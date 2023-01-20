Flagler and George named to Oscar Robertson trophy watch list
WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — The USBWA unveiled their Midseason Oscar Robertson Top 50 watch list and senior Adam Flagler and freshman Keyonte George made the cut.
George leads all Baylor scorers this season with 17.7 points per game while Flagler averages 16.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KWKT - FOX 44.
Comments / 1