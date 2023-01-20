Read full article on original website
The Last of Us Episode 2 Featured a Sneaky Uncharted Easter Egg
HBO's The Last of Us snuck in an easter egg in Episode 2 that stems from Naughty Dog's incredibly popular PlayStation game Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. Although we're only two episodes into The Last of Us, HBO's latest series has already been tucking away some secrets for fans to discover. In the pilot of The Last of Us, the show featured a callback to Naughty Dog's 2020 sequel The Last of Us Part 2 that may have been easily missed. With Episode 2, this trend continued once again, but this time, director Neil Druckmann opted to hide a subtle reference to Uncharted.
The Walking Dead's Final Season Stays on Netflix Top 10 With 11.8 Million Hours Watched
Netflix subscribers watched The Walking Dead Season 11 for 11.8 million hours between January 16th and January 23rd, its second week in the streamer's weekly Top 10. More than 16 months after it first started airing on AMC, the 24-episode eleventh and final season of cable's top zombie drama joined the first ten seasons on Netflix after leaving AMC+ earlier this month. The Walking Dead: Season 11 debuted in the ninth spot on the Netflix Top 10 with 17.94 million hours watched (week of January 9th-15th), dropping to tenth place and 11.8 million hours watched in the TV English category. Currently dominating the list in the top two spots are Netflix originals Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 and Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2.
The Last of Us Cut a Global Infection Montage
The Last of Us fans were treated to an in-depth explainer at the start of HBO's second episode, revealing even more about the initial spread of the Cordyceps fungal infection. This opening scene showed that the initial source of the infection was not only Jakarta, Indonesia, a piece of information that's new/different from the video games, but when crafting the first season the series nearly took this infection spread global with a huge, worldwide montage. Speaking on the latest episode of The Last of Us podcast from HBO, executive producers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann opened up about how they cut this key visual.
Naruto Promo Teases Boruto's Code Arc Premiere
It's almost time, everyone. If you have been waiting for the Boruto manga to tackle the Code arc, then you will be thriving soon. After all, the show's team confirmed the arc would drop in 2023, and now the first episode titles for the big saga have gone live. The...
My Hero Academia Art Explores Bakugo's Competitive Side With Deku
My Hero Academia has seen the relationship between Bakugo and Deku change astronomically over the course of the Shonen's history, with the two in the anime adaptation reaching a point where "Murder God Dynamight" is desperately attempting to make sure that the current wielder of One For All is a-ok. Now, an assistant to creator Kohei Horikoshi has taken the opportunity to take fans back to the earlier days of the two Class 1-A heroes, as the anime series is present them with some serious challenges in their immediate future.
Girls Trip 2 Officially Confirmed, Plot and Cast Details Revealed at Sundance
Girls Trip 2 is officially happening. On Monday, Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote 2017's Girls Trip with Kenya Barris told Variety at the Sundance Film Festival that the sequel is happening and that they are looking at sending the film's characters to Ghana for the second film. According to Oliver, the sequel will see the return of original cast members Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish as they make their way to Afrochella, an annual music and arts festival held in the West African country in December. A script for the project has not yet been submitted.
Creed III: Jonathan Majors Says Michael B. Jordan Hit Him for Real "A Few Times"
LJonathan Majors has been having quite the renaissance over the past few years. The actor first rose to fame with The Last Black Man in San Francisco and has made a name for himself ever since. Majors has already been cast in major roles in two major franchises, with Marvel Studios casting him as the villain of The Multiverse Saga and Michael B. Jordan casting the actor as the antagonist in Creed 3. So it's safe to say that Majors is booked and busy. Creed 3 looks great from every thing we've seen so far, and the actor looks like he'll be the franchise's best antagonist yet. Majors has been promoting his latest project, Magazine Dreams at Sundance, and the actor has been chatting it up with the press. In a new interview with Deadline, Majors revealed a bunch of things about his upcoming projects including Jordan hitting him for real a few times.
Marvel Reveals the Identity of the Most Important Avenger in the Multiverse
Readers finally learned who the mysterious Avenger Prime is in the pages of Avengers Forever. "Avengers Assemble" is a crossover event between Jason Aaron's Avengers and Avengers Forever titles, marking the end of his multi-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The current-day Avengers are teaming up with heroes from across the multiverse to battle Mephisto and the Multiversal Masters of Evil. One of Marvel's Free Comic Book Day titles last year teased this epic story, while also introducing a figure called Avenger Prime who watches over Avengers Tower at the God Quarry. Marvel teased the revealing of Avenger Prime's identity, and now the time has come to find out who he really is.
Rick and Morty to Recast Voices as Adult Swim Cuts Ties with Star Justin Roiland
Adult Swim has decided to cut ties with Rick And Morty's co-creator Justin Roiland following the domestic violence allegations that arrived with the felony count of domestic battery that he had previously been charged with. The case had been revealed to the general public on January 12th earlier this month, and the Cartoon Network programming block has confirmed that the grandfather and son of the Smith family will be recast in the face of the controversy.
‘The Vampire Diaries’: Klaus Mikaelson’s Major Love Interests All Look Too Similar to Rebekah, Some Fans Think
Some 'The Vampire Diaries' fans are convinced there are deep-seated, familial motivations for Klaus Mikaelson's choices of women.
DC Teases New Aquaman Series... With A Twist
DC is teasing a new Aquaman series – one that will have a big new twist on the usual Aquaman lore!. Right now fans are seeing DC's latest crossover event, "Lazarus Planet" unfold across multiple tie-in comics and one-shot specials – including this week's Lazarus Planet: We Once Were Gods. The one-shot takes a look at various members of the core Justice League roster and how they are dealing with the game-changing event of the Lazarus Volcano erupting, spewing the power-altering Lazarus Resin all over Earth.
Robert Kirkman on a Potential Fear the Walking Dead Comic Book
Could Fear the Walking Dead live on as a comic book? Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson co-created the first spinoff of AMC's The Walking Dead, the original live-action adaptation of Kirkman's Image Comics saga that ended after a 16-year run of 193 issues in 2019. This month, AMC announced Fear's upcoming eighth season would be its last: a final 12 episodes will air over two parts, each consisting of six episodes, beginning May 14th on cable and AMC+ before concluding later in 2023. While a Fear TWD comic book adaptation is "extremely unlikely," Kirkman reveals the chances are "not zero."
Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Says Decision to Make Rey a Palpatine Was "Above My Pay Grade"
One of the biggest mysteries in the Star Wars sequel trilogy centered around Rey's heritage, a mystery that was given conflicting answers over the course of the films. Star Daisy Ridley recently addressed the ultimate reveal that she was a descendent of Emperor Palpatine, offering a relatively diplomatic answer in that there were advantages to various explanations of her character's origins, but that the final decision was out of her hands. While it's possible that Ridley is intentionally trying to skirt any controversial statements, it's also possible she genuinely does appreciate both storytelling avenues, regardless of what backlash on social media might have to say on the matter.
My Hero Academia Promo Teases the Todoroki Family's Overdue Reunion
My Hero Academia's sixth season has brought the War Arc to an end, and the heroes, despite claiming victory against the Paranormal Liberation Front, are picking up the pieces as Hero Society hangs on by a thread. With a good number of crime fighters in the hospital thanks to the wounds they received fighting the likes of Shigaraki, the High-End Nomu, and the over one hundred thousand plus roster of the villainous collective, the next installment of the anime adaptation is preparing to give fans a Todoroki family reunion that has been a long time coming.
Naruto Just Proved Kawaki Can Be a Terrifying Villain
In the world of Naruto, few people have life harder than parents. It seems any kid in the series is fated for war or strife as the Konoha 11 learned years ago. Even in Boruto, the world's peace is only surface level, so it makes raising a good kid hard. Naruto and Hinata have found that out with their own brood, and now their adopted son just showed how even the nicest parents can bring around a devastating child.
Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Speaks Out on Return to Franchise After Rise of Skywalker
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker put a definitive end to the Skywalker Saga, an extended story told over the span of nine films and a handful of tie-in projects in other mediums. The Saga effectively ended with the ninth film in the franchise, the third featuring Daisy Ridley's Rey. Though the character's story arc was brought full circle in the picture, Ridley herself is entirely open to reprising the role if that's something Lucasfilm so desires.
2023 Oscars Nominations Snubbed One of Anime's Most Gorgeous Movies
A new year is here, and of course, that means another chance has come around for the Oscars to snub some of entertainment's best films. From Jordan Peele's Nope to The Woman King, a slew of movies were kept out of the Oscars nomination pool this year. Obviously, anime was shafted yet again as the medium is so often treated, but this year stings worse than ever given the existence of Inu-Oh.
1923 Star Teases Things Don't Get Easier in Second Half of the Season
The first half of 1923's first season has been a rough one for the Dutton family and it doesn't sound like things will get any easier when the series returns next month. According to Brandon Sklenar, who plays Spencer Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel spinoff, things aren't going to get easier for anyone with Spencer heading home in the wake of tragedy back in Montana.
New Assassin's Creed Mirage Rumor Has Good News for Fans
Ubisoft has had a challenging few years, but during this time one thing has remained steady: Assassin's Creed. While there's plenty of debate over whether the quality of the series has dipped as it has gradually transitioned from a linear stealth game to an open-world action RPG series, what isn't up for debate is the series' commercial success. In fact, recent installments like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Assassin's Creed Odyssey are some of the best-selling games in a long-running series with lots of installments. That said, the next mainline installment, Assassin's Creed Mirage, is going to be smaller in scale according to Ubisoft, and because it's going to be different than the last few installments, some fans have wondered how it will compare in terms of quality. Well, according to a new rumor, Ubisoft is expecting the game to do very well, so either it thinks it has another hit on its hands or that people will buy the game no matter what because it's Assassin's Creed.
The Boys Season 4 Teaser Revealed
Since we've yet to get any major news regarding the fourth season of The Boys, Antony Starr took it upon himself to give fans a glimpse at the upcoming season of the breakout Prime Video hit. Featuring Colby Minifie's Ashley Barrett, the newly-minted Vought CEO goes over the company's recent accomplishments, including the fact Homelander's (Starr) approval rating has reached all-time heights despite murdering a civilian in broad daylight.
