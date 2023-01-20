ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Flagler and George named to Oscar Robertson trophy watch list

By Parker Rehm
WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — The USBWA unveiled their Midseason Oscar Robertson Top 50 watch list and senior Adam Flagler and freshman Keyonte George made the cut.

George leads all Baylor scorers this season with 17.7 points per game while Flagler averages 16.

