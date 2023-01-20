Mother pleads for justice after son shot and killed 4 months ago in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A mother mourning her son after he was shot and killed in the capital city, and she is still looking for justice four months later.

“His life just ended too soon, too soon,” mother LaToya Seahorn said.

It’s a phone call that every mother dreads, that their one and only son has been shot and killed.

“I hear about it all the time people getting murdered in the streets, but I never thought that would happen to me, I never thought I would be going through it,” Seahorn said.

This was the case for LaToya Seahorn, when her son, Aukemian Spencer, was shot and killed on Jonesboro Road in Little Rock, on Sept. 9.

“He was so young, no parent should have to go through this, to bury their child at 18,” stated Seahorn.

LaToya Seahorn said her son grew up loving sports and was always so fun to be around.

“He was always joking and playing around, he died two weeks before his 19th birthday,” Seahorn said.

She said his loss has been absolutely devastating for the family.

“Angry, still angry, heartbroken, I’m just, I don’t know…lost. It doesn’t seem real, it still doesn’t seem real,” Seahorn stated.

Even after four months have passed, LaToya Seahorn says it is still surreal.

“I mean I’m still kind of shocked still now, still after 4 months it is still unbelievable that I will never get to see him, hear his voice, anything,” Seahorn said.

She said she will finally have some relief after her family receives justice.

“Just peace for him, peace for my family. no more worrying and just confused and so many questions on why, so I think I will finally be more at peace when they find out who did it,” Seahorn said.

If anyone has any information that could help lead Little Rock Police to an arrest, please give them a call.

