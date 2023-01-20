ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baylor lands experienced FCS Quarterback

By Parker Rehm
WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — Former Northern Arizona quarterback RJ Martinez announced he’s joining the Bears after throwing for the second-most passing yards in the Big Sky in 2022.

Martinez began his collegiate career with the Lumberjacks in 2021 when he was named Big Sky Freshman of the Year after a standout freshman season throwing for 1,713 yards and 14 touchdowns.

In 2022 he didn’t slow down either. Martinez averaged 261 yards per game through the air in 2022 to go along with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

