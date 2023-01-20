ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

No. 20 North Carolina State women beat Miami 71-61

WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14CM3m_0kKwTRlJ00

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Saniya Rivers scored 14 points, Mimi Collins and Camille Hobby each added 11 points and No. 20 North Carolina State beat Miami 71-61 on Thursday night.

N.C. State led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter but Miami started the fourth on a 10-2 run, capped by back-to-back 3-pointers by Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder, to get within 59-52. Hobby and Rivers combined to score the next six points and N.C. State led by at least seven points the rest of the way.

Aziaha James added 10 points for N.C. State (14-5, 4-4 ACC), which plays at Louisville on Sunday. River Baldwin played just 12 minutes after suffering an injury in the first half. Baldwin sat on the bench in the second half with a wrap around her right leg.

Diamond Johnson and Madison Hayes each made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to give N.C. State the first double-digit lead of the game at 26-14 early in the second quarter. The Wolfpack held Miami to its lowest scoring quarter of the season in the second frame to build a 35-19 halftime advantage. Miami was just 2-of-10 shooting in the second quarter and N.C. State shot 53% in the half.

Lola Pendande scored 21 points and Haley Cavinder added 15 for Miami (12-7, 5-3), which has the weekend off before playing Boston College on Jan. 26.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Virginia Tech beats Duke 78-75, snaps 7-game slide

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Grant Basile scored 15 of his 24 points in the second half, Sean Pedulla had 16 points and five assists and Virginia Tech beat Duke 78-75 on Monday night to snap a seven-game losing streak. Virginia Tech (12-8, 2-7 ACC) hadn’t won since topping Grambling on Dec. 17. The Hokies are […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
WNCT

Stray kitten found at RDU finds new home, aptly named Boeing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While little is known about his earlier life, a once stray kitten found at Raleigh-Durham International Airport is now settling into his new home with a TSA agent. On a Friday morning in October, passengers headed for a departing flight spotted a small, orange kitten...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

State auditor: I made ‘serious mistake’ leaving accident

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s elected state auditor apologized Monday for leaving the scene of an accident last month after she drove her state-owned vehicle into a parked car, calling it a “serious mistake” and adding she would continue at her job. In a statement released days after the two charges against her became […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Husband and wife dead following house fire east of Raleigh, family says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A husband and wife have died after a Monday house fire in Wake County, the family shared with CBS 17. The man pronounced dead on Monday has been identified by family as 73-year-old Goerge Rizk. On Tuesday, family members said his wife, 60-year-old Diana Rizk had succumbed to her injuries in […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

WNCT

42K+
Followers
30K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy