Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Wall Street bet behind Ithaca’s Green New Deal
This story first appeared in The American Prospect and New York Focus, a nonprofit newsroom investigating how power works in New York state. It was written by editor-at-large Lee Harris. Sign up for their newsletter here. ITHACA, N.Y.—In 2019, Ithaca, New York, a lush college town bounded by giant gorges,...
Community Justice Center announces staff hire, fills data analyst position
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Community Justice Center (CJC) now has two employees working to implement the public safety reforms of Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca. Matthew Davids has been hired as a Data Analyst for the CJC on Tuesday, bringing to an end a hiring process that began in July 2021. Monalita Smiley, the CJC’s Project Director, has been the sole figure at the city-county collaborative since early 2022.
County, CDC raises local COVID-19 health alert level after recent uptick in cases
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Centers for Disease Control and Tompkins County have both raised the COVID-19 health alert level to “medium” from “low” after the latest aggressive variant of the coronavirus has become the most prevalent form of COVID-19 in New York. There was no updated masking policy accompanying the announcement (Tompkins County’s mask advisory was dropped in June 2022), but officials encouraged the public to receive updated booster shots of the vaccine.
Local Cornell Cooperative Extension gets $3.5 million to lead Southern Tier clean energy efforts
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Cornell Cooperative Extension in Tompkins County was one of four Cooperative Extension locations chosen to “lead statewide efforts to establish a network of Regional Clean Energy Hubs” according to an announcement from the extension last week. Tompkins County’s CCE was chosen by NYSERDA along...
The community weighs in on the future of Route 13
ITHACA, N.Y. — New York State Route 13, from about the areas of where it intersects with Cascadilla Street to where it crosses Fall Creek near Ithaca High School, is a stretch of highway that makes bikers and pedestrians skittish, drivers frustrated, and draws a rough divide between Cayuga Lake’s waterfront and the Northside and Fall Creek neighborhoods. One of the most trafficked lengths of roadway in the city, it also sees the highest frequency of accidents in Ithaca, according to City officials.
Tompkins Chamber cuts ribbon on new West End headquarters
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins Chamber and Convention & Visitors Bureau finally got to cut a ribbon for its own new office space, located at 124 Brindley Street in the West End of Ithaca. Attending the ceremony were elected officials from the City of Ithaca and Tompkins County Legislature, community members...
Weather: Widespread, moderate snowfall tonight through Monday morning
ITHACA, N.Y. — You still have a few hours to dig out the shovels and grab the snow brush from the car before it gets a wintry shell. A coastal storm system is likely to drop several inches of snow across Upstate tonight into tomorrow, in what’s been something of a rarity so far this winter. A second storm is likely to impact the region Wednesday into Thursday.
City trying to compile years of Common Council meeting minutes missing from website
ITHACA, N.Y.—When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the patterns of daily life and launched the world into crisis mode, there was a widespread breakdown in the City of Ithaca’s system to make the meeting minutes of its governing bodies available to the wider public—though videos of the meetings have been consistently posted. The issue is still yet to be resolved, but city officials say they’re working on it.
Linden Ave closed Jan. 18 for tree removal
ITHACA, N.Y.—Linden Avenue will be closed between 7:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. for tree removal work. Local traffic needing to access Linden Street between 211 Linden Avenue and Mitchell Street should use Bool Street to get around the work zone.
PEDC Recap: Common Council prepares for short-term rental legislation
ITHACA, N.Y.—To open 2023, it was another relatively short meeting for the city of Ithaca Planning and Economic Development Committee. While a relatively short meeting as these meet-ups go, The Ithaca Voice is here to give you the summary anyway—after all, a five-minute read is a more efficient use of your day than watching an 80-minute meeting. For those who like to glance at the agenda associated with these writeups, that very modest 14-page PDF can be viewed here.
Police looking for suspect in Saturday night stabbing
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police are looking for a suspect in connection with a stabbing incident that took place Saturday night in Ithaca. According to a police press release from Sgt. Thomas Condzella, around 7:35 p.m. on Jan. 21, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 100 block of Chestnut Street.
Tompkins County challenging findings in FCC’s broadband maps
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. — Tompkins County has filed a challenge against the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) draft maps depicting gaps in broadband access throughout the county. The FCC has an inaccurate read on around 1,200 addresses, which its maps say have access to broadband when they don’t, according to county officials.
Tuesday’s slippery conditions in Ithaca leave many sore, battered
ITHACA, N.Y.—After a warm early morning of rain was met with a sudden drop into freezing temperatures on Tuesday morning, a sheet of ice covered the sidewalks and streets of Ithaca and the surrounding area. “I could have ice skated on the sidewalk this morning,” Ithaca resident David West...
Ithaca Bed Bath & Beyond closing its doors as part of nationwide cutbacks
ITHACA, N.Y.—After seemingly months of 70% sale signs in the windows, it was announced that the Ithaca Bed Bath & Beyond store will be closing permanently, as part of a nationwide reduction in stores that will impact eight locations in New York, including the Ithaca location at 131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway along Route 13.
Hearing leaves some unanswered questions about ICSD school threat concerns
ITHACA, N.Y.—An anticipated day of testimony in New York State Supreme Court ended without many definitive answers Wednesday, as only one member of the Ithaca City School District administration was called for questioning during a hearing about the shooting threat made on a school bus in late October. The...
Op-ed: DCI and CTA response to RPS Investigation, Mayor Lewis and Alderperson Brock
This is an op-ed written by Laura Branca, project director for the Dorothy Cotton Institute, and Anke Wessels, executive director of the Center for Transformative Action in relation to the City of Ithaca’s investigation into the Reimagining Public Safety report. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com.
Tompkins Connect’s Fab 5 nominations open until Feb. 6
This is a community announcement. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Tompkins Connect is now accepting nominations for the 8th Annual Fab5 Young Professional Awards! The Fab5 Awards celebrate the achievement of young professionals in Tompkins County, ages 21-40, who go above and beyond in their respective fields and have made a significant impact in our community over the last year.
Southside Community Center eyes kitchen expansion project with new funding
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Southside Community Center provides a plethora of essential afterschool and preteen programming to hundreds of families every week, plus monthly community meals, a food pantry and ready-to-take fresh, free meals for community members on the streets among other programming. They hope to expand that with a recently approved influx of funding that will help improve the center’s cooking area.
Ethics investigation slows as more conflict of interest allegations arise from emails
ITHACA, N.Y. — The City of Ithaca and the Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board (TCEAB) appear wedged in a stalemate. The TCEAB has been investigating a wide-ranging ethics complaint filed by City of Ithaca Alderperson Cynthia Brock since May. But over the last four months, the city has continued to argue that, on most fronts, the TCEAB lacks the authority to conduct the investigation it has undertaken primarily into Ithaca’s Reimagining Public Safety initiative, and the conduct of former Mayor Svante Myrick.
All Common Council seats are up for election this year, setting up potential for big change in city government
ITHACA, N.Y.—In addition to the Mayor’s office being up for election in 2023, all of Ithaca’s Common Council seats will be up for grabs — an event that happens once every 10 years in city politics — setting up the potential for a massive reshuffling of Ithaca’s elected representatives.
The Ithaca Voice
Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
809K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.https://ithacavoice.com/
Comments / 0