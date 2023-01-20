ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Defensemen, Andersen help Hurricanes beat Wild 5-2

WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vPPyd_0kKwTQsa00

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brent Burns, Brady Skjei and Jalen Chatfield scored to give Carolina another productive offensive outing from its blueliners while Frederik Andersen was strong in net to help the Hurricanes beat the Minnesota Wild 5-2 on Thursday night.

Burns and Skjei each scored during a three-goal second period for Carolina, while Chatfield added a third goal from a defenseman for the Hurricanes.

Carolina entered the game with 20 goals and 67 points from defensemen since Nov. 25, which was third in the NHL behind Winnipeg and the New York Rangers.

Teuvo Teravainen added a short-handed goal in the second period while Martin Necas scored in the third, helping the Hurricanes blow the game open after a scoreless first period against Marc-Andre Fleury.

Andersen, meanwhile, remained steady all night to finish with 30 saves, including multiple stops that had Carolina fans chanting his name.

Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored for the Wild. Minnesota had won three straight games and earned at least a point in six straight road games, but those streaks ended with Carolina pushing ahead in the second period and then scoring twice early in the third to take a 5-1 lead.

Fleury finished with 24 saves for Minnesota, which led 1-0 on Kaprizov’s putaway at the right post on the power play. But Burns answered less than two minutes later, keeping the puck in the zone and then skating in on Fleury — who had lost his stick and couldn’t poke the puck away — before going forehand-to-backhand for the score.

Skjei followed about 4 1/2 minutes later by squeezing the puck between Fleury’s left shoulder and the post, while Chatfield beat Fleury early in the third with a straightaway shot.

TOSSED
Carolina forward Andrei Svechnikov was ejected midway through the third period on a game-misconduct penalty for cross-checking Minnesota’s Brandon Duhaime.

Duhaime went head-first into the boards on Svechnikov’s high shove from behind at the 11:33 mark, setting off a brief tussle between the teams. Duhaime got up on his own and appeared to be OK.

That forced Carolina, leading 5-2, to turn away a 5-minute major penalty.

PACIORETTY INJURED
Carolina left wing Max Pacioretty returned to the lineup after missing two games with a lower-body injury, but exited with 19.3 seconds left when he was injured on a non-contact play.

He was skating with the puck near the goal and the boards when he pulled up and grabbed at the back of his right leg. He had to be helped to the locker room while putting no weight on that leg — the same that required surgery for a torn Achilles tendon over the summer.

NOTES: Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba was a healthy scratch to miss his first game. Coach Dean Evason said earlier Thursday it was for on-ice issues but didn’t get into specifics. … Kaprizov’s second-period score marked the 100th of his career. … Teravainen’s goal ended an eight-game goal-less streak.

UP NEXT
Wild: At Florida on Saturday.
Hurricanes: At the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

3 dead, 1 injured in Robeson County shooting, suspect in custody, sheriff says

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect is in custody after three people died and another was injured in a shooting in Robeson County, the sheriff said Tuesday afternoon. In a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office news release at 4:25 p.m., deputies said at least two people were shot in the area of Samuel Drive just south of Red Springs, which is about 15 miles southwest of Fayetteville.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New Bern man pleads guilty in murder of government official

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man plead guilty for the second degree murder of a government official on January 13th, District Attorney Scott Thomas and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes announced on Monday. Timothy Cecil Harris, 50, of New Bern was sentenced to a maximum of 25 years in prison. Investigation of […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect identified

Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect …. Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Police chess club. Marines take part in weeklong training...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Family accused of ‘exorcisms,’ food restriction before 4-year-old died in Surry County, warrants reveal

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — New details are emerging in the death of 4-year-old Skyler Wilson. According to warrants, Joseph Wilson, who is charged along with his wife Jodi in the death of their adopted child Skyler Wilson, got a text from his wife that there was a “problem” with “swaddling” Skyler on Jan. 5. She also sent a picture of Skyler, wrapped in a sheet or a blanket face-down on the Wilsons’ living room floor with duct tape attaching him to the floor.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Two arrested on drug charges in Washington after traffic stop

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop in Washington led to the arrest of two people on drug-related charges. Daquon Green, 24, of Chocowinity, and Paul Byrd, 22, of Washington, were arrested on Jan. 18. Green was given a $70,000 secured bond while Byrd was given a $25,000 secured bond. Green’s charges include: Byrd was […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

‘It’s more than an investment in a building, it’s an investment in the community.’ Groundbreaking held for future Pitt County Sheriff’s Office new facility

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will soon have a new home. Sheriff Paula Dance and county leaders broke ground Monday on a new facility on New Hope Drive in Greenville. “You often hear law enforcement officers referring to each other as family and that is true,” said Dance. “That is my […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

North Carolina man sentenced to life at age 15 set to be freed

CORRECTION: The Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission released an incorrect projected release date for Ellsworth Ingram. He is scheduled to be freed on Dec. 8, 2025. This article has been updated to reflect that correction. We apologize for the error. TROY, N.C. (WGHP) – Ellsworth A. Ingram was 15 years old in 1998 when […]
ALABAMA STATE
WNCT

Arrest made in Kinston after reports of gunfire

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston teen has been arrested after a report of shots fired on Monday. Kinston police responded to the area of Mitchell Wooten Apartments at around 12:40 p.m. after a report of shots fired. Police said several shell casings were found on the ground and at least one apartment had been […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Rozier caps 19-point rally, Hornets end Hawks’ 5-game streak

ATLANTA (AP) — Terry Rozier hit three throws with 1.1 seconds remaining, and the undermanned Charlotte Hornets overcame a 19-point, third-quarter deficit to end the Atlanta Hawks’ five-game winning streak with a 122-118 victory on Saturday night. Clint Capela tipped in Trae Young’s missed runner with 5.4 seconds to go for Atlanta, but Rozier, who […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Grifton man facing drug-related charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Grifton man has been arrested and is facing drug-related charges. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of John Hopkins Jr., He was arrested by deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office along with assistance from the US Marshal’s Service. He was being held at the Pitt County Detention […]
GRIFTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

42K+
Followers
30K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy