Over the weekend, the Binghamton Black Bears were away from home for both games for the first time since November and split a pair of road warrior matchups. The Bears opened up with a 6-5 loss at the Mammoth as Elmira slotted a goal with 24 seconds left in the game. The game started as former Bear MJ Maerkl scored just under two minutes in. The Bears responded, but the Mammoth finished the game with three of the final four goals to earn themselves their first win over Binghamton ever.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO