, and on his weekly Saturday night...
PA Amish Tourist Spot Famous For Shoofly Pie Hits Market For $2.4M
You could own the recipe for "the best" Shoofly pie and a famous Lancaster County Amish tourist attraction with all the equipment to bake it for $2.4 million, according to a recent real estate listing with Weichert. A beloved bakery that is known as the home to "America's Best Shoofly...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in Cherry Hill, NJ
- When you're out and about in Cherry Hill, NJ, you will find plenty of great places to get your hands on delicious pizza. But which ones are the best?. Tutti Toscani By Lamberti is a casual BYOB Italian restaurant in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The family-owned eatery specializes in pasta, veal, and seafood dishes. This eatery offers takeout and delivery services. The restaurant also accepts credit cards. Guests can enjoy a wide selection of appetizers, soups, salads, and desserts. The menu features a variety of regional Italian fare, including brick oven pizza, thin crust, risotto, and house-made desserts. There are vegetarian and gluten-free options available. This family-run restaurant boasts an intimate atmosphere, accommodating staff, and a wide range of reasonably priced dishes.
With More Locations Closing, Regal Downingtown Now One of Few Remaining Regal Cinemas in Southeastern PA
Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, is planning to close 39 movie theaters throughout the country, including two in the Philadelphia suburbs, but the sole Chester County location is not among them, writes Michael Tanenbaum for the Philly Voice. The nation’s second-biggest movie theater chain announced in September that...
Philadelphia Radio Icon, Jerry Blavat, dead at 82
Philadelphia has lost a legend. Iconic Radio Personality and Entertainer Jerry Blavat has passed away. The man known as “The Geator with The Heater” and “The Boss With The Hot Sauce” has been a part of the Philadelphia and South Jersey radio and music scene ever since he was a dancer on “Bandstand” at the […]
Popular TV Shows Set in Philadelphia: Your City on Screen
Philadelphia, the largest city in the state of Pennsylvania, has been the backdrop for many popular television shows over the years. From dramatic dramas to comedic sitcoms, these shows have captured the essence of the city and its residents.
Philadelphia - The City of Brotherly Love
PHILADELPHIA, PA - Philadelphia is one of the oldest cities in the United States. It is located in the Northeastern country, just a few hours away from New York City. This city has a rich history and a variety of nicknames.
Upscale restaurant coming to Northern Liberties
SIN Philadelphia steakhouse will open this year at 1102 Germantown Ave. in Northern Liberties, on the ground level of a 51-unit apartment complex that will also open in 2023. SIN is an acronym for Steak Italian Nightlife, and aims to open in September. The 4,750-square-foot space will feature a main...
