ITHACA, N.Y.—To open 2023, it was another relatively short meeting for the city of Ithaca Planning and Economic Development Committee. While a relatively short meeting as these meet-ups go, The Ithaca Voice is here to give you the summary anyway—after all, a five-minute read is a more efficient use of your day than watching an 80-minute meeting. For those who like to glance at the agenda associated with these writeups, that very modest 14-page PDF can be viewed here.

ITHACA, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO