FOX 40 News WICZ TV

FBI blames North Korea for $100 million crypto heist

The FBI on Monday evening blamed North Korean government-linked hackers for stealing $100 million in cryptocurrency last June from a California-based firm. The North Korean operatives this month laundered over $60 million of the money stolen in the June hack, according to the FBI statement. The bureau said "a portion" of the $60 million was frozen, but did not specify how much.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Chase closes some New York ATMs early because of 'rising crime'

Citing "rising crime and vagrancy," Chase Bank has shuttered 24-hour access to some of its New York ATMs. Select ATM vestibules are closing at 5 pm or 6 pm, aligning more closely with normal branch hours, the bank tweeted in response to a complaint last week. A JPMorgan Chase spokesperson said some other ATMs are closing at 10 pm.
