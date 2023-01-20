Read full article on original website
Weltz Earns America East Rookie of the Week for BU Women's Basketball
The Binghamton university women's basketball team has earned yet another award as redshirt freshman Jadyn Weltz was tabbed as the America East Rookie of the Week. This is the fifth time a Bearcat has received this honor as Ella Wanzer is a three-time winner while Weltz picks up her second award and the first since the first week of the season.
Weekend Recap: Bears Split Pair of Road Games
Over the weekend, the Binghamton Black Bears were away from home for both games for the first time since November and split a pair of road warrior matchups. The Bears opened up with a 6-5 loss at the Mammoth as Elmira slotted a goal with 24 seconds left in the game. The game started as former Bear MJ Maerkl scored just under two minutes in. The Bears responded, but the Mammoth finished the game with three of the final four goals to earn themselves their first win over Binghamton ever.
Construction-Based Trade School Coming to Binghamton's East Side
Opportunities for area residents to get into various construction trades will be coming to the city of Binghamton's East Side in the near future, according to an announcement from Mayor Jared Kraham Monday morning. 89 Robinson Street in the City of Binghamton will become the new site of a construction...
Multiple Binghamton University Buildings Closed Due to Power Outage
Binghamton University is currently experiencing a power outage. The University notes, the outage is affecting the University's East Gym, Campus Pre-School and Institute for Child Development, which is being caused by an electrical voltage issue in the system. Contractors are on site working to restore the power. The buildings will...
Vestal Student Artists Get Regional Scholastic Art Awards Recognition
Four Vestal students, three from the high school and one from the middle school, were recognized in the 80th Scholastic Art Awards. Seniors Sophie Chiu and Kara Dhakal received Gold Key Awards. Chiu won the award in the drawing category for "Concealed," a charcoal piece. Dhakal's Gold Key was for...
100 Years Ago: January 23, 2023
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, it was announced that construction of the new High Street Methodist Episcopal Church is planned to begin by the end of this year. The site is located on Vestal Avenue at the end of High Street.
Binghamton Man Sentenced for Stealing Vehicle, Television
A Binghamton man was sentenced in court Tuesday morning after he pleaded guilty to stealing a vehicle in Pennsylvania and driving it to Vestal where he stole a television. Mitchell McComas was sentenced to 1.5 to 3 years in state prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd degree.
Openings and Closures for January 23, 2023
Some organizations and businesses will be opening later on Monday, January 23rd. The Broome County Library is scheduled to open at 1 p.m. SUNY Broome will open at 11 a.m. Courses that start earlier than 11 a.m. will start in-progress and end at their normal time. Students with questions should contact their professors for further guidance. The Ice Center will remain open unless a state of emergency with a travel ban is issued for the City of Binghamton by Broome County.
Two Charged After Shots Fired in Endicott
The Endicott Police Department says two men have been arrested and charged after shots were fired in Endicott on January 14th. The department says 18-year-old Jahiem J. Howard of Endicott and 20-year-old Sincere D. Chandler of Syracuse were charged with Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree. On January 14th around...
Binghamton Man Facing Drug Charges
The Broome County Sheriff's Office says a 23-year-old Binghamton man is facing drug charges. According to the sheriff's office, Haven M. Strong is accused of knowingly entering the sheriff's correctional facility with a quantity of a controlled substance. Strong was charged with one count each of Criminal Possession of a...
Police Investigating Armed Robbery in Endicott
The Endicott Police Department is investigating armed robbery that occurred in the Village on January 18th. According to the Department, the robbery occurred at around 2:00 p.m. at a grocery-mart at 147 Washington Avenue. The department says three people in dark clothing, wearing hoods and masks entered the store and...
Owego Helps Rudin Family Rebuild After Fire
A few months ago, tragedy struck an Owego family when their generational farm was destroyed in a fire. But today, community members came together to help the Rudin family get back on their feet. "It's an emotional experience. But also it's a time of looking forward to something new," said...
Tioga County Sheriff's Office Blotter
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office announces arrests in the county for various incidents. A Newark Valley man was charged after an investigation into a motor vehicle crash at 12:37 a.m. on January 7 on State Route 17 in the Town of Nichols. Eric E. Farrell was charged with DWI and...
Pennsylvania Man Found Guilty on Weapon Charge
A Montrose, Pennsylvania man was found guilty of a weapon charge in court Monday morning. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Jason E. Gerhard was found guilty of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree. This stems from an incident in February 2022 on Patch Road in...
Endicott Police Charge Man After Separate Incidents on January 11th
The Endicott Police Department has charged a man with several charges after two separate incidents on January 11th. The department says David Scanlin, who has no permanent address, was charged with Burglary in the 3rd degree, Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, and Arson in the 3rd degree. The first...
Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar Speaks at Rotary on Vision for Administration
Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar stopped by the Binghamton rotary club on Tuesday afternoon to share his plan for his new administration moving forward. The Sheriff shared what he calls his Community "F.I.R.S.T" plan, which entails bolstering the staffing at the County jail, as well as helping strengthen the connection between the department and the community, to help continue to solve crimes like that of the hit and run which took place on the firs day of the sheriffs new administration.
City Garbage Bags Now Available for Purchase Online for Binghamton Residents
A new pilot program is coming to the City of Binghamton and it involves city garbage bags. The program involves blue City garbage bags available for online purchase and delivery through Amazon. Bags can continue to be sold at local grocery stores, pharmacies, and City Hall. If residents choose to...
Small Community Fund Brings New Equipment to Eastern Broome EMS, Applications Begin for 2023
On Tuesday afternoon Eastern Broome EMS became the latest beneficiary of the Broome County Small Community Fund. The grant program, which was established in 2018, has helped fund over 50 projects for organizations across Broome County. Today County Executive Jason Garnar announced a new ambulance, and automatic CPR machine for...
