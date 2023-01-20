ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Salina man arrested for distribution of methamphetamine

By Knss Staff
 4 days ago

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested a man for suspected distribution of methamphetamine. The arrest was the result of a joint investigation by the KBI and the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, KBI agents arrested Gregory “Bo” Westfall, 55, of Salina, at a hotel in the 3900 block of S. 9th St. in Salina.
Westfall was arrested for alleged distribution, or possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. The crime is suspected to have occurred in November 2022 in Dickinson County.

After KBI agents arrested Westfall, they received consent to search a hotel room that was rented by an associate of Westfall. Agents observed drug paraphernalia in the room. They obtained a warrant to search the hotel room. The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) and the Salina Police Department assisted by offering K-9 officers to aid in the search.

During the search they uncovered methamphetamine, counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to be laced with fentanyl, and an illegal firearm. A woman was also detained for questioning.

Westfall was booked into the Dickinson County Jail. Additional charges are pending.  The investigation is ongoing.

